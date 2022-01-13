The Winchester Little Theatre presents “Fireflies” by Matthew Barber at 8 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 315 W. Boscawen St. Future performances will be held at 8 p.m. Jan. 20-22. Tickets range from $14 to $21. Information, reservations: 540-662-3331 or Valerie O’Keefe at 540-336-2357 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Kate MacLeod will perform her original songs, instrumentals and modern renditions of traditional music at 7 p.m. Friday at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Tickets are $20. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley has on display a new exhibit “Contributions: African Americans in the Shenandoah” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester. The exhibit, which continues through Jan. 16, 2023, includes art, objects and documents highlighting 40 significant African Americans who endured enslavement, resisted oppression and achieved success in the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s history, from the 1700s to today. Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
Long Branch Plantation in Boyce will begin its speaker series and have on photo exhibit on display this weekend. The speaker series will feature Len Shapiro presenting “Tales from a Wandering Sports Writer” from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday. The photo exhibit “Nantucket Treweryn Beagles” will be on display through Jan. 31. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission. Information: 540-837-1856 or www.visitlongbranch.org.
Join Jonathan Noyalas, director of Shenandoah University’s McCormick Civil War Institute, for “Balancing Survival & Freedom: The Experiences of Winchester’s African Americans During the Civil War Era” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday. Tours gather in front of Shenandoah University’s Feltner Building on the downtown walking mall. Registration required at www.su.edu/mlk. Information: Jonathan Noyalas at jnoyalas01@su.edu.
