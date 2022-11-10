'A Christmas Carol'
Kick off the holiday season early with Dickens' class "A Christmas Carol" today when Winchester Little Theatre presents a musical adaptation of the beloved Christmas tale with a new twist. The event is a special performance to benefit Windsong Community Chorus, a new a cappella women's chorus. Open seating. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Curtain is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 (includes an extended intermission with holiday beverages, light refreshments and a chance to win a holiday basket). The theater is located at 315 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. For tickets or additional information, contact any chorus member or Kaleen Baker at 540-723-4047 or Deb Hill at 703-585-7511.
Selah Theatre
In partnership with the Winchester Area NAACP, Selah Theatre Project will present “Trouble in Mind,” a backstage comedy-drama about a group of actors in the 1950s gathering to rehearse a new Broadway play about lynching in the American South.
Showtimes are 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday at 811 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. Future performances will be held Nov. 18-20. Tickets are $15 that includes a $2 donation to the Winchester Area NAACP’s Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund. Information, tickets: 540-662-4564 or www.selahtheatreproject.org.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester will host the following concerts this weekend in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive:
• Friday: 7:30 p.m., Little Big Band honoring veterans. Tickets are $14.
• Saturday: 7:30 p.m., Symphony Orchestra performs. Tickets are $14.
• Sunday: 2:30 p.m., Pianist Alexander Bernstein. Tickets are $27.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Life in Shenandoah Valley
Several programs are being held on African American history in the Shenandoah Valley this weekend. They are:
• St. Thomas Chapel, 7864 Church St., Middletown: 7 p.m. today. Kenyette Spencer Mills, descendent of free Black potter Abraham Spencer, will read from the 1916 book “Battleground Adventures” and Shannon Moeck, a Park Ranger at Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park, will discuss the Battle of Cedar Creek’s larger impact on the civilian community. The is a pay what you can. It will also be broadcast as a Facebook Live at www.facebook.copm/bellegrove.
• Burwell Morgan Mill in Millwood: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday, local historians Joseph McGill, Terry James and Cheney McKnight will conduct hearth cooking demonstrations and discuss how enslaved labor was used. The event is free with donations suggested. Information: https://slavedwellingproject.org/.
• State Arboretum at Blandy Farm in Boyce: 7 p.m. Friday, Jonathan Noyalas, director of the McCormick Civil War Institute at Shenandoah University, will lead a panel discussion about the lives of enslaved people and the visible legacy of slavery on Blandy’s grounds. Free but registration required at https://tinyurl.com/ya7f89sk.
• Belle Grove Plantation south of Middletown: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, free admission for Inalienable Rights of Free and Enslaved Blacks Crafting a Life in the Shenandoah Valley program with special guests from the Slave Dwelling Project and Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. Information: https://tinyurl.com/4jjram3k.
Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will hold a sensory-friendly night from 5 to 7 p.m. today at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester. Guests and their families will play with lowered lighting, special activities in the classroom with therapists from Valley Health and extra surprises. Information: 540-722-2020 or www.discoverymuseum.net.
Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society program
A program on the "Maps and Surveys of Winchester: Recording the Transformation of a 1752 Frontier Town to a Post Reconstruction City" will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rouss City Hall, 15 N. Cameron St. Presenter Tim Youmans will begin the program in council chambers. Afterward, participants are invited to visit the original 1832 Frederick County Clerk’s Office located in the Feltner Building. Judge David S. Whitacre will share reminisces of his grandfather’s and uncle’s tenures as Clerk of the Court. For more information, contact Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society Executive Director Cissy Shull at 540-662-6550.
Barns of Rose Hill
Classical Pianist Marika Bournaki will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Gourd show/sale
The Virginia Lovers Gourd Society will sponsor a gourd show and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
Concert
Andrew McKnight & Beyond Borders folk band will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. Tickets are $10 at the door. Information: https://tinyurl.com/mryk3ssv.
