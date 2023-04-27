96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival
The festival's carnival kicks off from 5-11 p.m. Friday behind Ward Plaza at 2260 Valley Ave., Winchester. Hours are noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. Ride tickets can be purchased individually. A $35 pass will allow attendees to enjoy every ride except the Air Raid. For that one, you'll need the $35 pass plus three tickets, or eight individual tickets.
The two-day United Bank Bloomin' Wine Fest takes place in downtown Winchester from 3-10 p.m. Friday and 11-6 p.m. Saturday. The Wine Fest will feature Virginia wines, food and live entertainment, as well as the free, family-friendly Old Town Winchester Artisan & Crafter show both days.
Fiesta Latina, a free event, will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.. Sunday at Millwood Station Station Banquet Hall with music, food, dancing, kids' activities and more.
To purchase Wine Fest tickets ($10-$25), or to find out about other festival events taking place this weekend and next week, visit thebloom.com.
Arts Chorale
Arts Chorale of Winchester will present "An American Dream" concert with pieces written by Dr. William Averitt and Dr. James Laster at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday at Grace Lutheran Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. The Daniel Morgan Middle School Choir will join as guests.
Tickets, which are $20, are available online only https://tinyurl.com/yy9cfd59. Children age 12 and younger are admitted free.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester will host the following programs this weekend:
• Flute Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. today in Goodson Chapel Recital Hall, 1400 L.P. Hill Drive. Free admission.
• "A Midsummer Night’s Dream": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave. Tickets range from $5 to $25.
• Concert Band: 2:30 p.m., Sunday in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive. Free admission.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Community Pancake Day
Kiwanis Club of Winchester will host Community Pancake Day from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Jim Barnett Park's War Memorial Building, Winchester. Dine in or take out. Tickets: $7 in advance, $8 at the door; free for children 3 and under, $3 for ages 4-6. For large orders, call 30 minutes ahead of arrival: 540-486-1006. Proceeds benefit Highland Food Pantry
Documentary screening
The Galleries at Long Branch Historic House and Farm in Boyce, in partnership with the Oak Spring Garden Foundation, will show the documentary film “Mill Reef: A Legacy of Heart” by Cassidy Glascock at 11 a.m. and 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday and noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10.
A cocktail reception will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $50. Reservations: 540-837-1856, www.visitlongbranch.org.
Black Heritage Project
The Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project will host Roots Run Deep: African American History Tours in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday with tours at several area locations:
• Berryville: Josephine School Community Museum, 303 Josephine St.
• Luray: Bethel Baptist Church, 18 Carillon Drive.
• Mount Jackson: Historic Colored Cemetery, 207 Valley Road.
• Harrisonburg: Friendly City Co-op, 150 E. Wolfe St.
Individuals and partners of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project will be at each location. There will be light refreshments, tour maps and booklets and additional information on each Roots Run Deep tour.
These self-guided driving tours highlight a variety of historic sites such as homes, schools, churches, businesses, neighborhoods and cemeteries. Tours are free of charge and can be found digitally online at www.rootsrundeep.org and on the Traipse app at www.traipse.co/rootsrundeep. Information: visit www.valleyblackheritage.org.
The Monument
Tenille Townes performs at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 day of show. On Saturday, 1980s tribute band The Leg Warmers hits the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets: $35 in advance, $38 day of show. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit themonumentva.com. Phone: 540-546-2700.
Bright Box Theater
DJ Dance Party w/ "Drag Race" superstar Kim Chi and special guest Capital DJ Chase, 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $20-$35. Comedian Kevin McCaffrey has two shows Saturday at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $15-$18. On Sunday, punk band Ballyhoo with The Harbor Boys at 7:30 p.m. Bright Box is at 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit brightboxwinchester.com. Phone: 540-665-2878.
Tai Chi Day
Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation will host a World Tai Chi Day from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the county park in Maurertown.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a snack or drink to share. Information: 540-459-6777.
Community day
An Izaak Walton Community Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Warren County chapter Izaak Walton League, 3364 Gooney Manor Loop, Browntown.
Activities include kid’s projects, fly tying, forestry, small yard sale, guided hikes, face painting, conservation, silent auction, wood turning, birding and catch and release fishing all day. Live music by Passage Creek Rising from 1 to 3 p.m. and The Dan James Band from 3 to 5 p.m. A silent auction will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food will be available for purchase. Dessert buffet all day.
Valley Chorale
The Valley Chorale will present a spring concert “Of Love, War and Triumph,” at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Belle Grove Plantation south of Middletown.
The concert will feature Appalachian folk music to new works by contemporary composers. Tickets are $12 for ages 18 and older and free for children. Tickets may be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/bde4baff. Information: 540-635-4842 or email FrontRoyalSings@yahoo.com.
Harness racing
Shenandoah Downs will hold harness racing starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock.
• Saturday will feature the Harness Horse Youth Foundation Day Camp starting at 8 a.m. for ages 9 and older. Youth will learn about Standardbreds and harness racing, tour the backstretch and paddock, have hands-on time with racehorses, learn about harnessing and hitching and meet with industry professionals. The fee is $35, which includes lunch.
• Sunday will be Corgi dog races.
The Virginia Harness Horse Association is sponsoring "Own a Horse for a Day," where eight fans get a chance to own an individual horse in a designated race, with a purse that ranges from $4,000-$5,200. All eight get to meet their respective horse, trainer and driver in the paddock before the race, take pictures and will gather for their big race to watch it together.
Kernstown Battlefield
Kernstown Battlefield will host a Civil War soldier living history from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester near Creekside Station. Information: 757-593-8227 or visit www.kernstownbattle.org.
Embroidery exhibit
The Winchester chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America will hold its first invitational embroidery exhibition Saturday through May 7 at the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center, 28 S. Loudoun St.
The exhibit features almost 100 artworks by EGA member artists, heirlooms and embroidery collections. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays; and 2-6 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Information: winchesterchapterega@gmail.com.
Nature walks
Jim Smith, a seasoned naturalist and past president of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Audubon Society, will host free nature walks from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Abram’s Creek Wetlands Preserve. Those attending should meet at the intersection of Jubal Early Drive and Handley and Meadow Branch avenues. On-street parking is available on Handley and Meadow Branch avenues. Attendees should dress for the weather, bring water, binoculars and a camera. Walks will be cancelled if inclement weather.
The next walk will be held on May 13 at the Abram’s Creek Wetlands Preserve. Information: www.nsvaudubon.org/events.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will host a bird ID hike from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the canoe launch parking lot at the Lupton Road entrance.
The hike will be led by Kirk Andrews, of Woodstock. Boots recommended. The hike is free however parking is charged. Information: 540-622-6840 or email sevenbends@dcr.virginia.gov.
Art at the Mill
The Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood is hosting its spring show of Art at the Mill through May 7 featuring over 200 local artists.
The show is open noon-5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students. Information: 540-837-1799 or www.burwellmorganmill.org.
Family fun festival
A family fun festival recognizing the Month of the Military Child will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Shenandoah University's Brandt Student Center, 1460 University Drive, Winchester.
NFL MVP Mark Moseley will be a special guest. Music by Souled Out. There will be magic, balloon sculptures, face painting, games, nonprofits and resources, meet a service K9 and Joint Forces obstacle course. Free admission.
