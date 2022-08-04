Yesterday Swing Orchestra
The orchestra will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at the Rotary Shelter in Sherando Park as part of the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department's Summer Series. Free.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” today through Sunday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range from $21 to $41.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Gazebo Gatherings
Rich Follett will perform at the Blue Ridge Arts Council’s Gazebo Gatherings concert starting at 7 p.m. today at the Gazebo in Front Royal. Free admission.
Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will have free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester.
Laser tag
Clarke County Parks and Recreation will sponsor a laser tag party from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Chet Hobert Park, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville. Moves inside if raining. The cost is $10 per person. Preregistration required by calling 540-955-5140.
Movie night
A free family movie night showing the film “Moana” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Gazebo in Front Royal.
Front Porch Fridays
Hustle Souls from Asheville will perform at the Front Porch Fridays series from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Strasburg Town Square. Brews and snacks will be sold by the Strasburg Skatepark Committee. Lawn chairs/blankets encouraged.
Fire Pit Fridays
Famous Last Words will perform at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club’s Fire Pit Fridays event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at 134 Golf Club Circle, Front Royal. Food will be sold.
Family Day
Celebrate Family Day's 50th anniversary this weekend at Douglass Park in Winchester. Enjoy a gospel concert beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. Bright your own lawn chairs. There will be a concession stand with cold drinks, fresh fried fish, fried chicken and more. On Sunday there will be a variety of activities, including basketball tournaments starting at 11 a.m. hosted by Hood Love. Terrell Green, a former resident of the city's North End, will host a tournament featuring a game he developed called Forehand Strike. Check out the Family Day Facebook page to register. Free lunch for kids begins at 1 p.m. while supplies last. Also at 1 p.m. there will be a variety of children's activities and games. A Resource Fair featuring local nonprofits will take place from 1-4 p.m. Hood Love will also be giving away school supplies. DJ Emjay Beats will be playing music from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. After that, go-go band Collective Measures will perform. For more information, call 540-327-3541. Family Day is free and open to the public. The park is located at 598 N. Kent St. (behind school building).
Booking signing
Eva Silverfine will be at Winchester Book Gallery, 7 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday signing copies of her novel, "How to Bury Your Dog." She is a Texas author who spends summers in the Winchester area. Her husband grew up here.
Waggin’ for Dragons
The annual Waggin' for Dragons boat race to benefit the Humane Society of Warren County will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Front Royal Golf Club boat landing.
The event features friendly competitions between community and corporate teams. Information: 540-635-4734, ext. 226 or visit https://tinyurl.com/yfmy6s23.
Kids ROC
Valley Wildlife Care will present a program on rabbits, groundhogs, squirrels and flying squirrels from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Kids ROC at W.O. Riley Park in Woodstock at the Rotary shelter. Snacks and drinks provided.
Concert
The Stevens Music Group and What’s New Worship will host a concert starting at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook.
Performing will be DJ Ryan Baker, Suit & Tie, JJ Weeks and Building 429.
Food will be sold. Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs/blankets. A percentage of profits benefit S.P.A.R.K. (Single Parenting and Raising Kids) for the church’s Christmas angel tree and the Grindstone Youth.
Information: Pastor Andy Combs at 540-327-7746.
