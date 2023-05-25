Healing Field of Honor
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears will be the keynote speaker at the opening ceremony of Rotary Club of Winchester’s Healing Field of Honor at 5 p.m. today at Handley High School, 425 Handley Blvd., Winchester.
The program will include recognition of local officials, a C17 fly-over, patriotic music, and more than 1,000 American flags honoring veterans, first responders, personal heroes and hometown heroes.
This fundraising event benefits Winchester Rescue Mission. A closing ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Monday. An information booth will be open 3:30-8:30 p.m. today, 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday, where flags may be purchased. Information: https://tinyurl.com/bdfmrf3e.
Winchester Little Theatre
Winchester Little Theatre will present the following plays this weekend at 315 W. Boscawen St.:
• “Enchanted April:” 8 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $21 for adults, $19 for seniors 62 and older and $14 for students.
• “Native Gardens:” 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 and free for WLT members.
Information tickets: 540-662-3331 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Newtown Heritage Festival
The Newtown Heritage Festival will be held this weekend in Stephens City.
On Friday, the festival music begins at 6:30 p.m. with Crosswinds and Souled Out performing on the Newtown Stage at 5165 Main St.
The music will be followed by an outdoor family night movie featuring “The Sandlot.” Saturday will kick-off at 8 a.m. with a Memorial Day observance featuring Mayor Mike Diaz at the old Stephens City School on Main Street. A classic car and truck show featuring 75 cars will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There also will be three museums open throughout the town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. including the Tavern building at 5408 Main St., the Wagon exhibit at 5516 Main St. and the Steele & Bro Store at 5353 Main St.
About 30 craft vendor tents will be on site and the 2023 blue and gray Grandville Pottery commemorative spoon rest will be sold at the Information Tent located on the Commons. There will also be food vendors.
Free guided history trolley tours will be offered at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. covering the west side of town starting at the Newtown History Center, 5408 Main St. The seven-stop history tour includes NFL star Kelly Washington’s house; Rosenwald School, an elementary school for African Americans, including stories from people who attended school there; Green Hill Cemetery; Bill Bass’ house, a scientist who pioneered a new CSI technique and inspired a bestselling novel; Locust Grove Cemetery; Backstreet, a tight-knit mostly African American community; and Bel Air, a home for later generations of the Stephens family who founded the town in 1758. The tour is free but tickets are required. For reservations email NHFtour@gmail.com.
Barns of Rose Hill
Cellist-songwriter Okorie “OkCello” Johnson will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Tickets are $20. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
‘Akeelah and the Bee’
Selah Theatre Project will present “Akeelah and the Bee” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown.
Tickets are $15. Information: 540-662-4564 or www.selahtheatreproject.org.
The Monument
Branden Martin, a country music singer who was on season 12 of “The Voice,” performs at 8 p.m. Friday at The Monument. Tickets are $18 in advance and $23 on the day of the show. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit themonumentva.com. Phone: 540-546-2700.
Bright Box Theater
Men in Motion Dancers presents “American Studs: A Male Review” at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets $20-$30. Comedian Paris Sashay (Comedy Central, BET, HBO Max) will perform at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday upstairs. Tickets $15-$20. The Bob Band: Bob Dylan Tribute w/ Sweet Mountain Laurel performs at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $15-20. Bright Box is at 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit brightboxwinchester.com. Phone: 540-665-2878.
Memorial Day ceremonies
Clarke County’s community Memorial Day service is 2 p.m. Sunday at Rose Hill Park on Main Street in downtown Berryville. In the event of inclement weather, the service will move indoors to nearby Barns of Rose Hill.
Stephens City will have a Memorial Day observance at 8 a.m. Saturday at the town’s Veterans Memorial on Main Street (old Stephens City School).
Middletown will have a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday at its Veterans Memorial at 8050 Main St.
The Humane Society of Warren County will host a ceremony at noon on Saturday honoring dogs of war and animals serving local law enforcement at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter at 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal.
On Monday at noon, Reserve U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert MacDougall will lead a ceremony saluting all who have given their lives for their country at the Warren County Courthouse on Main Street.
Mount Jackson Museum
The Mount Jackson Museum will open for the season starting Saturday through the summer on the second and fourth Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at 5901 Main St. These hours are the same times that the Union Church will be open under the direction of the Mount Jackson Garden Club. Information: 540-335-3373.
Kids ROC
Kids ROC the Market will have members of the Shenandoah County Beekeepers from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the South Street Barn Market in the parking lot of American Legion Post 199, 411 S. Muhlenberg St.
Kids will enjoy watching busy bees in their hive (safely behind plexiglass), a bee-themed story time, bee-themed activities, vendor activities, local produce and homemade goodies.
Car show
The Winchester Police Department will host a car show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Old Town Winchester (Piccadilly and Cameron streets) in partnership with the Hoppers Auto Club Inc. to benefit the Frederick County Winchester City Law Enforcement Foundation.
Rain date is Sunday. Registration to show your car will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at 15 N. Cameron St. The entry fee is $15. Information: Bob Wolford at 540-303-0110.
Community Day
The Safe At Home Un4gettable Series Community Day will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal.
The event will feature three timed exhibition baseball games featuring various athletes from the Warren County baseball community, along with games for children, a 50/50 raffle, and concessions. Warren County and Skyline High School students will also be supporting the event assisting with stands and entry.
Game 1 will feature the Front Royal Little League; Game 2 will be athletes from current Warren County Public Schools baseball programs and Game 3 will be Warren County High School Alumni against Skyline High School Alumni.
This year’s event will be held in memory of Skyline High School students, Harlee Hire and Nathan Jenkins, with proceeds going toward scholarships for athletes from Warren County and Skyline high schools and the House of Hope. House of Hope is a program, based in Front Royal, for homeless men committed to making a permanent change in their lives.
Admission is $5 (plus fees) for adults and free for children 13 and under.
Belle Grove
Belle Grove south of Middletown will present “Kneading in Silence: A Glimpse into the Life of the Enslaved Cook Judah” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Belle Grove Winter House. Free admission. Donations welcome.
Manor House tour tickets are available. Information: 540-869-2028 or visit www.bellegrove.org.
Loudoun Street Mile
Celebrate Memorial Day by running in the Loudoun Street Mile! This event consists of a mile run, a fitness walk, and a tot trot.
This marks the 36th annual edition of the event, which traverses Loudoun Street in downtown Winchester. This year’s race will serve as the RRCA National Championship Race as well the Collegiate Running Association Championship race. For more information, visit www.loudounstreetmile.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.