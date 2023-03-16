Selah Theatre
Selah Theatre will present “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown.
Future shows will be on March 24-26. Tickets, which are $15, are available at https://tinyurl.com/4kraurau.
Neil Simon play
The Winchester Little Theatre will present Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at 315 W. Boscawen St.
Future performances will be held March 23-25. Tickets range from $14 to $21. Information: 540-662-3331 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Bistro Concert
This Friday’s Bistro concert at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive, Winchester, features Shenandoah University faculty members Donovan Stokes and Julian Schwarz performing works from Baroque to modern. Admission is $10 at the door. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
The Monument
St. Patrick’s Day music fest featuring Altan is Friday. Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets: $32 in advance, $38 day of show.
Killmaine Saints hit the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $15.
The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. To purchase tickets, visit themonumentva.com. Phone: 540-546-2700.
Bright Box Theatre
St. Paddy’s Day featuring Low Water Bridge Band and Lord Nelson, 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $15. American Crush performs at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $25. Buy tickets at brightboxwinchester.com. Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. Phone: 540-665-2878.
Cash party
Legacy Synthesis will host a St. Patrick’s Day community fundraiser from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday at Piccadilly‘s Public House and Restaurant in Winchester.
Tickets are $50, which includes a dinner buffet. Leprechauns Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh and Shelly Lee will draw the winner of the Pot of Gold valued at $1,725 or higher. Pot of Gold tickets are a $25 donation to the 2 For 2 Foundation. Information, tickets: 540-336-3438 or visit www.2for2foundation.org.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will hold the following programs:
• Saturday: 9-11 a.m., guided hike led by David V. Brotman, executive director of the Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Tickets are free, but required. Register at https://tinyurl.com/mr36hbxe.
• Saturday: 10 a.m.-noon, program on the amphibians that swim in the vernal pool, meet at the Lupton Road entrance picnic shelter. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/46htwv7v.
Belle Grove
Belle Grove Plantation, south of Middletown, will open for another season from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park Ranger Shannon Moeck will present a 30-minute program on the life of Judah, the enslaved cook of Belle Grove, at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in the winter kitchen of the Manor House. The program is free but regular admission will be charged to tour the Manor House before and after the program. Tickets may be purchased at the Welcome Center.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following programs at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
• Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Berryville celebrates 225 lecture series co-sponsored by the Clarke County Historical Association featuring a program on the town’s local veterans and heroes. Admission is free but seating is limited. Reservations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/bdfk5hww. The next lecture will be held at 1 p.m. on March 25 on the history and development of Clarke County Public Schools.
• Saturday: 7 p.m., the traditional Irish band One Street Over will perform. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and free for children 12 and younger.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Long Branch
Len Shapiro, editor of Country Zest & Style magazine, will talk about his tales as a wandering sportswriter at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Long Branch Historic House and Farm in Boyce. Tickets are $25. Reservations: 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
