Front Porch Fridays
It will be Hometown Night as Strasburg Express baseball players, Strasburg High School’s Musica Nova and Afro-Carribbean jams by Fauquier High School’s Talons of Steel open this summer’s Front Porch Fridays series from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Town Square in Strasburg. Brews and snacks will be sold by the Strasburg Rotary Club. Lawn chairs/blankets encouraged.
Circus
Do Portugal International Circus, an all-human international cast of circus artists, will be at the Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester through June 12.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, 2, 5 and 8 p.m. on Sunday and 2 and 5 p.m. on June 12. Tickets are $20, $15 for children, $30 for preferred seats and $50 for VIP.
Information: www.doportugalcircus.com.
Movie night
“Clifford the Big Red Dog” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Gazebo in Front Royal.
Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will offer free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester. Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
Cross Roads Fest
Who Shot John will perform at the summer music series Cross Roads Fest from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at New Market’s Rebel Park, 9186 John Sevier Road. Food and drinks available for purchase. Lawn chairs/blankets encouraged. Information: 540-740-3850.
Belle Grove GardenFest
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners will host GardenFest from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Belle Grove Plantation, south of Middletown.
Master Gardeners will be selling plants from their gardens with a wide variety plants and shrubs for $5 per pot.
In addition to the plant sale, there will be an information booth, over 20 vendors or non-profit organizations that will be on site, tours of the Belle Grove Teaching Garden and the Manor House will be open for tours.
Gardenfest is the master gardener’s major fundraiser of the year which supports free children’s programs, classes and tours throughout the year. Admission and parking are free. Information: www.bellegrove.org.
New Market open market
The New Market Chamber of Commerce hosts the town’s open market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month on the Truist Bank parking lot on South Congress Street. The market features crafts, pottery, homemade treats, along with direct sales businesses. There are also activities for kids and contests to win prizes. Vendor information is available by calling 540-740-3212 or email nmchambr@gmail.com.
Woodstock luau pool party
Join the W.O. Riley Park Pool staff from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday for the first luau pool party of the season with special food, drinks, games and more. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 6-18 and free for children 5 and younger. Information: 540-459-3621.
Barns of Rose Hill gala
The Barns of Rose Hill will host its annual gala fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville. This year’s theme will be “The Roaring Twenties.”
Guests will enjoy catered hors d’oeuvres, open bar, raffle drawing and live and online auctions.
Tickets, which are $100, may be purchased online at www.barnsofrosehill.org or by calling 540-955-2004. The link to the online auction is https://tinyurl.com/4fxxdczd.
Classicus Farm
Classicus Farm will host an open house and celebration of the art of classical dressage starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1630 Chapman Landing Road, Edinburg.
Featured will be students of the Italia School of Ballet, who will be doing a demonstration, the rare Unicorn along with several equine musical performances. Also see and learn about various breeds, some which are rare or not common. There will also be forging demonstrations along with various vendors.
Information: www.classicusfarm.com.
