Circus
Do Portugal International Circus, an all-human international cast of circus artists, will be at the Apple Blossom Mall through Sunday.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, 2 and 2 and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20, $15 for children, $30 for preferred seats and $50 for VIP. Information: www.doportugalcircus.com.
Gardens at Night
Dance under the stars to Motown, funk, and today’s hits with Soul Expressions from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
Food, beer, wine, and hard cider will be available for purchase at the shows and the gardens and galleries will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets, which will only be sold in advance, are $15, $1 for ages 12 and younger and $5 for MSV members, military and veterans. Attendees should bring a chair.
The concert will be held rain or shine. Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
Laser tag party
Clarke County Parks and Recreation will host a laser tag party from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the rec center, 225 Al Smith Circle in Chet Hobert Park, Berryville.
A game coach will be onsite to set up a playing field, supply equipment and give instructions. There is real-time scoring. Up to 20 can play at once, and players will rotate through, playing mission-based games such as Capture the Flag, King of The Hill, Grab for Gold and more. To register for Activity #350801H call 540-955-5140.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following concerts this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
• Friday: 7 p.m., concert featuring Carsie Blanton. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Must show Covid-19 vaccination record.
• Saturday: 7 p.m., dinner and show series featuring guitarist Chris Timbers. Tickets are $10 or $5 plus a receipt from a dinner purchased from a Berryville restaurant on the night of the show.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Military Museum
The American Military Heritage Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 811 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City.
The museum will have re-enactors and living history displays and a large collection of WWII equipment and military vehicles. WWII veterans will meet with visitors from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Separate reunions of WWII veterans, Korean War and Vietnam era servicemen and women will occur starting at 11 a.m. A barbecue luncheon will be provided for the veterans at noon. Free admission. Held rain or shine. Information: www.Facebook.com/amhmuseum.
Craft Beer Festival
The Hop Blossom Craft Beer Festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday on the Old Town Mall in Winchester featuring over 40 breweries and local vendors.
Proceeds benefit Dakota’s Dream, a small, volunteer-run, no-kill, not-for-profit animal rescue group, and the Winchester Main Street Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on producing and bringing in quality events through music and the arts, beautification projects and youth education programs.
Tickets are $25, which includes general admission, a commemorative cup and 10 tastings. Additional tasting tickets are three for $5. Ticket sales end at 11:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets may be purchased at Winchester Brew Works, Winchester Book Gallery, Dividing Creek Beer Co., Escutcheon Brewing, Murphy Beverage Co., Broken Window Brewing Co. and Old Town Cidery.
Tickets: https://hopblossom.com/buy-tickets/.
Car show
The Millbrook High School band will sponsor a car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 251 First Woods Drive, Winchester. This show was postponed from May 7.
Awards will be presnted at 12:30 p.m. Registration for cars will be from 8 to 9 a.m. The cost is $20. Preregister by email at mhsbbavp@gmail.com.
Living history weekend
The Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation Museum and Visitor Center will host a living history weekend on Saturday and Sunday at 8437 Valley Pike, Middletown.
Historians will portray the 10th Virginia Infantry with camp cooking demonstrations, muster in new recruits, practice drill, talk about the life of the average soldier and their equipment, and more. There will also be special guided tours. Activities will begin in the morning and continue throughout the day. The museum will be open with scavenger hunts and prizes. Information: https://tinyurl.com/2cy7fay7.
Kernstown Battlefield
The Kernstown Battlefield will commemorate the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Second Winchester at 1 p.m. Sunday with a short walking tour of the battle’s initial engagements by local author Jerry Holsworth at 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester.
Attendees are encouraged to bring water bottles and wear comfortable shoes. Golf cart rides will be available for those with mobility issues. Registration to attend can be made online at www.kernstownbattle.org.
