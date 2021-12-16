• Walking in a Winter Wonderland holiday light show, Clearbrook Park, 130 Poolside Drive. Continues nightly through Jan. 2. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Admission is $6.50 for ages 3 and up. Purchase tickets online at fcprd.net.
• Holiday Tours at Belle Grove, 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown. Belle Grove is decorated for the holidays and open for touring through Dec. 30. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Self-guided Christmas by Candlelight Tours are Fridays and Saturdays from 4-8 p.m. Guided tours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (last tour at 3:15 p.m.) and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. (last tour at 4:15 p.m.). For more information, call 540-869-2028 or visit www.bellegrove.org.
• Historic Rosemont’s annual Christmas Open House will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at 16 Rosemont Manor Lane, Berryville. During the open house, guests are encouraged to stop by the Carriage House for light refreshments and to visit with representatives from seven non-profit organizations (donations to the organizations are welcomed). Tickets for Rosemont’s Christmas Open House are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children 5 and younger. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, contact Historic Rosemont at 540-955-2834.
• Long Branch Historic House and Farm, 830 Long Branch Lane, Millwood, will host holiday open houses on Saturday and Sunday. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The open houses will feature a display of local garden club holiday decorations and outdoor lights. For more information, call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
• The nonprofit Selah Theatre Project of Winchester will stage “Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story” at Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC) in Middletown at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday. Seating is limited. Tickets are $15 for general admission or $12 for students and seniors age 55 and older. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for Virginia’s Embrace Treatment Foster Care program, which operates a regional office at 817 Cedar Creek Grade in Winchester. For more information or to order tickets to “Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story,” visit selahtheatreproject.org.
• The Caleb Nei Sextet will present a swingin’ jazz show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
