Blue Ridge Arts Council
Vinyl Tracks, an all Beatles tribute show, will be featured at the Gazebo Gatherings summer concert series at 7 p.m. today at the Gazebo in Front Royal. Admission is free.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following concerts this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
• Today: 7-9 p.m., Appalachian Chamber Music Festival as part of the Classical Music Concert Series.
• Saturday: 7-8 p.m., Guitar Masters Concert Series featuring Redd Volkaert.
Tickets for either concert are $25 in advance and $30 at the door with children 12 and younger free when accompanied by an adult. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Front Porch Fridays
The Juliet Lloyd Trio will perform at the Front Porch Fridays program from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Strasburg Square. Brews and snacks will be sold by members of Strasburg Youth Cheer.
Theatre Shenandoah
Theatre Shenandoah will present “You Can’t Take It With You” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 107 Center St., Edinburg.
Future performances will be held Sept. 1-3 and 8-10. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for students and seniors and $22 for the front row. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door. Information, tickets: 540-984-3972 or visit https://tinyurl.com/mrynfttj.
MSV at Night
See Jake Kohn perform from 5 to 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Friday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley two weeks before his debut at the Grand Ole Opry.
The evening marks the final nighttime opportunity to experience the outdoor exhibition Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects in the gardens. In between the music sets, explore the gardens and look for animal sculptures made out of 800,000+ LEGO bricks, meet artist Kim P. Kim, learn about found object art, and see her assemble a mixed-media portrait sculpture. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase.
The museum is located at 901 Amherst St., Winchester. Tickets, which range from $5 to $15, can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/2ubuphkj.
Downtown Music
Downtown Music sponsored by the Mount Jackson Hometown Partnership will feature Five of a Kind from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Mayor’s Park.
Members of the Conicville Volunteer Fire Department will be selling food and ice cream. In case of rain, the concert will be held at Brighter Days Bible Church under cover at 123 Medical Drive, Mount Jackson.
Bright Box Theater
The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information about live performances, visit brightboxwinchester.com.
The Monument
The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information about live performances, visit themonumentva.com.
Sky Meadows State Park
Sky Meadows State Park will celebrate its 40th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane.
Activities include live music, food trucks, local wine and beer vendors, a scavenger hunt, historic Mount Bleak open house, blacksmith forge demonstrations, wagon rides, nature programs and more family fun.
The headlining band will be The Wilson Springs Hotel, a country and bluegrass-inspired band based out of Richmond. Other musical performances will include American roots duo Herb & Hanson and the acoustic stylings of John Tole.
A photo collage of park memories is being planned for display, and those who would like to share memories are invited to bring their photos and stories.
This will be a fee-free day with no parking or admission charged to attend. Information: https://vasp.fun/SK40years.
Wine Fest
Belle Grove Plantation, south of Middletown, will host its annual Wine Fest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The event showcases local food and beverage businesses and is one of Belle Grove’s most important fundraisers of the year.
Guests with tasting tickets will receive a souvenir glass and can sample from 15 area wineries, cideries and meaderies.
The tasting ticket also allows guests to purchase products by the glass, bottle or case. There will be a tent where guests may check bags with their purchases, making it easier for them to enjoy all the activities at the event, such as tours of the historic Manor House and chef demonstrations.
The festival features live music with Mojo Mothership playing rhythm and blues from 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and Sons of Liberty from 3 to 5:30 p.m. playing rock and roll favorites.
Culinary history will be highlighted in four chef demonstrations that will take place on the hour from 1-4 p.m. The schedule includes James Courtney, Chef de Partie at Wayside Inn, who will talk about the historic inn and demonstrate Thomas Jefferson’s bread pudding; Rachael Wood of Indulgence by Rachael will prepare an 1881 chicken gumbo by renowned African American chef Abby Fisher; Chef Phil Anderson of The Chef’s Corner will prepare Shenandoah Chicken Salad using ingredients that would have been locally available in 1800s; and Valerie Haddox, Belle Grove volunteer historic recipe interpreter and tester, will prepare rice batter bread from a Hite family cookbook. Food trucks will also be on site.
There will also be artisan and merchandise vendors and the Belle Grove Museum Shop in the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center.
Advanced tasting tickets are on sale for $30 at www.bellegrove.org, in the Belle Grove Museum Shop and at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center (cash and check only). On Saturday, tasting tickets are $35 at the gate (cash and credit cards accepted) and $15 for general admission and designated drivers who will receive two complementary non-alcoholic beverages. The festival will be held rain or shine.
