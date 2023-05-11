Mother's Day weekend Garden Fair
The popular Mother's Day weekend Garden Fair at Blandy Experimental Farm at the State Arboretum of Virginia will be held Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $10 per carload (plus any associated frees) if purchased in advance at blandygardenfair.eventbrite.com or $15 at the gate. Admission includes parking.Garden Fair is held rain or shine. Blandy is located at 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. For more information, call 540.837-1758.
Strasburg Mayfest
The Strasburg Mayfest will be held Friday through Sunday hosted by the Strasburg Business Alliance with the following events:
• The festival begins Friday with the Heels, Hops & Bowties luncheon 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Box Office Brewery with live music by Shag. Tickets, which are $35, are available at Box Office Brewery, Clementine Vintage and Preslee Real Estate.
There will also be cupcake and hotdog eating contests from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 5 to 15; GUI Esports event 3-7 p.m. at Box Office Brewery; DJ Tony Knave 3-6:30 p.m.; open mic with Brad Harden from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Food Court stage; beer and wine garden 6-9:30 p.m. sponsored by the Strasburg Rotary Club in Strasburg Square; Cazhmiere will perform 6:30-9:30 p.m.
• On Saturday the Kiwanis Club of Strasburg will host a pancake breakfast at the Strasburg Mennonite Church on High Street; the Strasburg Museum will auction its Mayfest pots at 9 a.m.; the Mayfest duck race will be held at 2 p.m. at the Strasburg Pavilion; arts and crafts and business vendors will be at the Strasburg Square and Pavilion, Town Hall parking lot and Strasburg Emporium from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Kidszone 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on North Holliday and King streets and Emporium; David Woodson will be the Grand Marshall of the Mayfest parade at 4 p.m.; music by Souled Out 7-10 p.m.
• On Sunday there will be the Old Timers baseball game at 1:30 p.m. at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Information, schedule of events: www.strasburgmayfest.org.
Iris Society show
The Shenandoah and Potomac Iris Society will host an iris show from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester. Admission is free.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will present the following concerts this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
• Friday: 7-9 p.m., concert by Seth Walker, tickets are $20.
• Sunday: 4-5:30 p.m., Mother’s Day concert with Loudoun Youth Guitars Youth Ensemble, tickets are $5.
Information, tickets: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Winchester Little Theatre
The Winchester Little Theatre will present “Enchanted April” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 315 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
Future performances will be held May 18-21 and May 25-27. Tickets are $21 for adults, $19 for seniors 62 and older and $14 for students.
Information tickets: 540-662-3331 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Civil War Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum in Winchester will host Fridays at the Front from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at 20 N. Loudoun St. featuring a tour of sites related to the May 25, 1862, battle at which Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson’s troops routed Union Gen. Nathaniel Bank’s forces, driving the Federals through the city and ultimately north of the Potomac.
The tour will be led by Gary Ecelbarger, historian and author of “Three Days in the Shenandoah: Stonewall Jackson at Front Royal and Winchester,” and Keven Walker, CEO of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation.
Advance registration is required by calling 540-740-4545 or visit https://tinyurl.com/bdz5fmmy.
Star in the Valley
Celebrate Mother's Day at Star in the Valley winery from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 33 Amos Lane, Strasburg.
The event, which benefits the Tribute to Trent Skatepark, will feature a day of relaxation and fun. There will be a stand of loose flowers to build your own bouquet or arrangement, charcuterie boxes, snack boxes and baked goods will be available for purchase, a masseuse will be available to set up a tent and massage chair where you can enjoy a 15-minute session of pure relaxation and a nail bar to get your nails looking fabulous.
In case of bad weather, the rain date is May 28. The planned park is in memory of 8-year-old Trent Alan Williams who died of cancer in 2012.
Shenandoah Downs
To celebrate 50 years since Secretariat dominated the Triple Crown at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes in May 1973, a life-size statue of him will be at Shenandoah Downs from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock.
Big Red, as he was affectionately known, was bred and raised at Meadow Farm in Doswell.
The statue had been based in Ashland, just minutes from his birthplace, since late March. A fundraising campaign is currently in progress to make that site his permanent home, but only after a nationwide tour is conducted at select racetracks around the country.
Jocelyn Russell, who sculpted the statue, will be on hand to talk about the incredible process of sculpting this masterpiece. Free Secretariat T-shirts will be given to the first 500 fans.
There will also be a Mothers Day weekend plant giveaway for all Mom's. The Surf Jaguars from Maryland will perform on the concert stage.
Sunday will be the final race day of the season with post time starting at 1 p.m. Admission to Shenandoah Downs is free. For more information, visit shenandoahdowns.com and secretariatforvirginia.com.
Chamber orchestra concert
The Main Street Chamber Orchestra will perform major works by Beethoven, Mozart and C.P.E. Bach at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church in Berryville.
