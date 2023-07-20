Bowman Library amphitheater
The movie “Strange World” will be shown from 8:30 to 10 p.m. today at the Bowman Library amphitheater in Stephens City. Information: https://tinyurl.com/hnrxucc3.
Gazebo Gatherings
The Dan James Band will perform as part of the Blue Ridge Arts Council’s summer concert series at 7 p.m. today at the Gazebo in Front Royal.
SSMT
Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre programs take place in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester.
• “Hello Dolly” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets range from $25 to $45.
• Behind the curtain of Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre’s performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be held at 3 p.m. today. The musical runs from July 28 through Aug. 6. The program will feature a backstage tour, brief visit to a functional rehearsal and Q&A with designers, technicians, actors and musicians. Admission is pay-what-you-can although a $10 per person donation is recommended.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
The Monument
Clay Melton - Soul Fire Blues & Wicked Rock N Roll, 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $15-$20. Afterhours featuring Curfew, 11 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $10. Latin Night featuring DJ Georgie, 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $10 (free for ladies). Pony Bradshaw with Micah, 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $20-$25. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information, visit themonumentva.com.
Bright Box
Comedian Lucas Bohn's 'Lesson Plans to Late Night,' 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $15-$20. Corey Harris Band, 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $15. Sweet Mountain Laurel with Bryan Shepherd, 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15. The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information, visit brightboxwinchester.com.
Front Porch Fridays
The Fly Birds will perform at the Front Porch Fridays concert series from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Strasburg Square. Brews and snacks will be sold by members of Strasburg Youth Cheer.
Kayaking tours
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will host a kayaking tour for ages 10 and older from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at the Lupton Access canoe launch at 1191 Lupton Road, Woodstock.
Everything you need to enjoy a smooth three-mile paddle will be provided including kayaks, lifejackets and paddles. The program is free, however parking is charged. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/5a9jp2tr.
Music festival
The Shenandoah Valley Music Festival opens another summer of concerts this weekend at Shrine Mont in Orkney Springs.
Three Dog Night will perform at 8 p.m. Friday.
Don McLean with special guest Meisha Herron will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $62 to $76. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Future concerts feature The Doo-Wop Project and 1964 The Tribute on July 28-29; Forever Motown and Steep Canyon Rangers with special guest Larry and Joe on Aug. 18-19; and Pure Prairie League and Firefall and Hot Strings and Cool Breezes featuring The Steel Wheels, Rob Ickes, Trey Hensley and Wicked Sycamore Sept. 2-3.
Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/53bz48dm.
Kernstown Battlefield
The Kernstown Battlefield Association will host a walking and driving tour of the Second Battle of Kernstown led by author and battle expert Scott Patchan from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester.
There will be break for lunch on your own. The tour can accommodate people with mobility issues. The tour is free, but donations will be accepted.
Registration: call 540-450-7835 or visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8ex3w5.
Living history event
The French and Indian War Foundation will host a free living history event, the re-enactment of the 1758 election of Col. George Washington to his first political office, from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall in Old Town Winchester.
Skydive Front Royal
Skydive Front Royal will host its annual Heroes on the River skydiving event starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 229 Stokes Airport Road, Front Royal. The event provides free skydives to participating combat veterans and active-duty military personnel.
Camping is available and catered lunch will be provided to veterans and their families. Registration is currently closed, but veterans interested in jumping can reach out to info@heroesontheriver.org to be added to the waitlist. Spectators are welcome to watch the veterans take off, jump and land at the airport.
Cruise on Main
Downtown Front Royal will host Cruise on Main from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.