Movie under the stars
“Goonies” will be shown at the Movie Nights in the Park at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday at the New Market Community Park, 9670 Cadet Road.
Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs/blankets and snacks. Dogs will be allowed if leashed.
Hungry for History
Hungry for History, a new 10-day celebration of local history as seen through food, will be held Saturday through Sept. 4 featuring 15 locations including museums, historic organizations and community sites celebrating the area’s historical food traditions.
Four restaurants and a brewery will also participate with historic recipes and special programs. There will be presentations, cooking demonstrations, how-to classes, children’s activities, food tastings, special handouts and giveaways, special tours, agriculture related programs and more.
A schedule of activities can be found at https://tinyurl.com/243nvj5y.
Stephens City walking tour
A guided Civil War walking tour of Stephens City will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday starting at the Newtown History Center, 5408 Main St. Admission is $5 for ages 6 and older. Reservations are required by calling 540-869-1700.
Cruise-in
Berryville Main Street will host a summer cruise-in from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.
Register your vehicle for $10 before the cruise-in starts. Food trucks will be on site. Rain date is Sunday.
Kid’s Civil War camp
The Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation will host a kid’s Civil War camp starting at 9:45 a.m. Saturday for ages 8 to 14 at 8437 Valley Pike, Middletown.
Kids will experience the daily life of a Civil War soldier from enlistment, drill, medicine, camp life, and everything in between. Learn a bit about the spies in the Winchester area, play period games, learn how to cook over a fire by watching a demonstration, do laundry by hand and more.
Registration required at https://tinyurl.com/4xtzkmrc.
Shenandoah County Fair
The Shenandoah County Fair will be held Saturday through Sept. 2 at the fairgrounds in Woodstock. The following activities are planned:
• Saturday: 6 p.m., scholarship pageant.
• Sunday: 11 a.m., lawn and garden tractor and mini-rod pull; 12:30 p.m., farm tractor pull; 1 p.m., 4-H/FFA and Old Timers skill-a-thon; 6:30 p.m., modified truck and tractor pull (tickets: https://tinyurl.com/8n53ptyt.)
• Monday: 8 a.m., sheep, showmanship, market and open shows; 1 p.m., grading of market steers, lambs, goats and hogs; 5 p.m., Midway opens; 7:30 p.m., Figure 8 races (tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2p87fvpn.)
• Tuesday: 8 a.m., beef showmanship, market beef and breeding beef shows; 9 a.m., Veterans Vendor Village opens; 10 a.m., veterans tribute ceremony with free admission for all veterans; 7:30 p.m., demolition derby (tickets: https://tinyurl.com/4vdpxr36.)
• Wednesday: Senior’s Citizen’s Day, admission is $3; 6 p.m., pig scramble (free); 7 and 8:30 p.m., free concert featuring Amanda Wilkins and Sam Stilwel.
• Aug. 31: 10 a.m., Children’s Day with kids 12 and under free admission; 11 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m., Kevin the Magician; 5 p.m., open dairy showmanship and show; 7 and 8:30 p.m., free karaoke; 7:30 p.m., diesel and gasoline truck drags (tickets: https://tinyurl.com/3mmys7wm); 8-10:30 p.m., barn dance.
• Sept. 1: 1 p.m., Ag Olympics; 6 p.m., pretty animal contest; 7 and 8:30 p.m., Five of a Kind performs (free); 7:30 p.m., Chris Tomlin performs (tickets: https://tinyurl.com/329acjm7.)
• Sept. 2: 3 p.m., livestock sale; 7 and 8:30 p.m., Shotgun Shiver performs (free); 7:30 p.m., Russell Dickerson performs (tickets: https://tinyurl.com/yz8xwfma.)
Admission prices range from $4 to $8 with ages 5 and under free. Gate passes are available at https://tinyurl.com/yeyw6sr2.
Other activities planned are:
• Wooden nickel lunch: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with $5 admission, which is reimbursed if you leave by 1:30 p.m.
• The Midway opens 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 1 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, $20 wristbands available at www.colerides.com.
• All Star Barnyard Revue and pig race with petting zoo will be held at 5 p.m. Monday; 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday; 6:30 and 8 p.m., Wednesday; 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 and 6 p.m., Thursday; 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., Friday; 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday (free).
• Kids’ activities at the free music tent with games, face painting and crafts will be held 6 p.m., Monday; 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
• Harness racing will be held at noon Wednesday through Saturday (free).
For a full schedule of activities call 540-459-3867 or visit https://shencofair.com/.