The concert will open with C.P.E. Bach’s Symphony #1. One of Johann Sebastian Bach’s many children, he is known as the “Berlin” Bach for his years spent in that city.
The second half of the concert features Akemi Takayama performing Beethoven’s Symphony #2 and Mozart’s violin Concerto #5, the “Turkish.” Takayama, the founding member of the MSCO, holds the Victor Brown Endowed Chair in Violin at Shenandoah Conservatory. She serves as concertmaster for both the Roanoke and Williamsburg Symphony Orchestras. For 14 years, she toured internationally with the Audubon String Quartet.
Tickets, which start at $35 and are free for students under 18, are being sold at https://tinyurl.com/46zczm65.
Ale and History beer fest
Belle Grove Plantation will host its 28th annual “Of Ale and History” Beer Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Thirteen breweries and cideries will provide tastings from noon to 5:30 p.m. Local classic rock favorite Robbie Limon Band will perform from 11:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m., the Meisha Herron Band will perform blues, soul, and rock from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and iHeart Media stations Shenandoah Country Q102 and 99.3 The Fox, radio personalities will be on hand throughout the day. Food will be sold and the Museum Shop will offer unique gifts and products for sale.
Advanced tasting tickets are on sale at www.bellegrove.org until Friday at 5 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased at area Handy Mart locations, the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center and the Belle Grove Museum Shop.
Tasting tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate and include a commemorative tasting glass and eight beer tastings. Additional tastings may be purchased for $3 after 2 p.m. Designated drivers or guests under 21 may buy general admission tickets for $15, which includes two complimentary non-alcoholic beverages from the Designated Drivers Tent. Visitors are welcome to bring chairs and blankets but are asked to leave pets and large backpacks and totes at home. Photo identification is required for anyone who wishes to do beer tastings. The festival will be held rain or shine.
French & Indian War Foundation
The French & Indian War Foundation will commemorate the construction of Col. George Washington’s Fort Loudoun in Winchester from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 419 N. Loudoun St., Winchester.
While there, take a tour of the historic fort site, meet Winchester’s founder Col. James Wood as well as Capt. George Mercer and members of his company of Col. Washington’s Virginia Regiment. Learn what it was like to serve in the Virginia Regiment under the command of Col. Washington during the French & Indian War, 1756-1758. There will be a flag raising with a musket salute. Information: www.FIWF.org.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory will present ShenCoLAB, a festival of arts, ideas and exploration, beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at 1460 University Drive, Winchester.
Shenandoah Conservatory turns over the programming and facilities to its students for a week of unbridled exploration, collaboration and creativity that culminates in a day-long festival of provocative performances, presentations, roundtable discussions and other special events.
Tickets range from $5 to $10. Tickets, information: https://tinyurl.com/msn87avs.
Nature walk
Jim Smith, a seasoned naturalist and past president of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Audubon Society, will lead a free nature walk from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Abram’s Creek Wetlands Preserve.
Meet at the intersection of Jubal Early Drive, Handley Avenue and Meadow Branch Avenue. On-street parking is available on Handley and Meadow Branch avenues. Attendees should dress for the weather, bring water, binoculars and a camera. Walks will be cancelled if inclement weather.
Information: www.nsvaudubon.org/events.
Animal shelter spring fling
The Clarke Animal Shelter will host a spring fling open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 225 Ramsburg Lane in Berryville.
The day will be packed with activities and fun for all ages. Food trucks will be on site for lunch and snacks throughout the day.
In addition to visiting with animals available for adoption and taking advantage of demonstrations and educational talks, a number of activities will fill the day. Meet with canine trainers, local business owners and pet-related vendors. See dog agility demonstrations, enjoy live music, and take photos with your pet.
Visitors who bring dogs to the open house must ensure their pets have current rabies vaccinations and must be kept on leashes.
Information: 540-955-5104 or animalshelter@clarkecounty.gov.
KidzFest
KidzFest will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Loudoun Street Mall in Winchester with free activities for the whole family.
Featured will be hands-on entertainment, arts and crafts activities, educational opportunities, musical performances, fun games, engaging workshops and more. A schedule of events can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2bywwkyy.
Family Fun Day
The annual Family Fun Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Gazebo in Front Royal.
The Louisiana style parade kicks off the event at 10 a.m. followed by live music, entertainment and activities for kids. There will be boiled crawfish as well as other food for sale and a small selection of vendors.
WLT for Kids
Winchester Little Theatre will present the 20th anniversary celebration of WLT for Kids at 7 p.m. on Sunday at 315 W. Boscawen St.
WLT for Kids alums will hit the stage to perform a variety of entertaining favorites, including musical theater songs, dances, and more. Tickets are $20. Tickets, information: https://tinyurl.com/y4ww7pwz.
