Neil Simon play
The Winchester Little Theatre will present Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at 315 W. Boscawen St. Future performances will be held March 16-19 and March 23-25. Tickets range from $14 to $21. Information: 540-662-3331 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following programs at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
• Friday: 7 p.m., Critton Hollow String Band, tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and free for ages 12 and younger. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2b3k6uyd.
• Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Berryville celebrates 225 lecture series co-sponsored by the Clarke County Historical Association featuring a program on the town’s equestrian legacy. Admission is free but seating is limited. Reservations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/bdfk5hww. Future lectures will be held at 1 p.m. on March 18 on remembering local veterans and heroes; and March 25, the history and development of Clarke County Public Schools.
• Saturday: 7 p.m., free open mic night. To sign up to perform visit https://tinyurl.com/39uxukas.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Family Drive-In
The Family Drive-In, 5890 Valley Pike, Stephens City, opens for the season this weekend. Here's what's showing Friday and Saturday: Puss in Boots 2 & Avatar 2; Scream 6 & Cocaine Bear. Gates open at 6 p.m. Movies start at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Avatar 2 and Scream 6 will be shown at 8 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.thefamilydi.com.
The Monument
Better Off Dead performs Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 in advance/$20 at the door. The Jared Stout Band featuring the Seven Bends hits the stage Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Showtime is $8 p.m. Tickets: $12 in advance/$15 at the door. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, themonumentva.com. Phone: 540-546-2700.
Bright Box Theatre
Novarium, DixieFilth, Axecident at 8 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $10. Comedy Night featuring Mike Recine; shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $20 VIP, $15 general admission. The Bright Box is located 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, brightboxwinchester.com. Phone: 540-665-2878.
Nerf battle
Clarke County Parks and Recreation will host a Nerf battle from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday at 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville. The event is open to participants 5 and older. There will be two teams playing different games including Team Battle, Zombies and Elimination. To register call 540-955-5140.
Celtic Fest
Old Town Winchester’s Celtic Fest will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday inside Old Town businesses and along the Loudoun Street Mall (weather permitting). Information: 540-667-1815 ext. 1502 or https://tinyurl.com/4zccs9zc.
Spring Follies
Laurel Ridge Community College will host its annual spring follies on Saturday and Sunday in the Corron Community Development Center, Middletown. Shows will be held at noon and 6 p.m. both days. Former Blue Man Group member and Strasburg native Russell Rinker is once again directing the variety show. Tickets are $5 at the door with children and under free free. Preshow activities begin at 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. with food and popcorn available to purchase, free ice cream, facepainting and corn hole. Proceeds support the Andrea Ludwick Performing Arts Fund.
Gardening symposium
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association will host Gardening in the Valley symposium from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in Mary Henkel Hall at Shenandoah University, 1460 University Drive, Winchester.
Speakers and their programs include Dr. Karin Burghardt, assistant professor in the Department of Entomology at the University of Maryland and research associate at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, will talk on the ecology of the garden; Loretta and Paul Briede of Briede Family Vineyards, Our Journey From the Vineyard to the Tasting Room; Ginger Anderson of Oak Spring Garden Foundation, Intentional Garden Design; Jessica Hall of Harmony Harvest Farm, The Best Flowers for the Best Life; and Sharon Briggs, owner of Peasant’s Parcel, The World of Fungi.
There will be vendors, educational displays, book sales, raffle and door prizes. The cost is $65 per person, which includes a continental breakfast and lunch, when you register with PayPal at the website. Proceeds benefit the Virginia Cooperative Extension Program’s High School Memorial scholarship fund.
Registration, information: https://tinyurl.com/2xpspxkk or email NSVMGA.info@gmail.com.
Handley 100th anniversary book
Handley High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023-24. The committee organizing the celebration plans to publish a book detailing the school’s history and is seeking memorabilia (photos, school uniforms, etc.) for possible inclusion. Please bring items to the Hollingsworth Mill, behind the Visitor Center at 1360 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where items will be photographed or scanned. For more information about the celebration, visit onehandley.com.
Sherando Showcase
Sherando High School Band Boosters in Stephens City will present its inaugural Sherando Showcase starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday featuring a new indoor competition showcasing nearly 30 units from all over Virginia in three divisions: color guard, percussion and winds. Tickets: $12 for adults, $8 for ages 4-10, free for children 3 and under. Concessions will be available. Cash preferred for ticket and concessions sales. Cards accepted with processing fee. For competition and schedule updates, visit: https://www.sherandoband.org/.
Winterfest
Celebrate another winter season with a Winterfest party on Saturday at Bryce Resort near Basye.
The day includes a polar plunge at 11 a.m., ski races from noon to 4 p.m., costume parade at 2 p.m., pond skimming at the base of the mountain and live music.
Movie night
Bowman Library in Stephens City will host a movie night showing the film “Toy Story” from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Refreshments served. “Babe” will be shown on March 25.
Berryville scavenger hunt
A Leprechauns scavenger hunt will be held through March 17 in Chet Hobert Park in Berryville. While visiting the park, see how many items can be located and documented and turn the form in to enter to win prizes. To help find all the hidden items, register by phone at 540-955-5140 or in person at the Clarke County Recreation Center.
Long Branch speaker series
Maral Kalbian, a Clarke County architectural historian, will be the speaker as part of the Long Branch Historic House and Farm speaker series at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25. Reservations: call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
MSV
Works by Middletown artist John Chumley, one of the Shenandoah Valley’s foremost 20th-century artists, will be on view at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley through Aug. 6. Gallery admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and ages 13-18 and free to youth ages 12 and under and to MSV members. Admission is free on Wednesdays thanks to corporate partner Howard Shockey & Sons Inc. Information: 540-662-1473 or visit www.theMSV.org.
