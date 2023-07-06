Fireman's Carnival
The Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival will be held through July 15 on East Eighth Street near Crosby Road.
The carnival and cook building are open most days around 5 p.m., except Sundays, with the rides typically starting between 5-6 p.m.
The parade will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday beginning on East Stonewall Drive and ending on East 8th Street. Fireworks will go off near the carnival lot after dark following the Front Royal Cardinals baseball game on July 13.
‘Jersey Boys’
Shenandoah Theatre Summer Music will present “Jersey Boys,” following the career of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and 2:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester.
Tickets range from $25 to $45. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2bm4s6kv.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Have you ever wondered how the Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre makes theatrical magic happen? An exclusive sneak peek behind the curtain will be held at 3 p.m. today in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester.
Featured will be a brief presentation on the historical and social significance of its July 14-23 production of “Hello, Dolly,” a backstage tour visiting the scenic shop, paint shop, prop shop and costume shop, a brief visit to a functional rehearsal and Q&A with various designers, technicians, actors and musicians.
Tickets are pay what you can. A suggested amount is $10 per person. Advanced reservations and day-of walk-ins welcomed.
Gazebo Gatherings
The Blue Ridge Arts Council will host The Sidemen performing rock and roll music at 7 p.m. today at the Gazebo in Front Royal.
Barns of Rose Hill
Bryan Shepherd and the Bryan Shepherd Band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Tickets are $5. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Discovery Museum
Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will offer free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester. Information: 540-722-2020.
The Monument
At 8 p.m. today it's Nick Hoff's All American Comedy tour, tickets $15-$20. Bryan Martin performs at 8 p.m. Friday, tickets $25-$30. On Saturday its Chaos Fest starting at 2 p.m., tickets $20-$25. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information, visit themonumentva.com.
Bright Box
Raised on Analog performs at 8 p.m. Saturday as part of the Handley High School 100th anniversary celebration, tickets are $10-$15. At 6:30 p.m. Sunday it's Murder Mystery Dessert Theatre: Disco is Dead, tickets $25. The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information, visit brightboxwinchester.com.
Orkney Springs exhibit
The Historic Courthouse Visitor Center in Woodstock will host an exhibit of the community of historic Orkney Springs every Friday and Saturday through September featuring photos and information about the people, businesses and events that made this unique town a real place to go starting back in the 1800s.
Colonial Kid's Day
The Clarke County Historical Association will host its annual Colonial Kids Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood.
This year’s event will feature over a dozen local historical organizations including Sky Meadows State Park, Newtown History Center, the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association and more. A wide variety of activities will be available to allow children of all ages to experience everyday life in Colonial Virginia. Activities include wood turning, spinning, and milling. Children will also have the opportunity to try their hands at blacksmithing, craft making, games and scavenger hunts.
Admission is $5 per person. Tickets will be sold at the gate or by calling 540-955-2600 and online at www.clarkehistory.org/events.
Truck/tractor pull
The Woodstock Young Farmers will host a truck and tractor pull starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock.
Admission is $12 for adults and free for ages 10 and under.
Onion Monster truck show
Boy Scout Troop 34 in Berryville will sponsor the Onion Monster Truck Show on Saturday at the Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville. Rain date is Sunday. Information: 540-686-6792 or go to https://clarkecountyfair.org/.
Selah Theatre
Selah Theatre Project will present “Pandora’s Box" at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown.
Tickets are $10. Information, tickets: 540-662-4564 or www.selahtheatreproject.org.
New Market walking tour
Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation park ranger Wade Custer will lead a Civil War walking tour of New Market from 11 to 12:30 p.m. Saturday beginning at the Strayer House at the SVBF headquarters, 9386 S. Congress St. The tour will focus on the May 15, 1864, Battle of New Market.
