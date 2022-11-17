Shenandoah Conservatory
The Shenandoah Conservatory will present “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" based on the novel by Mark Haddon at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester.
Tickets range from $5 to $25. Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Blue Ridge Arts Council
The Blue Ridge Arts Council will host its 20th annual Deck the Halls shop from 5 to 8 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday at 305 E. Main St., Front Royal.
The shop features wreaths, trees and centerpieces. Information: 540-635-9909, www.blueridgearts.org or https://tinyurl.com/mr3evcs3.
Front Royal bridges dedicated
A ceremony will be held to name and dedicate the bridges entering Front Royal at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Riverton Methodist Church.
The bridge over the North Fork will be named the Gen. Daniel Morgan and Veterans’ Memorial Bridge and the bridge over the South Fork will be named the Maj. Gen. Dr. Joseph Warren and Veterans’ Bridge.
Belle Grove Plantation
Belle Grove Plantation south of Middletown will host a Kris Kringle Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The market features more than 50 artisans and area businesses selling jewelry, candles, bath products, clothing, art, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, and demonstrate crafts such as woodturning, basket making, and blacksmithing.
There will be specialty coffees; German food for sale including pretzels, bratwurst, and strudel; gourmet hot chocolate sold by the West Shenandoah Ruritan Club; and Cub Scout Troup Pack 117 Mount Jackson will sell hamburgers and hot dogs.
In the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center will be a story-time with Santa and a program about Christmas traditions of the German Shenandoah Valley residents by Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park Ranger Shannon Moeck. On Saturday, there will also be a ballet performance by Dancing by His Grace.
To get everyone in the holiday spirit, there will be caroling by the Chancel Choir of Kernstown United Methodist Church on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by The Valley Chorale from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The Belle Grove Manor House will be open for touring during the event for a discounted price of $5 for those 12 and older and free for ages under 12. While the house will not be decorated for Christmas until Dec. 2, there will be music in the Parlor both days. The Belle Grove Museum Shop will also be open and fully stocked for the holidays with books, toys, unique local gifts, and a dazzling array of Christmas ornaments.
For the full list of vendors and detailed schedule visit https://tinyurl.com/3mpse7vc or www.facebook.com/BelleGrove. This is a rain or shine event.
Bough and Dough Shop
Preservation of Historic Winchester's Bough and Dough Shop, a boutique-style holiday gift shop located on the first floor of the Hexagon House, will be open starting Friday through Dec. 11 at 530 Amherst St., Winchester. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Thanksgiving.
Barns of Rose Hill
Dunlap and Mabe, who play a mix of original tunes, classic bluegrass numbers, jazz favorites and covers anyone would recognize, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Theatre Shenandoah
Theatre Shenandoah will present “A Christmas Carol,” the beloved Christmas classic by Charles Dickens, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at 107 Center St., Edinburg.
Future performances will be held Nov. 25-27, Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 9-11. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students and $22 for the front row. Information, tickets: 540-984-3972, www.theatreshenandoah.org.
Family Bibles
Working with the Shenandoah County Historical Society and the Truban Archives of the Shenandoah County Library, the Narrow Passage chapter DAR will be at the visitor’s center in the Shenandoah County Historic Courthouse in Woodstock from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday for Valley residents to bring their family bibles for photographic and transcription preservation.
If a resident does not want to bring the bible to the event but still participate, photograph the necessary pages and bring the pages digitally to the location or send the photographs clearly labeled via email to GRC@narrowpassagedar.org.
Additional information is available by calling Joanne Poplar at 571-635-5674.
Selah Theatre
In partnership with the Winchester Area NAACP, Selah Theatre Project will present “Trouble in Mind,” a backstage comedy-drama about a group of actors in the 1950s gathering to rehearse a new Broadway play about lynching in the American South.
Showtime is 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday at 811 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. Tickets are $15 with $2 donated to the Winchester Area NAACP’s Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund. Information: 540-662-4564 or www.selahtheatreproject.org.
