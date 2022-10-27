Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester has announced the following programs will be held this weekend:
• “12 Angry Jurors” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Glaize Studio Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave. Tickets range from $5 to $17.
• The Shenandoah Dance Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave. Tickets range from $5 to $17.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will have these programs at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
• Today: 7 p.m., free movie night showing the film “Breathe” to bring attention to World Polio Day. The movie tells the true story of Robin Cavendish, who became paralyzed from the neck down by polio at the age of 28.
• Saturday: 7 p.m., concert and film on the Dargan Benders and Fiddlin. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door and free for ages 12 and younger.
• Sunday: 7-9 p.m., The Beau Soir Ensemble (flute, viola and harp trio) performs. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and free for ages 12 and younger.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
History of Wine
The Clarke County Historical Association will host a program on the history of wine in Virginia from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday at Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood.
Registration, which includes a wine tasting, is $40 for CCHA members and $50 for non-members. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/bdd2su5x.
Harness racing
Shenandoah Downs at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock will celebrate First Responders on Saturday, Veterans on Sunday, host a Halloween Eve costume contest on Sunday and Own A Horse for a Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Harness racing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Information: www.shenandoahdowns.com.
Family Bibles
Working with the Shenandoah County Historical Society and the Truban Archives of the Shenandoah County Library, the Narrow Passage chapter DAR will host two in-person opportunities on Saturday and Nov. 19 for Valley residents to bring their family bibles for photographic and transcription preservation.
The 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. events will be held at the visitor’s center in the Shenandoah County Historic Courthouse on the corner of Court and Main streets in Woodstock.
Additional information is available by calling Joanne Poplar at 571-635-5674.
Fall concert series
The Godfrey Miller Center will host a Reformation Festival with choirs, brass and organ at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. A free-will offering will be accepted. Information: https://tinyurl.com/2p8efwr9.
