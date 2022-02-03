Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester will host the following concerts this weekend:
• Collaborative Arts: 7:30 p.m. today featuring baritone Simon Barrad and Ukrainian-born pianist Kseniia Polstiankina Barrad in Goodson Chapel, 1400 L.P. Hill Drive. Tickets: $15
• Choreographers Showcase: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave. Tickets: $15.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569 or visit www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Chocolate Escape
Old Town Winchester will host Chocolate Escape from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, with participating retailers offering sweet deals, discounts or samples, while participating restaurants, bars and breweries will have $3 delights to enjoy. Participating establishments are: Espresso Bar & Cafe, Eugene B. Smith Gallery, Exotic Himalayan Handicrafts, George's Food & Spirits, Murphy Beverage, Nibblins, Polka Dot Pot, The Quirky Closet, Red Fox Creamery, Roma, Sage & Co., Union Jack, Violino, Willie Sutton's Saloon, Wilkins ShoeCenter, Winchester Book Gallery, Winchester Brew Works. Look for the red balloons.
Restaurant Week
Fifteen area restaurants will be participating in FredCo Eats Restaurant Week through Sunday. Enjoy special menus and pricing. For a list of restaurants visit www.facebook.com/FredCoEats.
Plant clinic
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener’s Association will host a free indoor plant clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bowman Library in Stephens City.
Speakers include Extension Master Gardener Jenn Adams, who will discuss dividing, repotting and caring for plants at 11 a.m.; Extension Master Gardener James Jones on orchids at 11:45 a.m.; and a demonstration on how to make a fairy garden at 12:45 p.m.
To celebrate Groundhog Day, the library will offer a children’s event with a live groundhog. There will also be information on making bird seed cone feeders and kids will learn how to craft a leaf or twig impression to take home. Information: nsvmga.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will show the film “Invisible Warriors: African American Women in WWII” from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
The film showcases the first Black women to work in industry and government administrative service. Director and producer Gregory S. Cooke will answer questions via Zoom.
General admission is $5. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Long Branch
Jason Queen will be the speaker for the first in a series of five lectures hosted by Long Branch Plantation at 6 p.m. on Sunday in Boyce.
Queen, of Clarke County, will talk about his dream to become a published author and how modern technology has changed the publishing industry.
Tickets are $25 each or $100 for the whole series. Future lectures will be held on Feb. 27 and March 6, 13 and 27. Reservations, information: 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
