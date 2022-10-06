North-South Skirmish Association
The North-South Skirmish Association will hold its 146th National Competition Friday through Sunday at Fort Shenandoah near Winchester. Member units compete in live-fire matches with original or authentic reproduction Civil War period muskets, carbines, breech loading rifles, revolvers, mortars and cannons. It is the largest Civil War event of its kind in the United States. Spectators are welcome and admission and parking are free. There is a large sutler area and food service is available. For more information, visit N-SSA at www.n-ssa.org.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory will present Neil Simon’s musical “Sweet Charity” at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester.
Tickets range from $5 to $28. Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Winchester newcomers
A newcomer’s welcome event and open house will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester.
Representatives from city and county governments and Parks and Recreation departments, local museums and more will be on hand to provide information. Information: 540-542-1326 or email info@visitwinchesterva.com.
Fridays at the Front
Join historian and Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation Chief Executive Officer Keven Walker for “Fridays at the Front” with special complimentary tours of Civil War battlefields and historic sites in the Shenandoah Valley.
Friday’s tour, which will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, will be of Mount Jackson Civil War sites. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/bdz5fmmy.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will hold the following concerts this weekend at 95 Chalmers St., Berryville:
• Friday: 7-9 p.m., The Steel Wheels (standing room only). Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door and free for ages 12 and younger.
• Saturday: concert at 4 p.m. by the Yesterday Swing Orchestra celebrating Berryville’s 225th anniversary. Tickets for the concert are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. A dance will follow at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Each ticket includes two drink tickets and commemorative wine or pint glass.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will offer free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester.
Something to Cheer About benefit concert
Cheers to Charity, a 501(c)3 organization, will host a concert featuring Raised on Analog from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Winchester Ciderworks (U.S. 522 north of Winchester). Tickets are $25 in advance. Free chili. Cider, beer, wine available. All proceeds will benefit Froggy's Closet. Last year's concert raised $30,000 for a local charity. This year's goal is $40,000. For more information, visit www.cheerstocharityva.org or https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTU4OTA2.
Out of the Darkness Walk
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's 8th annual Out of the Darkness Walk will be held Saturday at Sherando High School/Sherando Park near Stephens City. Registration begins at 9 a.m., followed by the walk from 10 a.m.-noon. The walk is one of 13 taking place in Virginia. The local walk covers Winchester, as well as Frederick, Clarke, Warren and Shenandoah counties. The goal is to provide awareness for the community and support those who have been affected by suicide.
Book signing
Local author Wayne David Hubbard will launch his debut poetry collection, "Death Throes of the Broken Clockwork Universe," from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Winchester Book Gallery on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester. The poems were written over a 10-year period with support from the local arts community. The book is image-driven and written in the lyric tradition; it explores themes of philosophy, temporality and existence.
Apple Butter Festival
Berkeley Springs, W.Va.'s 47th Apple Butter Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday with a parade, followed by two days of family-friendly games and contests, music, country food, beer garden, arcade games, fine arts and local crafts. The star of the festival is the spicy apple butter being stirred in giant copper kettles in the town square. Folks can take a turn stirring the apple butter and take some home. For more information, call 304-258-3738 or visit berkeleyspringschamber.com/apple-butter-festival or find the event on Facebook.
Art at the Mill
Over 200 local artists are displaying their works at the Burwell-Morgan Mill’s fall art show, which continues through Oct.16 at the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill, 15 Tannery Lane, in the Clarke County village of Millwood. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students. Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Information: 540-837-1799.
Harness racing
Enjoy live country music in conjunction with harness racing at Shenandoah Downs at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock this weekend. The Skill Billy's will perform from 3 to 6 p.m. during Happy Hour on Friday and the Spencer Hatcher Band from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free.
On Saturday, the track will host the inaugural running of the $25,000 Blue Ridge Open Pace and the $25,000 Alleghany Open Trot. Legendary retired harness horse Foiled Again, now 18 years old, will make a special appearance as well in a Meet & Greet with fans.
Information: www.shenandoahdowns.com.
Apple Harvest Festival
The Apple Harvest Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Mayor’s Park in Mount Jackson. There will be local bands, food trucks, craft vendors, kid’s activities and Halloween parade. Registration is required to participate in the ghost tour, which is $5. Rain date is Oct. 22. Registration: www.mountjacksonhp.org/apple.
The Mount Jackson Museum, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the festival. Normal hours continue to be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.
Sky Meadows State Park
Sky Meadows State Park in Delaplane will host Fall Farm Days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday and Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 22-23.
A different theme each weekend with live music, food vendors, a children’s play area, historical demonstration, Mount Bleak house tours and more. Information: 800-933-7275.
Fall Fling
The New Market Fire and Rescue Department will host its annual Fall Fling on Saturday at 9771 Congress St.
There will be about $100,000 in prizes raffled off every 10 minutes starting at 11 a.m. At 5 p.m. the name of the winner of the grand prize, which is a camper, will be announced. Tickets are $25. Information: 540-740-8904.
Oktoberfest at Bryce
Oktoberfest will be celebrated from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Bryce Resort in Basye.
Live performances by The Edelweiss Band and Alt Washingtonia Schuhplattler Verein. There will also be pumpkin painting, corn maze and German food and beer. Admission is free.
Apparition trail ghost tours
A haunted tour of the streets, alleys and public houses of Old Town Winchester will be held at 7 and 9:15 p.m. each night beginning Saturday through Oct. 15 starting at Handley Library and ending at the George Washington Hotel.
No reservations are required. The cost is $15 (cash only) per person and free for ages 12 and younger. Information: 540-533-9942.
Open house
The Woodstock Fire Department will host an open house celebrating Fire Prevention Week from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Special appearance by Sparky the Fire Dog. There will be refreshments, kids finger painting, face painting, stop drop and roll demonstrations, prizes, fire safety displays, free door prizes and fire truck rides.
