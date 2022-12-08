Theatre Shenandoah
Theatre Shenandoah will present Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at 107 Center St., Edinburg.
Future performances will be held Dec. 16-18. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students and $22 for the front row. Information, tickets: 540-984-3972, www.theatreshenandoah.org.
Selah Theatre
Selah Theatre will present “A Seussariffic Christmas Carol” from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Saturday and 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown.
Future performances will be held Dec. 16-18. Tickets, which are $15, may be ordered online at https://tinyurl.com/fx58wdce.
Long Branch exhibit
The galleries at Long Branch Historic House and Farm in Boyce will host an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday for its winter art show featuring paintings Deborah Horton, handcarved boxes by Carlin Green and pillows by Raymond Utz. The show runs through March 5. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. weekends. Admission is free. Information: 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following holiday concerts at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
• Friday: 7 p.m., featuring a jazz concert by the Caleb Nei Sextet. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door.
• Saturday: 7 p.m., featuring Lilli Lewis performing folk, country soul, gospel and jazz. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Information, tickets: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Schultz Theatre
The Schultz Theatre will present “A Christmas Story” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, 26 Hawks Hill Drive, Broadway.
Tickets are $17 per person and $15 for seniors and students. Information: 540-896-9600 or www.offbroadwayplayersva.org.
Windsong Community Chorus concerts
Windsong Community Chorus’s “Songs of the Holiday Season” concerts will be performed at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church on Boscawen Street in Winchester to benefit the Godfrey Miller Center, 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Handley Regional Library on Piccadilly Street and 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Opequon Presbyterian Church to benefit Bright Futures. For more information, call 540-335-6111.
Historic Rosemont open house
Historic Rosemont in Berryville will host a Christmas Open House on Dec. 11 from 2-6 p.m. to give people a chance to see the estate’s enchanting Christmas decor as well as support seven nonprofit groups, including Winchester Rescue Mission, Mosaic Virginia and Blue Ridge Hospice. Tickets are $10 at the door; cash or Venmo accepted. For more information, call 540-955-2834 or email communications@rosemont1811.com.
Christmas concert
The Berkeley Community Chorus Holiday Concert, in collaboration with the Charles Washington Symphony Orchestra of Charles Town, W.Va., will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Calvary United Methodist Church, 220 W. Burke St., Martinsburg, W.Va. Tickets will be sold at the door. Cost: $10, $8 for 65 and older, free for children 12 and under. For more information, email berkeleycommunitychorus@gmail.com.
Belle Grove decked for holidays
The Belle Grove Plantation Manor House south of Middletown has been decorated for the holidays by area garden clubs with the theme “A Few of My Favorite Things.”
The house will be open for tours through Dec. 30. Guided tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Tickets range from $6 to $12.
Christmas by Candlelight self-guided tours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Live music by guitarist Mark Born from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and guitarist Allyson Gillispie on Saturday.
Ticket pricing is available at https://tinyurl.com/mptnvh2y. Further information is available at www.bellegrove.org.
Winchester Winter Market
The Winchester Winter Market will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday featuring businesses on East Boscawen Street and along the Loudoun Street Pedestrian Mall. Shoppers will be able to enjoy alcoholic beverages while shopping.
Bring the kids to the heated workshop for crafting, meet Santa, The Grinch, and even have them write letters to Santa putting it in the large North Pole mailbox.
Valley Chorale concerts
The Valley Chorale will present two Christmas concerts this weekend. This year’s theme is “Night of Wonder.”
• Saturday: 3 p.m. at Handley Library, 100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester.
• Sunday: 3 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 N. Royal Ave., Front Royal.
Museum of the Shenandoah Valley
Jack Dunlap and Robert Mabe will present holiday bluegrass concerts at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
Tickets are $5 for MSV members and ages 12 and under and $15 for all others. Seating is limited. Tickets: 540-662-1473, extension 240 or www.themsv.org.
Christmas in the Valley
The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock will celebrate Christmas in the Valley each Thursday through Sunday through Jan. 1 with festive lights, food and gifts. Patrons can drive through the 1½-mile Christmas Lights Trail from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is $25 per car with up to nine people per car.
The Christmas Crafts Village is open 5-9 p.m. Fridays and 2-9 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17. The Village has locally made gifts, wreaths, decorated Christmas trees and baked goods.
Walking in Winter Wonderland
Walking in a Winter Wonderland, a lighted walking holiday tour through Clearbrook Park in Frederick County, runs through Jan. 1 featuring hundreds of thousands of lights, nightly appearances by Santa and his elves, and a wonderful computer-controlled display coordinated with music. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.
Admission is $6.50 for ages 3 and older, $8.50 at the gate with a credit card only and free for babies up to 1 year old. Tickets purchased in advanced is recommended. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/3d6tu6a8. Information: 540-665-5600. Parking is available at the Clearbrook Pool by entering the parking lot entrance via Brucetown Road, 130 Poolside Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.