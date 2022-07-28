SPCA jam
The Winchester SPCA will host Dog Days of Summer Jams from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Thursday in July at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester.
Included will be food trucks, lawn games, refreshments, live music, raffles, art show, tours of all SPCA campus facilities, adoption specials, and thrift shop sales.
Gazebo Gatherings
Spam Risk, a new duo featuring familiar sounds of Reno Vaughan and Mark Clay, will perform at the Blue Ridge Arts Council’s Gazebo Gatherings concert starting at 7 p.m. today at the Gazebo in Front Royal. Free admission.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” today through Aug. 7 in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range from $21 to $41.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Fire Pit Fridays
Robbie Limon will perform at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club’s Fire Pit Fridays event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at 134 Golf Club Circle, Front Royal. Food will be sold.
Fridays at the Front
Join historian and Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation Chief Executive Officer Keven Walker for “Fridays at the Front” touring Front Royal’s Civil War sites from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.
The town’s most famous event was the Battle of Front Royal on May 23, 1862, where Stonewall Jackson destroyed a small Union force, and which included the stories of Belle Boyd, the Louisiana Tigers, and “brother vs brother” fighting between fellow Marylanders. The town also witnessed the nearby battles of Guard Hill and Manassas Gap and the “Execution of Mosby’s Men.”
The tours are free, but preregistration is required by calling 540-740-4545 or visit https://tinyurl.com/bdz5fmmy.
Movie on Main
Walt Disney’s “National Treasure” starring Nicholas Cage will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Newtown Commons in Stephens City.
Music festival
The Shenandoah Valley Music Festival in Orkney Springs will offer the following concerts this weekend:
• Friday: 8 p.m., ABBA The Concert tribute group. Tickets: https://musicfest.org/abba-the-concert/.
• Saturday: 8 p.m., the Richmond Symphony, performing Beethoven’s Ninth! Also featuring the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society. Tickets: https://musicfest.org/richmond-symphony-2/.
Information: www.musicfest.org.
Front Porch Fridays
Meisha Herron will perform at the Front Porch Fridays series from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Strasburg Town Square. Brews and snacks will be sold by the Strasburg Skatepark Committee. There will also be a moon bounce. Lawn chairs/blankets encouraged.
Celebrating Orkney Springs
Orkney Springs Historic Resort and Village is celebrating 250 years of hospitality Friday and Saturday with exhibits about the people and places in the surrounding area.
Visitors will have an opportunity to scan old photographs and record historical and family memories for future generations. There will also be porch talks on local history and the 1987 restoration of the hotel, walking tours, old-time dance demonstration, country and bluegrass music, hay rides, visit by the Orkney Springs Fire Department and lawn party on Saturday with activities for adults and children.
Further information is available by calling 540-856-2141 or visiting www.shrinemont.org or https://tinyurl.com/2k3rz8m6.
Block party
Literacy Volunteers are hosting a block party with their friends at Winchester Rescue Mission, Winchester Brew Works and Old Town Cidery from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday on Cameron Streets between Baker and Fairfax streets in Winchester.
The party will feature food, games, dunk tank, raffles and 80’s jam featuring Hair Force One. Those attending are encouraged to wear their best 80’s outfit and win a prize in the best dressed contest. An after-party concert will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Monument with 20% of proceeds benefitting the Winchester Rescue Mission and Literacy Volunteers. Lawn tickets are $15 and VIP tickets, which includes dinner and drinks, are $30. Information: www.LVWA.org or www.winrescue.org.
Frederick County Fair
The Frederick County Fair continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Clear Brook at 250 Fairground Road. Demolition derby action starts at 6 p.m. Saturday with power wheels demo derby, followed regular demo derby at 7 p.m. For more information on the fair, visit: www.frederickcountyfair.com.
Warren County Fair
The Warren County Fair will be held from Monday through Aug. 6 at the fairgrounds in Front Royal.
Featured this year will be the Torres Family circus each night; power-wheel demo and truck drags on Tuesday; demolition derby and pie-eating contests on Wednesday; ATV dirt drags on Aug. 4; entertainment by Cooper Alan and truck and tractor pull on Aug. 5; and monster trucks on Aug. 6.
Information, tickets: www.warrencountyfair.com.
