The 50-member Arts Chorale of Winchester rehearses for "An American Dream: Let Our Spirit Sing" under the direction of Dr. Karen Keating. Highlights of the concert include two commissioned compositions written for the chorale by local composers Dr. William Averitt and Dr. James Laster, which will be performed in Winchester for the first time. The pieces were commissioned to honor chorale found and artistic director Michael Main and accompanist Dr. Richard McPherson. The chorale was founded in 2001. The concert will also feature American composers and poets whose works span from the early 20th century to the 21st century. Performances are 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday at Grace Lutheran Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. The Daniel Morgan Middle School Choir will join as guests. Tickets, which are $20, are available online only at https://tinyurl.com/yy9cfd59. Children age 12 and under are admitted free. The concert is sponsored by the Marion Park Lewis Foundation.