Shenandoah Film Collaborative
The Shenandoah Film Collaborative will show the film “The Warriors” at 7 p.m. today at The Pancake Underground, 219 W. King St., Strasburg. Admission is free. Food will be sold.
Shenandoah Conservatory Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester will host the following programs this weekend:
• Nora: A Doll’s House: 7:30 p.m., today, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Glaize Studio Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave. Tickets range from $5 to $15.
• Shaw & Beyond: 7:30 p.m., Saturday in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive, featuring the Wind Ensemble, EDGE Ensemble and Symphony Orchestra performing the music of Caroline Shaw. Tickets range from $5 to $12.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Vintage in the Valley
Over 100 vendors will be on hand for this year’s Vintage in the Valley this weekend in Strasburg.
• The event starts off with a decade’s dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Box Office Brewery. There will also be a costume contest.
• On Saturday, pick up an event map at Strasburg Square and listen to live music. There will also be a bouncy house in the wine garden.
• Carriage rides will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Strasburg Emporium will be hosting live demonstrations with over 30 vendors outside, food trucks and live music.
• A vintage car show will be parked from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Holliday Street. Proceeds will benefit Shenandoah Alliance for Shelter.
• Lydia’s Clothes Closet is sponsoring another vintage fashion show at 1 p.m. featuring more than 50 models. Most of the vintage clothing will be available for sale at the shop after the show. Proceeds from the shop benefit area nonprofit organizations.
• The Strasburg Heritage Association will also be giving hourly presentations at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. in the Market Pavilion at Strasburg Square.
Local restaurants will be offering daily specials along with downtown businesses hosting sidewalk sales.
• To top off the festivities, the Shenandoah Film Collaborative will be showing the film “Wizard of Oz” at 8 p.m. in the Town Square.
• The Ole Timer’s Baseball teams featuring Strasburg boys facing off against Edinburg/Woodstock will be playing at 2 p.m. Sunday at the First Bank Park. There will also be concessions and a 50/50 raffle.
Information: Olivia Hilton at 540-465-9197 or email ohilton@strasburgva.com.
Bright Box
Robbie Limon & Friends at 7 p.m. today; Souled Out, 8 p.m. Friday; comedy hypnotist Gary Conrad, 7 p.m. Saturday (adult show at 9:30 p.m.); For the Love of Linda: Honoring the Music of Linda Ronstadt, 6 p.m Sunday. The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For more information, visit brightboxwinchester.com.
The Monument
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, featuring soul and funk sounds, will perform Saturday night at The Monument, 186 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $15. For more information, visit themonumentva.com.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill has announced the following activities being held this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
• Friday: 7 p.m., concert by Irish musician Martin Hayes. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
• Saturday: 6 p.m., exhibit opening of “Pollinators: The Essential Worker,” featuring artists Julie Miles, Nancy Polo, Peggy Duvall, Melissa Foster, Keith Patterson and Patte Ormsby.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will have free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester. Information: 540-722-2020.
Selah Theatre
Selah Theatre will present “The Fall of Heaven” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at 811 S. Loudoun St., Winchester.
Future performances will be held April 8-10. Tickets range from $12 to $15. A special dinner performance for the Larry Lamar Yates Memorial Scholarship Fund will be held at 6 p.m. April 9. at Skyline Ranch Resort, 751 Mountain Road, Front Royal. Tickets are $50 per person and $300 for a table of six.
Information: 540-662-4564 or www.selahtheatreproject.org.
Monster truck shows
A Monster Truck show will be held with at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, 155 Fairground Road, Winchester.
Featured will be Stinger Unleashed, Virginia Giant, Shock Wave, Be Aware, plus a freestyle motocross. There is also a free pre-show track party with the purchase of a ticket, a Renegate Wreck-Pit, color in the creation station and more. Tickets range from $10 to $30. Information, tickets: 540-667-0740 or https://tinyurl.com/2p9yx5dn.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park will host a guided forest therapy walk from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday for ages 15 and older. Those attending should meet at the Lupton access picnic shelter, 1191 Lupton Road, Woodstock.
Kristine Villatoro, a certified trained Forest Therapy Guide, will lead attendees through sensory invitations to help you slow down, awaken your senses, and reconnect with nature. Those attending are asked to bring a chair. The program is free although parking is charged. Information, registration: https://tinyurl.com/mwz77ttj.
Belle Grove
Belle Grove Plantation south of Middletown has opened for the season.
A new permanent exhibit “Unearthing Enslaved Lives at Belle Grove” is on display featuring the archaeology conducted at the Enslaved Quarter site with 60,000 excavated artifacts and supporting research detailing how the more than 270 men, women and children lived despite the oppressive conditions of slavery.
Guided tours of the Manor House are offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Information: 540-869-2028 or www.bellegrove.org.
