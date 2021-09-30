ArtScape Art on the Mall Artist Walk
Meet the ArtScape banner artists from 5-7 p.m. Friday on the Loudoun Street Mall in Winchester. There will be live art demonstrations. Artists will be located by their banners throughout the mall area.
Pick a pumpkin, get lost in a corn maze
Check out the 10-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch and pig races at Wayside Farm Fun at 5273 Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) near Berryville. Hours are Friday-Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information about admission fees is available at waysidefarmfun.com. Phone: 540-539-3276. West Oaks Farm Market at 4305 Middle Road near Winchester has a corn maze with more than 3 miles of paths, plus a pumpkin patch, apple picking and hay rides. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday (orchard closes at 3 p.m.) and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.westoaksfarm-market.com for more information. Phone: 540-539-8175.
North-South Skirmish Association
The North-South Skirmish Association will hold its 144th National Competition from Friday to Sunday at Fort Shenandoah near Winchester. Member units will compete in live-fire matches with original or authentic Civil War-period muskets, carbines, breech loading rifles, revolvers, mortars and cannons. This is the largest Civil War event of its kind in the United States. Spectators are welcome and admission and parking are free. There is a large sutler area and food service is available. For more information, visit the N-SSA website at www.n-ssa.org.
Art at the Mill
Art at the Mill opens Saturday and continues through Oct. 17 at the Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood. Hours are Sunday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 540-837-1799 or 540-955-2600 or visit https://www.clarkecountyhistory.org/art-mill.html.
Live jazz
The Flat 9 Jazz Club at 100 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, will have the Luis Hernandez Trio at 7:30 p.m. Friday and the Charlie Ballantine Trio at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $15. Visit www.theflat9.com.
Classical pianist Brian Ganz performs Sunday
Renowned pianist Brian Ganz will perform alongside distinguished members of the Main Street Chamber Orchestra in a benefit concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Historic Mill at Carter Hall, 2611 Millwood Road, Millwood. Ganz will be joined by violinist Akemi Takayama, cellist Vasily Popov and bassist Donovan Stokes. Proceeds will benefit a new nonprofit professional chamber orchestra motivated by a belief in the transformative power of classical music in uniting people. Seating at the Mill is limited, so advance reservations are required. Tickets are $35. If you cannot attend but want to support Main Street Orchestra, visit www.mainstreetorchestra.org or call 202-255-3294.
