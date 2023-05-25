Marine Corps veteran James Charles Bogaty (left) of Berryville and Navy veteran Ron Majtyka of Winchester visit last year’s Healing Field of Honor on the front campus of Handley High School. This year’s Healing Field of Honor begins with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. today. The field will be open to the public until Memorial Day on Monday. A closing ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. The field is free to visit.