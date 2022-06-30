Fourth of July festivities
• Winchester will host Rockin’ Independence Eve beginning at 2 p.m. July 3 in downtown Winchester. Local band RTG will perform a 90-minute show at the Taylor Pavilion on the Loudoun Street mall. A second band, Washington, D.C.-based Texas Chainsaw Horns, will play from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no charge for either concert. Over in Jim Barnett Park, the outdoor pool will be open from noon to 8:30 p.m. Standard admission fees to the pool — $5 for adults; $3 for students, seniors, military members and children ages 3 to 18; $15 for a family of five; free for children under the age of 3 — will apply. Rockin’ Independence Eve’s big finale will be a fireworks display scheduled to begin at 9:20 p.m. in Jim Barnett Park. Parking will be available in the parking lots at Bridgeforth Field and the War Memorial Building, as well as on the grassy area known as Festival Field. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3ndAs3s.
• Clarke County’s Community Concert & Fireworks display begins at 8 p.m. July 3 at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, 890 W. Main St., Berryville. The Clarke County Community Band will perform a concert of patriotic music, followed by fireworks after dark. Free. Sponsored by the Bank of Clarke County.
• Middletown will have the area’s only Independence Day parade, sponsored by First Bank, at 5 p.m. July 4 on Main Street. Other festivities include live music, food vendors and a fireworks show in the Town Park.
• Sherando Park in Frederick County will have a fireworks show the evening of July 4.
Theatre Shenandoah
The smash Broadway musical “1776,” which tells the dramatic story of the founding of the United States, and in particular, the proceedings of the Second Continental Congress leading up to the writing approval, and signing of the Declaration of Independence, opens Friday at Theatre Shenandoah, 107 Centre Street in Edinburg.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Future performances will be held July 8-10 and 15-17. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students and $22 for the front row. Tickets will be sold at the Edinburg Mill, the box office and www.Showtix4u.com. Tickets, information: 866-967-8167.
Wayside Inn
Wayside Inn in Middletown will host an outdoor music festival Friday through Monday. The festival will open with a bluegrass jam session at 6 p.m. Friday. The lineup of musicians will be:
Saturday: 1 p.m., Cramer & Ivy; 6 p.m., J.D. Dawson.
Sunday: noon, Allen Boyd and the Waysiders; 3 p.m., So Low; 6:30 p.m., Raised on Analog.
Sunday: noon, Bryan Shepherd Band; 5:30 p.m., Mojo Mothership.
Food will be sold.
First Fridays
Front Royal will host a First Fridays Weekend downtown all day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live music, food and entertainment.
Fire Pit Fridays
Shenandoah Valley Golf Club will host Fire Pit Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at 134 Golf Club Circle, Front Royal. Food will be sold.
Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will have free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester.
