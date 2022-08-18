The following events are planned this weekend:
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following concerts at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Thursday: 7 p.m., Appalachian Chamber Music Festival.
Friday: 7 p.m., Leslie Mendelson performs.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Night sky festival
Shenandoah National Park will conduct its sixth annual Night Sky Festival from Friday through Sunday at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6), Mathews Arm Campground (mile 22.1), Skyland Amphitheater (mile 42.5), Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51), Big Meadows (mile 51) and Loft Mountain Amphitheater (mile 79.5).
Rangers and guest speakers will present a variety of programs at sites throughout the Park focusing on space, celestial objects, nocturnal residents and the importance of dark night skies.
Guest speakers include NASA Solar System Ambassador Greg Redfern and amateur astronomer Rich Drumm. Other activities include special Ranger-led talks, discussions, children’s activities and telescope night sky viewings.
All programs are free, however, park entrance fees apply. No reservations needed. Participants should be weather-prepared and bring a flashlight with a red filter. The complete program schedule can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2mfbmp6z.
Long Branch
The Galleries at Long Branch Plantation in Boyce will hold a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday to open its fall art show featuring the works of Jane Casper and Barbara Batterton.
The show will be on display from Friday through Nov. 20. The gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Admission is free.
Information: 540-837-1856 or www.visitlongbranch.org.
Movie night
The movie “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” will be shown from 8:45 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Chet Hobert Park, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville. Those attending are encouraged to bring pillows, blankets or chairs and snacks. Admission is free. Information: 540-955-5140.
History at sunset
Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park presents a series of special “History at Sunset” programs at the NPS Visitor Center, 7712 Main St., Middletown. These ranger-conducted presentations cover a variety of subjects and provide visitors an opportunity to see sites normally not open, or widely accessible, to the general public.
The next program will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday on “Hills, Valleys and Limestone: an Environmental Tour of the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove area. Admission is free.
Car, truck and tractor show
Middletown will host its annual car, truck and tractor show from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday on Main Street.
The Chris Darlington Music Band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. in the park. The entry fee is $10. Awards presented. Rain date Aug. 27. Information: https://tinyurl.com/4bdfyuj6.
Greek Festival
The Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church will host its annual Greek Festival from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at 1700 Amherst St., Winchester.
The festival will feature Greek cuisine, music and dance. Free admission. Held rain or shine. Information: 540-667-1416.
Belle Grove Plantation
Belle Grove Plantation, south of Middletown, will host an open house at Fort Bowman/Harmony Hall from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is free. The open house is hosted by the Strasburg Heritage Association as part of Shenandoah County’s 250th anniversary.
This 1771 limestone home is owned by Belle Grove Inc. and is not typically open to the public. It was the home of the first European settlers George Bowman and Mary Hite Bowman, the uncle and aunt of Isaac Hite Jr., of Belle Grove.
Fort Bowman is located at 242 Fort Bowman Road, Strasburg, close to the north Strasburg entrance to I-81. Carpooling is recommended as parking is limited.
