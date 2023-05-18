The following events are planned this weekend:
Winchester Little Theatre
The Winchester Little Theatre will present “Enchanted April” at 8 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 315 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
Future performances will be held May 25-27. Tickets are $21 for adults, $19 for seniors 62 and older and $14 for students. Information tickets: 540-662-3331 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
The Monument
EastGHOST show, Friday, show at 7 p.m. Tickets: $15 advanced/$20 day of show. For tickets, visit themonumentva.com. Phone: 540-546-2700.
Bright Box
Bright Box 10 Year Birthday Bash featuring Cazhmiere, 6-9 p.m. Friday. Admission: Free. AIDS Response Effort Inc. presents Cha Cha Chairty, 7 p.m. Saturday. VIP Happy Hour begins at 6 p.m. Tickets: $25-$35. Songwriters in the Round featuring Dylan Woefel, Annie Stokes, Taylor LaFever, and Brent Funkhouser, Saturday, 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $12-$15. Bright Box is at 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit brightboxwinchester.com. Phone: 540-665-2878.
Bistro Concert
The Bistro Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19 at 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive will present pianist Mathilde Handelsman and cellist Edward Cho. Both are rising protégés of leading Shenandoah Conservatory faculty and have performed with distinction in the U.S. and internationally. Admission: $10 cash at the door.
‘Akeelah and the Bee’
Selah Theatre Project will present “Akeelah and the Bee” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown.
Additional dates are May 26-28. Tickets are $15. Information: 540-662-4564 or www.selahtheatreproject.org.
MSV plant sale
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host its annual heritage plant sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester. A list of plants for sale can be found at https://tinyurl.com/s6cnmmsh. Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following programs this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
Friday: 7-8:30 p.m., Best of the Fest screening of six short films that were all official selections of the 2023 American Conservation Film Fest. Tickets are $10. Saturday: 7-9 p.m., Dirk & Amelia Powell, a father-daughter duo from Louisiana performing Appalachian and Cajun music. Tickets are $25. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
MSV at Night
The talented Chumley family will be featured at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley’s MSV at Night starting at 5 p.m. Friday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
Explore the gardens, see the exhibition With Lyric Brush: John Chumley’s Valley, relax to live music performed outside by The Down Valley Ramblers featuring Jeff Chumley, meet artists Bonnie Chumley Hörst and Kathy Chumley Noffke, sip on beer/wine, enjoy dinner from Fizzle’s BBQ food truck, and browse the heritage plant sale.
Discounted admission tickets are available online only at https://tinyurl.com/a6z3h7h4 with free admission for members and children 12 and younger, $12 for ages 19-59, $18 for ages 13-18 and 60-older. Regular admission for tickets purchased at the door: free for MSV members and children 12 and younger, $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and youth 13-18. Registration not required.
N-SSA competition
The North-South Skirmish Association will hold its 147th national competition Friday-Sunday at Fort Shenandoah near Winchester. Admission and parking are free. Food service is available. Information: www.n-ssa.org.
Belle Grove
Belle Grove, south of Middletown, will host line dancing in the barn from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $25, which includes two drink tickets and snacks. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/4e75z5dh. Information: 540-869-2028.
Touch a Truck
Sherando High School’s Band will host its annual Touch a Truck from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a sensory hour from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the school in Stephens City. Featured will be over 30 vehicles/equipment and a helicopter landing. Admission is $5 per person. Band students will be there helping out with the bounce house. Food trucks will be selling food. Information: www.sherandoband.org/.
Memorial Day service
Union Church will host a Memorial Day service at 3 p.m. on Sunday at 5401 Main St., Mount Jackson. Shenandoah Singers, a recently-formed Mount Jackson community choir, will perform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.