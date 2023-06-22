Gazebo Gatherings
The Blue Ridge Arts Council will host Joe Martin who will perform rock/jazz and classical guitar arrangements at 7 p.m. today at the Gazebo in Front Royal.
Bowman Library amphitheater
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” movie will be shown from 8:30 to 10 p.m. today at the Bowman Library Amphitheater in Stephens City.
There will also be lawn games, bounce house, food trucks, and more. Information: visit https://tinyurl.com/hnrxucc3.
Winchester Little Theatre
The Winchester Little Theatre for Kids will present “The Three Little Pigs (Kinda)” by Jack Neary at 2:30 and 7 p.m. today through Saturday at 315 W. Boscawen St.
Tickets are $9.99 plus $1.40. Information: 540-662-3331 or visit www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Cross Roads Music Fest
Prime will perform at the Cross Roads Music Fest concert from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at Rebel Park in New Market.
Admission is free. Food, drink and brews are available for purchase. Bring a blanket or a chair.
Music in the Park
The Clarke County Community Band will perform at the Berryville’s Music in the Park series of concerts from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rose Hill Park on Main Street.
Front Porch Fridays
Jake Kohn will perform at the Front Porch Fridays concert series from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Strasburg Square. Brews and snacks will be sold by members of the Strasburg Rotary Club.
‘Jersey Boys’
Shenandoah Theatre Summer Music will present “Jersey Boys,” following the career of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester.
Tickets range from $25 to $45. Future performances will be held June 28-July 2 and July 5-9. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2bm4s6kv.
‘SpongeBob the Musical’
Selah Theatre will present “SpongeBob the Musical” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, 11 to 12:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday and 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown. Tickets, which are $10, can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/432uuvuy.
MSV at Night
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host MSV at Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
Featured will be sculptures by artist Sean Kenney with more than 800,000 LEGO® bricks in the Nature Connects exhibition, and outdoor performance of jazz and soulful blues from the Meisha Herron Band, meet artist Paul Zdepski and watch him assemble cigar box guitars, stroll through the galleries, sip on beer/wine, and enjoy dinner from the Roaming Bistro food truck.
Discounted admission tickets are available online only at https://tinyurl.com/ydnjhznt. Regular admission ranges from $5 to $15. Held rain or shine. Information, tickets: www.themsv.org.
The Monument
Catch The Vegabounds on Thursday night. Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday is Latin Night with DJ Georgie. Doors open at 9 .m. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For tickets and more information, visit themonumentva.com.
Fun Flix Friday
Front Royal will host Fun Flix Friday with crafts from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and a movie starting at 8:45 p.m. at the Gazebo.
Bright Box
It’s Fly with The Stories We Tell at 8 p.m. Friday. Comedian Tony Woods has shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday (upstairs). Melissa Carper with Woody Woodworth and the Piners performs at 8 p.m. Saturday. Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre hits the stage at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information and tickets, visit brightboxwinchester.com.
Artfest
Shenandoah Valley Artfest takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Woodstock featuring 35 artists, food trucks and live entertainment.
Entertainment will include bagpipes, Blue Run Cloggers, Drum Circle with Marty Hoerr, Kinetic Spinners Fire Dancers, Mexilachian music by the LUA Project, Jack Tails and Appalachian story telling by Joan Swift. There will also be stilt walkers, Joseph Jablonski the Walking Mall Poet, face painting, caricatures, Community Build mosaic mural, canvas painting with VECCA and artist demonstrations.
Gardening in the Valley Tour
This year’s Gardening in the Valley tour will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday sponsored by Virginia Cooperative Extension with support from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association.
Featured on the tour will be the Warren Heritage Society gardens at 101 Chester St., Front Royal; the Blue House in Front Royal; Tall Oaks in Frederick County and Montevento in Clarke County.
The gardens include formal garden spaces, herb gardens, native plant areas, pollinator gardens, water features, art, and more. Extension Master Gardeners will be on hand to point out educational aspects at each garden and to answer questions.
Advance tickets, which are $10, can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/4ynndahk. Tickets on Saturday can be purchased for $12 at the Warren Heritage Society and Sponseller’s Flower Shop in Berryville.
Proceeds benefit local children attending 4-H summer camps.
Concert
The Mount Jackson Hometown Partnership will host a downtown music concert featuring New Prime Band with Charlie Fultz on drums from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Mayor’s Park.
Food ready for purchase starting at 5:30 p.m. Bring chairs. In case of rain held at Brighter Days Bible Church, 123 Medical Drive.
Wine festival
The Shenandoah Valley Wine Trail, comprised of wineries in the Shenandoah Valley American Viticultural Area, will present its third annual Wine Festival from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester.
Tickets are $30 in advance, $25 for MSV members and $35 at the door, and include admission to the Museum and Gardens, a souvenir wine glass, and 20 tastings from nine wineries and a meadery. Advance tickets may be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/22z58tj7. Tickets for an additional 10 tastings may be purchased at the event. Non-tasting tickets are available online and at the event for $15. All will be selling glasses of wine for onsite and bottles for on and offsite consumption.
There will also be nine artisan craft vendors. Food will be available for purchase.
Live music will be by Bottle Shock (rock/pop) 1-2:30 p.m.; Kat & The Travelers (country, americana, jazz) 3-4:30 p.m.; and Bruce Ewan (blues) 5-6:30 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs permitted. Pets and outside alcohol are not permitted and there will be an identification check to receive a tasting band and ticket. Held rain or shine.
Belle Grove
Belle Grove Plantation, south of Middletown, will present the following programs this weekend:
• Saturday: 2-3:30 p.m., Partners in Preservation driving tour starting at the Visitor Center with stops at the Credar Creek Battlefield Foundation museum, Bowman-Hite farmstead and Belle Grove’s archeology exhibit.
• Saturday: 5-8 p.m., Rock and Roll Sock Hop featuring the Movin’ On Band at the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center. There will also be burgers, root beer floats and more. Tickets, which are $40, can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/4e75z5dh.
• Kneading in Silence: A Glimpse into the life of the enslaved cook Judah: 2:30 p.m., Sunday.
Information: www.bellegrove.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
Chris Jones and the Night Drivers will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Tickets, which are $20, can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/bdd367ew.
Drum Orpheum Rehearsal Hall open house
An open house for what’s being billed as Winchester’s first music and arts rehearsal hall will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at 11 W. Oates Ave., Winchester. Tour the facility, enjoy live jazz music, dig into some complimentary delights and book a room for your next band rehearsal.
Rod Run
Skyline Street Rods will host its 40th annual Rod Run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Edinburg Park.
The run is open to street rods, street machines, antiques, customs, classics and trucks. Dash plaques given to the first 100 participants. Registration is $15. Admission for spectators is free. There will be door prizes and 50/50 raffle. Food will be sold. Information: Ronnie at 540-325-0707.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.