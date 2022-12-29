New Year's Eve in Old Town Winchester
Although the First Night Winchester New Year's Eve celebration has been discontinued, there will still be an apple drop to ring in the New Year at midnight on Saturday at the intersection of Loudoun and Boscawen streets in downtown Winchester.
Shops and restaurants in Old Town will be open extended hours. For more information, visit Old Town Winchester's Facebook page.
Museum of the Shenandoah Valley
Daytime, family-oriented New Year’s Eve festivities will be hosted on Saturday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester. In addition to entertainment throughout the day, admission to the museum’s galleries and gardens will be by donation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve marks the final opportunity for visitors to tour the museum’s Glen Burnie House and gardens before they close for the winter season.
In the galleries building, magic shows will take place at 10 a.m. and noon; the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center will present programs at 2 and 4 p.m., and balloon animal making and face painting will take place from noon to 3 p.m. While the entertainment is free, tickets are required for the magic and animal shows. Those interested in attending may get tickets at www.theMSV.org/FN22. As space is limited, early registration is encouraged. Tickets are not required for the face painting or balloon activities. The Trails at the MSV will be open from 7 a.m. until dusk on New Year’s Eve.
For more information about the MSV, visit www.theMSV.org or by call 540-662-1473, ext. 235.
First Night Middletown
The Town of Middletown announces a new family-friendly and alcohol-free event, First Night Middletown, to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Middletown Town Office at 7875 Church St.
The event is held in partnership with the Winchester Model Railroad Club, which is moving its headquarters to Middletown and assisting in rebuilding the vintage B&O Railroad Station. The top floor of the town office will feature model railroad layouts and operating trains. The public will get a glimpse of what the new station will look like and feature.
There will also be kid’s games, balloons, face paintings, coloring contests, magician Kevin Owens, and crafts. In the council chambers, Tracey Wygal will pay tribute to Patsy Cline and later Brian Withrow will be joining her for a variety of music spanning the decades.
Admission is free, although a small donation is requested to benefit the Winchester Model Railroad Club. To learn more about the Winchester Model Railroad Club, visit https://bit.ly/3jnrvpM. For updates regarding First Night Middletown visit https://bit.ly/3jeQzPs.
Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will host a family-focused New Year’s celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester.
There will be fun crafts, special visitors, hot cocoa and surprises on every floor. Enjoy some Sock Skating on our beautiful rooftop with the entire family (weather permitting). At the stroke of noon, there will be a countdown and a ball drop. Each family will go home with an activity bag, filled with ways to capture your New Year’s memories.
Tickets are $18 for all visitors ages 2 and over. Tickets, information: https://tinyurl.com/23rz92rd.
Belle Grove Plantation
The Belle Grove Plantation Manor House south of Middletown has been decorated for the holidays by area garden clubs with the theme “A Few of My Favorite Things.”
The Manor House will be open for guided tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday. Tickets range from $6 to $12. Christmas by Candlelight self-guided tours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday with live music from 6 to 8 p.m. by Heart Strings-Dulcimer Group and Harpist Allen Dec on Friday.
Ticket pricing is available at https://tinyurl.com/mptnvh2y. Further information is available at www.bellegrove.org.
Walking in Winter Wonderland
Sunday is the last day to visit Walking in a Winter Wonderland, a lighted walking holiday tour through Clearbrook Park featuring hundreds of thousands of lights, nightly appearances by Santa and his elves, and a computer-controlled display coordinated with music.
Admission is $6.50 for ages 3 and older, $8.50 at the gate with a credit card only and free for babies up to 1 year old. Tickets purchased in advanced is recommended. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/3d6tu6a8. Information: 540-665-5600. Parking is available at the Clearbrook Pool by entering the parking lot entrance via Brucetown Road, 130 Poolside Drive.
Christmas in the Valley
The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock will celebrate Christmas in the Valley Thursday through Sunday with festive lights, food and gifts. Patrons can drive through the one and one-half mile Christmas Lights Trail from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is $25 per car.
