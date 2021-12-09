• Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, The George Washington Hotel, 103 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester. Two seating times available: 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Cost: $35 (age 10 and up), $25 (ages 2-9), free for children under 2. Email reservation requests to emily@wyndhamwinchester.com. Phone: 540-431-2498.
• Donuts with Santa, 11 a.m.-2 p.m Saturday, Marker-Miller Orchards, 3035 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester. Free.
• Holiday open house at Jim Barnett Park (1001 E. Cork St.), 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Fun festivities for the whole family. Crafts, reindeer games, ornament decorating, elf scavenger hunt, raffles, breakfast goodies. Free, but registration is required for gingerbread house creation. Santa will stop by before he heads downtown at 11 a.m.
• Holiday market at Richard Fruit Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 6410 Middle Road. Food, fun, photos with the market's Christmas calf (photos by Jamie Lyn Photography; 3 photos for $50).
• "This Shining Light," a free seasonal concert by the Valley Chorale of Front Royal, will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Grace United Methodist Church, Middletown; 3 p.m. Saturday, Handley Library auditorium, Winchester; 3 p.m. Sunday, Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal. Seating is limited. Concertgoers must wear masks at all times.
• The Yesterday Swing Orchestra will perform holiday favorites at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester.Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and younger and free for MSV members. Wine will be available for purchase. Seating is limited. Tickets: 540-662-1473 or visit www.themsv.org.
• The Old Town Walking Mall in Winchester will host its holiday tradition with Phil Kline’s “Unsilent Night” and parade starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday starting at the Half Note Lounge in the George Washington Hotel, 103 E. Piccadilly St. Participants are asked to bring a mobile device with portable speakers or boom box. CD’s will be provided. Visit www.unsilentnight.com to learn more and to download the mobile app or tracks in advance.
• The Evans Home for Children in Winchester will host its annual doll auction from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Information: 540-662-8520 or www.evenshome.org.
• Yuletide Farmers and Makers Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Backroom Brewery, 150 Ridgemont Road, Middletown. Twenty-five vendors as well as pub food and craft beer.
• "Songs of Joy: An Afternoon of Christmas Favorites" with MiKayla Lynn Hatfield and Amy Brown, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, First Presbyterian Church sanctuary, 116 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. Donations welcome but not required. They will benefit tuition aid for MiKayla to attend the American Institute of Musical Studies in Gratz, Austria, in the summer of 2022.
• Walking in a Winter Wonderland holiday light show, Clearbrook Park, 130 Poolside Drive. Continues nightly through Jan. 2. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. Admission is $6.50 for ages 3 and up. Purchase tickets online at fcprd.net.
• Holiday Tours at Belle Grove, 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown. Belle Grove is decorated for the holidays and open for touring through Dec. 30. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Self-guided Christmas by Candlelight Tours are Fridays and Saturdays from 4-8 p.m. Guided tours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (last tour at 3:15 p.m.) and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. (last tour at 4:15 p.m.). For more information, call 540-869-2028 or visit www.bellegrove.org.
• Long Branch Historic House and Farm, 830 Long Branch Lane, Millwood, will host holiday open houses on Dec. 11, 12, 18 and 19. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The open houses will feature a display of local garden club holiday decorations and outdoor lights. A wreath-making class by Rachel’s Bloomers will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 12. For more information, call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
• Theatre Shenandoah will host a stage reading of “It’s A Wonderful Life,” a live radio play by Joe Landry, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 107 Center St., Edinburg. Tickets, which are $15, will be sold only at the door. Information: www.theatreshenandoah.org.
• The nonprofit Selah Theatre Project of Winchester will stage “Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story” at Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC) in Middletown at 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19. Seating is limited. Tickets are $15 for general admission or $12 for students and seniors age 55 and older. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for Virginia’s Embrace Treatment Foster Care program, which operates a regional office at 817 Cedar Creek Grade in Winchester. For more information or to order tickets to “Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story,” visit selahtheatreproject.org.
