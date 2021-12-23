Walking in a Winter Wonderland holiday light show, Clearbrook Park, 130 Poolside Drive. Continues nightly through Jan. 2. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Admission is $6.50 for ages 3 and up. Purchase tickets online at fcprd.net.
Holiday Tours at Belle Grove, 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown. Belle Grove is decorated for the holidays and open for touring through Dec. 30. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Self-guided Christmas by Candlelight Tours are Fridays and Saturdays from 4-8 p.m. Guided tours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (last tour at 3:15 p.m.) and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. (last tour at 4:15 p.m.). For more information, call 540-869-2028 or visit www.bellegrove.org.
The Whittier Acres neighborhood in Winchester, off Amherst Street and Fox Drive, will line the neighborhood’s streets with luminarias at nightfall on Christmas Eve and will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus in a horse-drawn sleigh at 6 p.m on Whittier Avenue. The Buddy Armel family of Frederick County is providing Santa’s transportation.
• Christmas in the Valley will be open on the following days and times for its lighted drive-thru park at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock:
• Today: 5-8 p.m. with family night, $20 a carload.
• Friday: 5-9 p.m.
• Sunday: 5-8 p.m.
• Jan. 1: 5-9 p.m., grand finale.
