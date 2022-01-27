• The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center will talk about what animals do when winter weather sets in, how they migrate, hibernate and adapt to survive the harsh winter weather at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester. Registration ranges from $8 to $12, with children 8 and younger admitted free. Registration required by Friday by calling 540-662-1473, ext. 240 or online at www.themsv.org. Snow date is Feb. 5.
• Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester will host the following concerts this weekend:
Collage Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave. Tickets range from $5 to $12.
The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” will perform from 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday at Armstrong Concert Hall, 1460 University Drive. Free admission.
Pianist Michelle Cann performs at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Armstrong Concert Hall. Tickets range from $12 to $25.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
• More than 50 vendors will be featured at a sports cards, collectibles and comic book show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Millwood Station Special Event Center, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester. Information: https://tinyurl.com/bdzbpmyp.
• Seven Bends State Park will host a guided forest therapy walk for ages 15 and older from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lupton Access picnic shelter, 1191 Lupton Road, Woodstock. Parking fees may apply. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/mvayt6bv.
• The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener association will host its annual seed exchange from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the state Arboretum at Blandy Farm in Boyce. Gardeners are invited to swap seeds, plants, roots, cuttings and stories with fellow gardening enthusiasts. The types of seeds available will be vegetables, herbs, perennials, annuals, bulbs and cuttings, vines, woody plants and commercially-packaged seeds donated by growers, retailers or fellow gardeners. There will also be an “Ask a Master Gardener” info table, book and magazine exchange, children’s activities, vendors with hydroponic lettuce, bee supplies, lotions, soap and more. Demonstrations on “cool tools,” and how to use largesse from your garden to create festive wreaths and table decorations. Admission and parking are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.