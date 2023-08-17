Music Festival
The Shenandoah Valley Music Festival will host Forever Motown and the Steep Canyon Rangers this weekend at Orkney Springs.
• Forever Motown will perform at 8 p.m. Friday featuring music by The Four Tops, The Temptations, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Mary Wells, Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell, Stevie Wonder and more. Tickets are $62 on the lawn and $67 in the pavilion.
• The Steep Canyon Rangers will perform country and Americana music at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $60 on the lawn and $65 in the pavilion.
Information, tickets: www.musicfest.org.
Gazebo Gatherings
Ryan Jewel will perform at Gazebo Gatherings summer concert series at 7 p.m. today at the Gazebo in Front Royal.
Cross Roads Music Fest
Who Shot John will perform at the Cross Roads Music Fest concert from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday at Rebel Park in New Market. Admission is free. Food will be sold.
Front Porch Fridays
It will be Kids Night at the Front Porch Fridays program from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Strasburg Square. Brews and snacks will be sold by members of Strasburg Youth Cheer.
Music festival
The Middletown Elementary School Mustangs will present a music festival featuring Jess Spoon and the Chris Darlington Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday on the front lawn.
Food trucks and vendors will be on site. Tickets are $10 per person for ages 12 and older. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the gate. Parking will be at Laurel Ridge Community College with shuttles to the school. Bring a chair/blanket.
Walking tour of Old Town
A guided history walking tour of Old Town Winchester will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday starting at the Kurtz Building, 2 N. Cameron St.
The cost is $10, payable to the guide. Reservations can be made by calling 540-542-1326 or online at https://tinyurl.com/599ymxtd.
Car, truck and tractor show
Middletown will host its annual car, truck and tractor show from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.
The entry fee is $10. Dash plaques given to the first 100 registered and awards to the top 25 circ 1900-1980 and top 10 for 1980-present
Preregistration not required. Rain date is Aug. 26. Information: Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV at 540-877-5494.
Summer Music Series
The Fort Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host an open mic and special music of pickin' and praisin' at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the pavilion behind the fire department. Picnic tables available.
Belle Grove
Partners in Preservation will host a driving tour from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday starting at the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation Museum and Visitor Center, 8437 Valley Pike, Middletown.
Three stops on a guided driving tour of the park will give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at how partners work together to preserve Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation Museum, the Bowman-Hite farmstead being preserved by the National Park and Belle Grove’s archeology exhibit.
Reservations can be made by calling 540-869-3051 or visit www.bellegrove.org.
Bright Box Theater
Handley High School 100th Anniversary Alumni Music Series featuring Mojo Mothership will be from 8-10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $12. On Sunday, student bands will showcase their music during Phil Zuckerman's Rock Room. Free admission. Doors, bar, kitchen open at 2 p.m. The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information about live performances, visit brightboxwinchester.com.
The Monument
The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information about live peformances, visit themonumentva.com.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will host a bird identification hike from 7:15 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday starting at the canoe launch parking lot at the Lupton Road entrance.
The hike will be led by Woodstock resident Kirk Andrews. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/8kbvnc8r.
Greek Festival
The annual Greek Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst Street, Winchester.
Sample Greek cuisine and experience Greek music and dancing. Free admission. Information: 540-667-1416 or https://tinyurl.com/yvbs22bd.
Shenandoah Conservatory
The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival will present Elevation featuring strings, flute, clarinet, bassoon and horn at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Goodson Chapel-Recital Hall, 1400 L.P. Hill Drive, Winchester.
Tickets are $28. Shenandoah University students, with a valid ID, are eligible for one complimentary ticket to this performance. ID is required at the door. Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Kernstown Battlefield
A Civil War soldier living history program featuring the 28th Virginia Regiment Company D will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester near Creekside Station, 757-593-8227 or visit www.kernstownbattle.org.
Cruise-in
A cruise-in will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Newtown Creamery in Stephens City. Raffle draw, music, food trucks, cornhole.
