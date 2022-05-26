Shenandoah Film Collaborative
The Shenandoah Film Collaborative will show the film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” at 7 p.m. today at The Pancake Underground, 219 W. King St., Strasburg.
Summer kickoff carnival The Strasburg Lions Club and Shenandoah Ruritan Club will sponsor a carnival through Saturday to kick off summer at the Strasburg town lot.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following programs this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
• Today: 7 p.m., concert featuring Hubby Jenkins with special guests The Down Hill Strugglers. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Children 12 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult.
• Saturday: 6-8 p.m., exhibit opening by Eli McGraw.
• Sunday: 3-6 p.m., Memorial Day Quilt exhibit closing reception.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Winchester Little Theatre
The Winchester Little Theatre will present “Chasing Manet” at 8 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday at 315 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
Tickets range from $14 to $21. Information, tickets: 540-662-3331 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Sela Theatre
Selah Theatre will present “Terms of Endearment” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Lord Fairfax Community College’s William H. McCoy Theatre in Middletown.
The play was originally scheduled to be performed in March. Tickets purchased for the March performance may be exchanged by emailing latasha@selahtheatreproject.org.
Tickets are $15. Information, tickets: 540-686-5185 or visit www.selahtheatreproject.org. Audience members are required to wear masks.
Newtown Heritage Festival
The Newtown Heritage Festival gets underway at 6 p.m. today with the Miss Newtown Festival Pageant at Newtown Commons on Main Street in Stephens City. Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, there will be live music, food, crafters and more at Newtown Commons. A showing of “The Sandlot” is at 8:45 p.m. On Saturday, there’s a Memorial Day service at 8 a.m. at the town’s Veterans Memorial at 5516 Main St. A classic car show will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the old Stephens City school on Main Street. At 10 a.m., concessions and crafters opens at Newtown Commons. Live music starts at noon. There’s a parade on Main Street at 2 p.m., with music continuing at Newtown Commons and fireworks 9 p.m. History tours will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and there’s a pie-eating contest at 5:30 p.m. Chicken dinners will be sold at the Stephens City fire department from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit Information: https://tinyurl.com/2twdb7e8.
Movie night
The Town of New Market will host a movie night beginning at sundown on Saturday showing the film “Encanto” at the community park.
MSV
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host an “origami in the garden” exhibit opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
Santa Fe artist Kevin Box takes origami to another level, transforming paper into museum quality metal sculpture along with works by Robert J. Lang, Te Jui Fu, Beth Johnson and Michael G. LaFosse.
Exhibition admission, which includes gallery admission, is $15, $10 for ages 13–18 and seniors, $5 for ages 5–12, and free to MSV members and ages 4 and younger. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 13. Information: www.themsv.org.
Civil War tour
Join Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation Park Ranger Wade Custer at 11 a.m. on Saturday for a downtown walking tour of Civil War sites in Old Town Winchester. See original buildings, historic locations, and hear the stories of soldiers and civilians who were caught up in the constant combat, occupations, and caring for the wounded in one of Virginia’s most war-torn towns.
Tours are free. Those attending should meet in the courtyard of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, 20 N. Loudoun St. in the center of the Loudoun Street Pedestrian Mall in Old Town Winchester.
Car show
In celebration of its 200th anniversary, the Winchester Police Department will host a car show from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in Old Town Winchester at Piccadilly and Cameron streets in partnership with the Hoppers Auto Club Inc.
Awards presented at 5 p.m. Food will be available for purchase. Rain date is Sunday. Proceeds benefit the Winchester-Frederick Law Enforcement Foundation.
Cruise-in
Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church will host a cruise-in from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 4699 Valley Pike, Stephens City. Rain date is Monday. Information: 540-678-8687 or www.svbcfamily.com.
War dogs remembered
The Julia Wagner Animal Shelter in Front Royal will hold a special ceremony saluting military dogs lost in action in the wars since World War II in the shelter’s newly-sculptured garden at noon on Saturday at 1245 Progress Drive.
Front Royal was the first town in the country to train dogs for World War II before the U.S. Army took over the responsibility.
Michael Williams, whose father was a dog handler in the Vietnam War, will conduct the ceremony and offer the blessing of the dogs of war, past and present, including the more recent introduction of dogs to assist in law enforcement on the home front, including those in Warren County.
Persons interested, particularly those whose family members may have served with dogs during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, or local police officers whose duties involve dogs and wish to take part in the ceremony, are asked to call the shelter at 540-635-4734 or Malcolm Barr at 540-636-7407.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.