Patsy Cline Classic
Country music star Clay Walker will headline the annual Patsy Cline Classic concert today at Handley High School in Winchester. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Singer-songwriter Tom Wurth will open the concert at 7 p.m. Walker will perform at 8 p.m.
Proceeds from the concert will go toward establishing a scholarship to be awarded to a graduating Handley student planning to pursue a career in the arts. The scholarship will be named in honor of former state Sen. Russ Potts, who died in December and was executive director of the education foundation.
Tickets, which range from $39.50 to $89.50, can be purchased by calling 540-665-0598 or at https://tinyurl.com/2y8ydndr.
Strasburg Museum
Strasburg Museum is hosting two exhibits:
• Post World War II Shenandoah County Art: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Sunday.
• Early Shenandoah County Art 1800 to 1925: noon-4 p.m., Oct. 21 and 9:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 22.
Spookcessible
The Halloween event "Spookcessible" will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at Jim Barnett Park's Familyland and Children's Dream Playground areas in Winchester. The event is designed for children with differing abilities. Children can search for easily accessible non-spooky ghosts to turn in for treats and go to the pumpkin patch to pick a gourd to take home. Admission is free. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the gym. Information: 540-667-1815 or visit https://tinyurl.com/47575cpm.
Haunted house
The Toms Brook Volunteer Fire Department will host a haunted house from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Oct. 23 and Oct. 29 through 31. Admission is $5.
Festival of Leaves
A block party will kick off the Festival of Leaves from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday at the Gazebo in Front Royal.
The festival will be held on Saturday in downtown. Featured will be live music from Jig N Jive Dance, magician Kevin Owens, cake walk ($5 entry fee) and Steve Foster’s Amazing Grace. The Warren Heritage Society will be making apple butter and there will be blacksmithing demonstrations, cooking in the outdoor kitchen, period reenactors and tours. Food vendors will be on hand. Information: www.festivalofleaves.org.
Lucketts market
The Lucketts Fall Vintage Market will be held Friday through Sunday at the Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville. The event showcases more than 200 of the best “vintage hip” vendors on the East Coast.
Pumpkin patch
The Strasburg Presbyterian Church will host another season of pumpkin patch activities through Oct. 29 at 325 S. Holiday St.
Activities include bake sales, photo corner, scavenger hunt, and fall gift basket raffles. Barbecue and hot dogs will be sold. Hours are 3-6 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-3 p.m. Sundays. Information: www.strasburgpresbyterian.org.
Art at the Mill
Over 200 local artists are displaying their works at the Burwell-Morgan Mill’s fall art show, which continues through Oct.16 at the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill, 15 Tannery Lane, in the Clarke County village of Millwood. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students. Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Information: 540-837-1799
Apparition trail ghost tours
A haunted tour of the streets, alleys and public houses of Old Town Winchester will be held at 7 and 9:15 p.m. on Saturday starting at Handley Library and ending at the George Washington Hotel.
No reservations are required. The cost is $15 (cash only) per person and free for ages 12 and younger. Information: 540-533-9942.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill Chamber will present Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at 7 p.m. on Saturday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
The concert will be led by conductor Garrick Zoeter and feature violin soloist Irina Muresanu. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and free for ages 12 and younger. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Scavenger hunt
The Great Artscape Scavenger Hunt will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday on the Winchester Old Town Walking Mall.
Scavenger hunt forms and banner location maps will be available at the ShenArts table in front of the kiosk across from Nibblins.
Quilt Guild
The Top of Virginia Quilt Guild will hold a quilt sale and online auction from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Wayside Inn in Middletown. There will also be demonstrations of quilting techniques.
The sale coincides with the 158th anniversary re-enactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek near Middletown. There will specialty quilt items including Civil War era, Christmas, baby and household items, plus a Bernina serger will be offer for sale. Items to be auctioned can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2m3veyz8. Free admission. Lunch will be available at the Inn.
Sky Meadows State Park
Sky Meadows State Park in Delaplane will host Fall Farm Days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Sunday and Oct. 22-23.
A different theme each weekend with live music, food vendors, a children’s play area, historical demonstration, Mount Bleak house tours and more. Information: 800-933-7275.
Shenandoah Downs
Shenandoah Downs will celebrate Purple Power cancer survivors from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock.
A wagon filled with booze and an old-fashioned bakery raffle will be held to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Shenandoah Vally chapter. The first 350 fans will receive a commemorative purple ski hat. Participate in the Fancy Hat contest by wearing your most elegant, unique or outrageous headwear. There will also be a powder puff derby, survivors harness race and more.
Autumnfest
Shenandoah Autumnfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock. The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 1 but was canceled due to rain.
Featured will be barbecue, regional craft brews, ciders, spirits, wines, bees exhibit, traditional Virginia whole hog barbecue demonstrations and tastings, apple butter demonstrations, harness racing from 1 to 5 p.m. and log splitting contest starting at 1:30 p.m. Live Music by the Seven Bends Band from noon to 4:30 p.m. Flippin chicken barbecue cookoff tastings from 2 to 4 p.m. Information: 540-459-2542.
Middletown reenactments
The 158th anniversary reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday and the reenactment of the Battle of the 2nd Manassas at 1 p.m. on Sunday at 8437 Valley Pike, Middletown.
The National Park Service and its partners will host a series of special activities, events and programs to commemorate the battle including living history, lectures, demonstrations, sutlers row and more.
See cavalry, artillery, and infantry soldiers in action and in camp. There will also be fundraising raffles, merchants and food vendors. Admission ranges from $7 to $25, although children 6 and under are free. Tickets will be sold at the information tent.
The Middletown Civil War Walking Tour will coincide for guests to participate in the Middletown luminary commemoration from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the corner of 1st and Main Streets. Tours will include St. Thomas Chapel and Historic Hoffman House. The luminaries depict the nearly 1,000 soldiers killed on Oct. 19, 1864.
Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park Ranger Shannon Moeck will present “Kneading in Silence: A Glimpse into the Life of the Enslaved Cook Judah” at 2:30 and 4 p.m. on Sunday at Belle Grove Plantation.
Information: 540-869-2226, 869-2064 or 540-869-3051 or visit https://tinyurl.com/2f2ps8jf or www.nps.gov/cebe.
Paws in the Park
Strasburg will host its annual Paws in the Park Halloweenie party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Strasburg Square. New this year is a Strut Your Mutt guided walk along the Riverwalk from 10 to 11 a.m.
The event will also have pumpkin painting, raffle baskets and a puppy kissing booth. Registration for the guided walk is $26 with proceeds benefiting the Humane Society of Shenandoah County. Members of the Humane Society on hand, along with local pet-friendly vendors and adoptable pups.
Food available for purchase. The Jack Dunlap Band will be performing. A puppy costume parade will begin at 1 p.m. Dogs are welcome to enter for a small donation and their chance to win in several categories.
Registration: https://tinyurl.com/2r4uaup3. Information: email Olivia Hilton at Ohilton@strasburgva.com.
MSV
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host the following activities at 901 Amherst St., Winchester:
• Mexilachian Music: 2 p.m., Sunday featuring the Lua Project, a blend of original and traditional music from Mexico, Appalachia and the Atlantic Basin. The program will include musical performance and discussion of Appalachian and Mexican culture, song and poetry. Pay what you can. Register by Saturday by calling 540-662-1473, ext. 240 or visit www.theMSV.org.
• Online art sale featuring works by Shenandoah Valley Artist Sally Veach starting Saturday and running through Nov. 15. More than 80 works will be available for purchase with 30% of sales to benefit the MSV Fund. Browse the catalog at https://tinyurl.com/2p8hv5ux.
