Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester has announced the following concerts will be held:
• Reflections: 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave. Tickets, which range from $5 to $17, can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/38uuht34.
• Bartok and Bernstein: 7:30 p.m., Saturday in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive. Professors Alexander Bernstein, Marika Bournaki and Karlyn Viña partner with guest percussionist Dr. Benjamin Charles to perform works for two pianos and two percussionists. Free.
• Pianist Kenny Broberg: 2:30 p.m., Sunday in Armstrong Concert Hall. Tickets, which range from $5 to $27, can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/yr9xja7d.
• Beyond Race-African American Art Songs and Spirituals: 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Armstrong Concert Hall. Tickets, which range from $5 to $17, can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/2ay88ktu.
Information: 540-665-4569 or www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will offer free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester. Information: 540-722-2020.
Long Branch
The Galleries at Long Branch Historic House and Farm in Boyce will host a winter art show featuring Deborah Horton, Carlin Green and Raymond Utz through March 5.
A reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday. Admission to both events is free. Information: 540-837-1856 or www.visitlongbranch.org.
Shows at The Monument
Lucky Chops performs on Friday night and 49 Winchester on Saturday night. Tickets are $32 and $25, respectively. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit themonumentva.com. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Shows at Bright Box Theater
Chris Darlington Band with Melissa Quinn Fox, 8 p.m. Friday, tickets $12. An Evening with Buddy Holly featuring Robbie Limon, 8 p.m. Saturday, tickets $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.brightboxwinchester.com. The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the Alash Ensemble, who will perform Tuvan throat singing, a technique for singing multiple pitches at once, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Card and Collectible Show
The Show of Kings, a card and collectible show, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock. You’ll find sports cards, Pokemon, magic, memorabilia, and much more. Food and raffle tickets available for purchase. Prizes from Topps Panini. Proceeds support the Woodstock Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.