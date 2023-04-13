Art exhibit
Purple Fern Studios and Experience Art and Exhibitions invite you to encounter an installation of more than a dozen new paintings by Suzanna Bryan on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 3 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. Hours are 6-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-3 p.m. Sunday. The works in the exhibition are invigorated with wonder and creativity form the artist’s childhood in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Bryan earned a liberal arts degree from UNC-Chapel Hill in the 1970s. She also studied dance at UNC-Greenville and George Washington University, later performing and instructing in Washington, D.C. Then, in the early 1980s, she left the city for the rural mountains of Star Tannery, Virginia. There, her training as a dancer inspired the gestures and kinetic flow in her paintings. She has created and exhibited work for more than three decades.
‘Fiddler on the Roof’
Theatre Shenandoah will present “Fiddler on the Roof” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 107 Center St., Edinburg.
Future performances will be held April 21-23, 28-30 and May 5-7. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students and $22 for the front row.
Tickets: 540-984-3972, at the Edinburg Mill, www.theatreshenandoah.org or https://tinyurl.com/mrynfttj.
Selah Theatre
Selah Theatre will present “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot,” which reexamines the plight and fate of the New Testament’s most infamous and unexplained sinner, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at 811 S. Loudoun St., Winchester.
Future productions will be held April 21-22. Tickets are $15. Tickets, information: https://tinyurl.com/vsp4xk55.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester will host the following concerts this weekend in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive:
• Choral Ensembles: 7:30 p.m. Friday in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive.
• Wind Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Armstrong Concert Hall. Tickets range from $5 to $14.
• Little Big Band: 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets range from $5 to $14. Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
Ouros, a four-man group of musicians that performs flamenco, bluegrass, jazz, Latin and traditional American and European music, will be at the Barns of Rose Hill at 7 p.m. on Friday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Children 12 years and below are free when accompanied by an adult. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
The Monument
Monolith performs at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday it’s a 90s Rockfest. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit themonumentva.com. Phone: 540-546-2700.
Bright Box Theatre
“Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight,” a comedy starting Shenandoah University’s Director of Acting Scott Hudson, is 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Upstairs at the Bright Box at 8 p.m. Saturday is Crawford & Power. Tickets $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Bright Box is at 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit brightboxwinchester.com. Phone: 540-665-2878.
Nature walks
Jim Smith, a seasoned naturalist and past president of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Audubon Society, will host free nature walks from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Abram’s Creek Wetlands Preserve. Those attending should meet at the intersection of Jubal Early Drive and Handley and Meadow Branch avenues. On-street parking is available on Handley and Meadow Branch avenues. Attendees should dress for the weather, bring water, binoculars and a camera. Walks will be cancelled if inclement weather.
Future walks will be held on April 22 in Jim Barnett Park for Earth Day and April 29 and May 13 at the Abram’s Creek Wetlands Preserve. Information: www.nsvaudubon.org/events.
Kernstown Battlefield
Kernstown Battlefield will open for the season from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester near Creekside Station. The Visitor’s Center will be open and tours will be available. Information: 757-593-8227 or visit www.kernstownbattle.org.
Civil War Institute
Shenandoah University’s Civil War Institute will hold its annual spring conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in Hester Auditorium at 1460 University Drive, Winchester.
The conference will explore the many ways Civil War battles impacted soldiers and civilians both in the immediate aftermath of battle and for decades after the conflict.
The registration fee is $30 and includes all presentations and lunch. A limited number of scholarships are available for educators and students. For more information on obtaining a scholarship email jnoyalas01@su.edu. Information, schedule and registration: https://tinyurl.com/w9v5n848.
Heritage Day
The Shenandoah County Historical Society and County Library Archives will host its annual Heritage Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Strasburg Fire Station.
The event is open to anyone who would like to share an aspect of local history or exhibit of their family, house, farm, school, church, business or other subject. Tables and chairs will be provided for exhibitors. Reserve a table by calling Zach Hottel at 540-984-8200 or Barbara Adamson at 540-975-0037. You may also leave a message at 540-459-1795.
Harness racing
Shenandoah Downs will hold harness racing this weekend at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock.
Ten races will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be the battle of the miniature horses featuring three non-betting harness races. Enter for the Own a Horse for a Day drawing and your share of $4,000.
Free parking and admission. Betting available. Information: www.shenandoahdowns.com.
Battle of the Bartenders
The Battle of the Bartenders event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Trumpet Vine Farm, 266 Vaucluse Road, Stephens City. Proceeds support the disability employment services at NW Works in Winchester.
Local bartenders will be serving up tastings of their signature cocktail while guests enjoy a catered dinner, live music, raffle, dessert and a full-size drink of their favorite cocktail. The bartender at the end of the night with the most drink tickets redeemed at their booth will be crowned the Best Bartender in the Northern Shenandoah Valley 2023. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/3v7exy88.
Historic Garden Week tour
As part of Virginia Garden Week, the Garden Club of Warren County will host walking tours in downtown Front Royal from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring three historic properties of the Warren Heritage Society Village — an 1800s log house, a 1904 Victorian and the Bel Air mansion built in 1795 that overlooks the town.
The tour will start at Ivy Lodge, 101 Chester St. Tickets are $30 prepaid in advance at www.VAGardenWeek.org. Information: warrencounty@vagardenweek.org and https://tinyurl.com/ym5wst8k.
Belle Grove
Belle Grove is participating in the American Battlefield Trust’s Park Day, an annual, hands-on volunteer event, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Projects include getting the upper barn ready for events this year, covering some of the open shed windows which may involve painting, cutting, hammering and hanging. Drinks, snacks and pizza for lunch will be provided. Those attending should wear work clothes and bring gloves.
Pre-registration is not required but if you are considering attending, please call 540-869-2028 or email info@bellegrove.org.
