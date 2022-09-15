Paws & Purrs
The Paws & Purrs, a new program developed by Blue Ridge Hospice that provides free pet services to patients, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Muse Vineyards, 16 Serendipity Lane, Woodstock.
The event will include a complimentary drink, snacks, pet photography, pet awards and more. Four-footed and furry friends welcome.
Tickets, which are $30 per person, can be obtained at www.brhospice.org/pawsandpurrs.
Winchester Little Theatre
Winchester Little Theatre will present “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” at 8 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 315 W. Boscawen St.
Future performances will be held Sept. 22-24. Tickets, which range from $14 to $21, can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/3b7z6vck.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory will host the following concerts this weekend at Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive, Winchester:
• Friday: 7:30 p.m., the Studio Big Band kicks off the jazz season with music by The Beatles. Tickets range from $5 to $14.
• Sunday: 2:30 p.m., pianist Drew Petersen. Tickets range from $5 to $27.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
History at Sunset
The Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park will host History at Sunset from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Bowman-Hite Farmstead, 621 Bowman’s Mill Road, Middletown.
Those attending will learn about this 1850s farmhouse that was home to a family and enslaved community well before it was caught in the Oct. 19, 1864, Battle of Cedar Creek. Those attending are encouraged to bring a folding chair.
Fire Pit Fridays
Ryan Jewel will perform at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club’s Fire Pit Fridays event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at 134 Golf Club Circle, Front Royal. Food will be sold.
Kernstown Battlefield
Kernstown Battlefield will host its first Sunset at the Kernstown Battlefield program from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester.
Docents will present “A Mixed (North and South) Marriage in Turbulent Times,” a story of the marriage of Samuel Reese Pritchard, a fourth generation Kernstown farmer and businessman, and Helen Johnson, who was born and raised in New Jersey.
This special evening tour will start off in the Conference Center followed by a short walking tour around the Visitor Center area, visit a 1854 house and then up to Pritchard’s Hill to watch the sunset over Little North Mountain. The tour concludes with a short visit to the family cemetery on the way back to the Conference Center where light refreshments will be served.
Preregistration is requested, but not required. Information, registration: 540-450-7835 or visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8ex3w5.
Ole Time Festival
The Town of Edinburg will host its annual Ole Time Festival Friday through Sunday with music, arts, crafts, entertainment, great food, doggie contest and more. The parade will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Information: 540-984-8400 or https://tinyurl.com/2x2tn27j.
Winchester Pride
The Winchester Pride Celebration will be held from Friday through Sunday.
The celebration begins at 8 p.m. on Friday with a Golden Girls musical game show at Bright Box Theater, 15 N. Loudoun St.
Saturday activities will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on the Old Town Walking Mall with music by DJ Skyhigh, drag queen performances and speakers throughout the afternoon; Golden Girls musical game show at 4:30 p.m. and after party at 8 p.m. at Bright Box Theater.
On Sunday there will be a Paladin drag brunch at 11 a.m. in Stephens City featuring Chasity Vain, Alexa V. Shontelle, Candice Candy and Ava Rage.
For tickets visit www.winchesterpride.com/.
Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival
The Rotary Club of Winchester's 47th Apple Harvest Festival will be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook. Pet friendly. Bring your own chair or blanket (no ice chests). General admission is $10. Age 10 and under are admitted free of charge. Free for veterans/military and law enforcement (with proper identification). The festival will feature crafters/vendors, kids' activities, hard ciders and craft beers, an apple pie eating contest, apple pie baking contest, live entertainment, food concessions, car show, more. Proceeds benefit area nonprofit groups. For more information, such as how to enter the apple pie baking contest, visit www.winchesterappleharvest.com.
Constitution Day
Constitution Day will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester. The event is free to attend and sponsored by the Sons of the American Revolution James Wood II Chapter. There will be presentations on "History and Importance of our Constitution in These Turbulent Times." Several youth and church organizations will participate. Among the speakers will be Mark Quimby, a West Point graduate and retired colonel. The SAR Honor Guard will provide a musket salute. Chaplain Larry W. Johnson will pray "President George Washington's Prayer for Our Nation." For more information, call Johnson at 540-454-4129 or email larrywjohnson84@gmail.com.
Bluemont Fair
The 52nd Bluemont Fair in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains will be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission: $10. Children 9 and under admitted free. No pets. Browse artisan crafters and enjoy local wine, beer and music. Location: 33846 Snickersville Turnpike, Bluemont, Loudoun County.
Tasha Tudor program
The Friends of Handley Regional Library System present "Tasha Tudor, A New England Legend: Living a Lifestyle Through Her Books," at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Handley Library Robinson Auditorium, 100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester. Learn about the children's book illustrator who charmed readers with her romanticized life of a bygone era. Program presenter is Laura Ellen Wade.
