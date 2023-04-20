The Monument
Holy Roller featuring Reel Talk performs at 7 p.m. today. Tickets: $12 advance/$15 day of show. Cabinet with special guest Ferd hits the stage at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $30 in advance/$35 day of show/$50 VIP. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit themonumentva.com. Phone: 540-546-2700.
Bright Box Theatre
Joey Harkum w/ Justin Trawick, 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $15. Sharguin Music's anniversary party is 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $20. Bright Box is at 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit brightboxwinchester.com. Phone: 540-665-2878.
Blue Ridge Singers
The Blue Ridge Singers will present “Into Eternity” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Ave., Front Royal, and 4 p.m. Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Winchester, 205 W. Piccadilly St.
Admission is free however a suggested donation is $15. Information: www.blueridgesingers.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
Tony Trischka, regarded as the father of modern bluegrass by the New York Times, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and free for ages 12 and younger. Information, tickets: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Historic Garden Week
Please join the Winchester-Clarke Garden Club and the Little Garden Club of Winchester on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tours of three Clarke County homes as part of the Garden Club of Virginia’s Historic Garden Week. Homes on tour are the Tuleyries, Carter Hall and Apple Hill. Tickets may be purchased in advance on vagardenweek.org.
Tickets may also be purchased on Saturday at the tour headquarters in the library at Blandy Farm in Boyce for $50 cash or credit card. Optional box lunches are available for preorder from Locke Store at Millwood at www.locke-store.com/catering. A complimentary tea will be served from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Carter Hall. Information: winchester@vagardenweek.org.
Nature walks
Jim Smith, a seasoned naturalist and past president of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Audubon Society, will host a free nature walk from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester for Earth Day.
Another walk will be held on May 13 at the Abram’s Creek Wetlands Preserve.
Attendees should dress for the weather. Bring water, binoculars and a camera. Walks will be cancelled in inclement weather. Information: www.nsvaudubon.org/events.
Harness racing
Saturday will be Blues 'n BBQ Day at Shenandoah Downs’ harness racing at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock. Ten races begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Seven Bends Band will perform on the concert stage. A beer/gas grill tailgate raffle will benefit St. Luke-Saumsville 4-H. There will also be Own a Horse for a Day drawings.
Harambee Gospel Choir 50th Reunion Concert
Join in celebrating the history and legacy of Shenandoah University’s Harambee Gospel Choir with its “So Amazing” 50th reunion concert on Saturday at at 6 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, located at 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester. Enjoy a selection of songs that span the choir’s existence performed by alumni and current members. To register, visit advancement.su.edu/bar.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory will host the following concerts this weekend in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive, Winchester:
• Saturday: 7:30 p.m., Percussion Ensemble, free admission.
• Sunday: 2:30 p.m., Pianist Terrence Wilson will perform. Tickets range from $5 to $27.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
National Parks
All National Park service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission on Saturday.
Flower show at MSV
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host a standard flower show presented by the Winchester Council of Garden Clubs from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
The theme is “Alice in Wonderland” and includes 48 individual flower arrangements that will interpret different quotes from the book. There will also be creative botanical crafts and many cuttings of beautiful spring flowers on display. Participating garden clubs are the Colonial Garden Club, the Glen Burnie Garden Club and the Hawthorne Garden Club.
Admission to the flower show is free. Admission is charged to visit the MSV galleries, gardens and Glen Burnie House. Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
Earth Day/Arbor Day
An Earth Day and Arbor Day Extravaganza sponsored by the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Gazebo in Front Royal.
The event will feature a tree planting at 1 p.m., 40-plus local environmental and conservation organizations, electric vehicle display, activities and petting zoo for kids, food trucks, free plant giveaways, live music, House of Hope’s Empty Bowl Supper fundraiser and native plant sales.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will hold the following activities on Saturday:
• Earth Day work day (best for ages over 12): 9 a.m.-noon. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/3h87txjx.
• Children’s garden workshop: 10-11 a.m., email the park to register at sevenbends@dcr.virginia.gov. Additional dates are May 6 and 20, June 3 and 17, July 1, 15 and 25.
Art at the Mill
Art at the Mill returns Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Burwell Morgan Mill, 15 Tannery Lane, Millwood. Experience over 1,000 different pieces from nearly 300 local artists. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays-Friday. The show closes May 7.
Tablescapes
Tablescapes, presented by Wheels for Wellness, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Millwood Station Events Center, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester.
Tablescapes is an elegant afternoon showcase of fine dining and entertaining ideas, beautifully decorated dining tables, children’s tables, displays, demonstrations, silent auction, raffle, door prizes, music, refreshments and more.
Tablescapes is the group’s signature fundraising event. Wheels for Wellness provides free door-to-door transportation to medical appointments and treatments, such as chemotherapy and dialysis, to those in the region lacking other means of transportation.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets, information: https://tinyurl.com/yc2yvh85.
Valley Chorale
The Valley Chorale will present a spring concert “Of Love, War and Triumph,” at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 N. Royal Ave, Front Royal.
The concerts will feature Appalachian folk music to new works by contemporary composers. Tickets are $12 for ages 18 and older and free for children. Tickets may be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/bde4baff. Information: 540-635-4842 or email FrontRoyalSings@yahoo.com.
