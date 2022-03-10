Winchester Little Theatre
Winchester Little Theatre will present “Radium Girls” by D.W. Gregory at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 315 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
In 1926, radium was a miracle cure and luminous watches the latest rage, until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. Inspired by a true story, Radium Girls traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court.
Future performances will be held March 17-20 and March 24-26. Tickets range from $14 to $21. Information: 540-662-3331 or Valerie O’Keefe at 540-336-2357 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Laser tag party
Clarke County Parks and Recreation will host a laser tag party from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the recreation center gym at Chet Hobert Park, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville. A game coach will be on site to set up a playing field, give instructions, and supply equipment, including state-of-the-art laser taggers. Information: 540-955-5140.
Handley Library
Handley Library in Winchester will present a program titled “Birthing, Healing, and Dying in Traditional Appalachia” at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The program, presented by historian Pat Turner, who is also a former executive administrator of the library, is about the “living room” bed where most children were born in rural Appalachia until the late 1940s. Information: www.handleyregional.org.
Gardening symposium
Shenandoah University in Winchester will host its annual Gardening in the Valley symposium on Saturday in Hester Auditorium. This year’s theme is Garden With A Purpose.
Doors open at 8 a.m. for registration and a light continental breakfast. A buffet lunch will be served in the cafeteria.
Speakers include Wendell Combest, who will talk about medicinal plants and herbs and the types of plants are are beneficial for pets; Bernice and Armand Thieblot, who live in Schuyler County, who will talk about their reclamation of 40 acres into an environmentally-friendly garden enclave; Perry Mathewes, who is the director of gardens at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley; Carrie Whitacre of the state Arboretum at Blandy Farm in Boyce; and school teachers Jennifer Horn and Christina Pezzimenti will address how they use gardens as a teaching tool for all types of students.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/8dr7xhje and go to the symposium page.
Celtic Festival
Old Town Winchester will celebrate the community’s Irish and Scottish heritage with a Saint Paddy’s Celtic Festival from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday on the Loudoun Street Mall.
For the complete event schedule and entertainment list, call 540-667-1815 or visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9yrerx.
Barns of Rose Hill
Kipyn Martin and Gina Forsyth will be performing as part of Barns of Rose Hill’s dinner and a show series from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Tickets are $10 or $5 plus a receipt from a dinner purchased from a Berryville restaurant on the night of the show. Those attending must be fully vaccinated.
Information, tickets: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will host a wilderness survival program from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday for those over 13 who want to dig a little deeper in the knowledge of the outdoor world.
Join Ryan Ross and Wayne Sager of Seven Bends Outdoors as they go over skills such as what to pack while hiking, animal tracking and shelter building. They will do this while following the seven Leave No Trace principals. The program will include a moderate hike beginning on the Lupton access point picnic shelter.
The program is free although parking is charged. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/yckrt7rm. Information: 540-622-6840.
Long Branch speaker series
Long Branch Plantation in Boyce will host Norman Fine, author of “Blind Bombing, How Microwave Radar Brought the Allies to D-Day and Victory in WWII” at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Fine, the author of numerous books on foxhunting, was awarded the 2020 silver medal in World History at the annual Independent Book Publishers Awards.
Tickets, which are $25, can be reserved by calling 540-837-1856 or visit: www.visitlongbranch.org.
State parks
Virginia State Parks is accepting campsite reservations for the upcoming camping season.
Virginia State Parks offers more than 1,800 campsites, with options ranging from primitive camping to RV sites with electric and water hookups.
New this year, all parks with campgrounds now offer site-specific reservations for campsites. The system allows a camper to view an interactive map and choose an available site to reserve. It replaces the first-come, first-served policy that previously existed for most campgrounds.
Reservations are recommended and can be made as far as 11 months in advance or up to 2 p.m. on the day of arrival at nearly all locations. Visitors may book online at www.virginiastateparks.gov, or by calling the Customer Service Center at 800-933-7275 and choosing option 5.
