• Selah Theatre has added a staged reading date for “The Vagina Monologues” from 7 to 9 p.m. today at 811 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. Tickets are $20 and can be ordered online at https://tinyurl.com/mpajt2tp.
• The Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope is partnering with TGI Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday to raise money for the foundation, which honors Kevin Riley who was shot and killed Oct. 28 in Winchester. Riley had a passion for helping others, especially children, wanting to see them succeed in life and participate in sports. Information: www.krfoh.org/about-us/
• “Shrek Forever After” will be shown at 6 p.m. Friday at Chet Hobert Park, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville. Those attending are encouraged to bring pillows, blankets and/or chairs. Admission, which is $5 and free for ages 2 and younger, includes pizza and snacks. Information: 540-955-5140.
• Heart and Soles 5K will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday in Middletown. Race starts at Town Hall at 7875 Church St. Hosted by Shenandoah Valley Runners. Cost: $10 race fee + $1.58 sign up fee. Registration ends at 9 a.m. Saturday. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/VA/Winchester/SVRWinterSeries. SVR will collect used shoes for those in need.
• Free admission to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley on Saturday. If you haven't seen the National Geographic Photo Ark exhibit, this weekend is your last chance. The exhibit closes Sunday. The museum is located at 901 Amherst St., Winchester. Galleries Building is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit themsv.org.
• James Charles Winery will host a Valentine's Sweet Treat & Wine Pairing from 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $20 per person. The winery is located at 4063 Middle Road, Winchester.
• Alamo Drafthouse and Winchester Film Club in partnership with the local NAACP are showing films this month in celebration of Black History Month. At 1:45 p.m. Sunday, John Singleton's "Poetic Justice" will be shown. The Alamo is located at 181 Kernstown Commons Blvd., Winchester. For a listing of other films being shown this month, visit the Alamo's website.
• Shenandoah Conservatory will host the Resistance Revival Chorus featuring more than 60 women and non-binary singers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive, Winchester. Tickets range from $12 to $28. Information: 540-665-4569 or visit www.conservatoryperforms.org.
• Barns of Rose Hill will host a dinner and show featuring the Furnace Mountain Trio from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 in advance plus a receipt from a main street restaurant from the evening of this show or $10. Admission for children 12 and younger is free. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
• Sky Meadows State Park in Delaplane will host a winter tree identification workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free although parking ranges from $3 to $5. Information: 540-592-3556 or https://tinyurl.com/28x66e26.