PARKing Day
The Curtain Call Café in Mount Jackson will celebrate PARKing Day on Friday, a global, public, participatory art project launched in 2005 where people across the world temporarily repurpose street parking spaces and convert them to tiny parks and places for art, play and activism. Each parking spot will be judged and the best will be awarded. Information: 540-477-9004, www.mountjacksonhp.org or https://tinyurl.com/5yr7nbt8.
Shenandoah Downs
Shenandoah Downs will open its seventh season of pari-mutuel harness racing on Friday at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock and continue an eight-week "Harness The Mountain Magic" campaign, its longest ever, through Nov. 6.
The season's first five weeks will feature race programs at 3 p.m. every Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturdays. During the final three weeks, beginning Oct. 22, the schedule will shift to a Saturday and Sunday format at 1 p.m.
The highlight will be the 25th running of the $640,000 Virginia Breeder's Championships, which will close out the season on Nov. 6. Two and three-year-old pacers and trotters of both sexes will compete in eight divisional championships, each worth a minimum $80,000 purse.
Friday "Happy Hour" cards will feature $2 draft beers and $1 hot dogs. The first 600 fans on Saturday will receive a free commemorative long-sleeve T-shirt which entitles them on future meets to special offers, food and programs.
The Virginia Harness Horse Association will sponsor the popular "Own a Horse for a Day" promotion on four separate occasions beginning Friday. A total of 32 fans, eight each time the promotion is conducted, will receive a chance to "own" a horse. One lucky "owner" during each of the four promotions will walk away with $2,625. Fans attending both opening weekend cards can enter the "Own a Horse" promotion. Four winners will be drawn from Friday's opening day crowd and another four will be selected at random on Saturday.
More information is available at www.shenandoahdowns.com and www.vhha.net.
Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk
Laurel Ridge Community College's annual 5K run/walk, Wits for Wellness, which raises money for student scholarships, returns to the Middletown Campus on Saturday. Race day registration is $25. For more information or to register, visit laurelridge.edu/5K.
Museum children’s day
The Strasburg Museum will host a children’s day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday with free admission for everyone. The museum features a model train, barrel train rides, storytelling, freebies and giveaways.
Belle Grove
Belle Grove Plantation, south of Middletown, will host Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Manor House will be open for tours at no charge and a free ranger program on the lawn will be held at 11:30 a.m. Download your free ticket at https://tinyurl.com/3ydpjxm4.
Artist reception
The Strasburg Community Library will host an artist’s reception to preview works by Nancy Rabe at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Light refreshments will be served. Information: 540-465-8464.
Harvest Festival
The Strasburg Harvest Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Town Park sponsored by the Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District, Strasburg Community Garden and the Strasburg Farmers Market.
The festival will feature local artisan fares, edible goodies and produce, an old-fashioned cake walk fundraiser for the Strasburg Community Garden with cakes made by members of the local community, Fill-the-Farm-Truck Food Drive where those attending can give back to the community by bringing a bag of non-perishable food items to contribute to a food drive. The truck will be available all week to fill at the Market Pavilion. There will be raffle baskets, live music from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. by Charlee Allman and Jon France, kids' zone and crafts.
RioPalooza
RioPalooza celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the George Washington Jefferson National Forest outside Front Royal. Fishing, tubing, snorkeling, riding horses, music, learn about forest stewardship and how local partnerships work to protect clean drinking water. Information: https://tinyurl.com/53v6ezeb.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will host the following activities this weekend:
• Bird hike with Kirk Andrews: 8-10 a.m., Saturday. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/5n7dmpe4.
• Children’s garden workshop: 10-11 a.m., Saturday. To register, email sevenbends@dcr.virginia.gov.
• Meet the beekeeper: 11 a.m.-noon, Sunday. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/m9wjbtrr.
Suicide Prevention Ride
In observance of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the Front Royal Moose Riders are partnering with Northwestern Community Services for an inaugural suicide prevention motorcycle ride and awareness event at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Front Royal Moose Lodge Pavilion, 1340 John Marshall Highway.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. The cost to ride is $20 per bike, which benefits Concern Hotline, the area’s 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention hotline.
The event will also feature a resource fair from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a program starting at 10 a.m. The ride will have one stop in New Market, where Family Youth Initiative will host the Shenandoah County Awareness event and resource fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Center, 9184 John Sevier Road.
The ride will end at Bulldog Stadium in Luray where Page Alliance for Community Action will host that location from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. selling 50/50 raffle tickets.
Representatives from Concern Hotline will be at all three events. To stay up to date on the day’s activities visit the Facebook pages for Prevention and Wellness, Family Youth Initiative and Page Alliance for Community Action, ShenCoFYI and Northwestern Community Services.
Fall concert series
The Godfrey Miller Center will host four fall concerts at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
Celtic harpist Eve Watters will open the series at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Future concerts will feature classical chamber music by Marcolivia on Sept. 25; a Reformation Festival with choirs, brass and organ on Oct. 30 and Andrew McKnight Band performing blues and folk music on Nov. 13.
Tickets are $10 at the door. Admission to the Reformation Festival is a free-will offering. Tickets, information: https://tinyurl.com/2p8efwr9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.