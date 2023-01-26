Winchester Little Theatre
Winchester Little Theatre will present “Nuts” at 8 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Saturday at 315 W. Boscawen St.
Tickets are $21 for adults, $19 for seniors and $14 for students. Information: 540-662-3331 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Shows at the Bright Box Theater
Music with a Mission: A free benefit concert for Winchester Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, 5-9 p.m. Thursday, featuring music from A Little Too Serious, Parsley and Common Criminals. Consider making a donation to these worthy nonprofit groups.
Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, 9 p.m. Friday.
Reggaetown Throwback with DJ Georgie, 9 p.m. Saturday.
Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute, 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester. For more information about the shows, visit www.brightboxwinchester.com.
Shows at The Monument
The Woodshedders on Friday (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) and Tony Wood Comedy on Saturday (doors open at 8:25 p.m.)
The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester. For more information about the shows, visit themonumentva.com.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester will host the following concerts this weekend:
• A collage concert featuring a variety of faculty and student performances from a range of musical genres will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave. Tickets range from $5 to $14.
• The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own" will give a free concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive.
Tickets, information: 540-665-4569 or https://tinyurl.com/49w9t95d.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the Corey Harris Band from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Tickets, which are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/yzd83ey2. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Miss Apple Blossom pageant
The Miss Apple Blossom pageant will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Daniel Morgan Middle School.
Tickets, which are $15 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger, may be purchased online at www.thebloom.com/tickets.html.
Civil War medicine lecture
"The Impact of the Civil War on Medicine” presented by Dianne Murphy, MD, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Handley Regional Library auditorium, 100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester. Sponsored by the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society (WFCHS) & Friends of the Handley Library. Murphy's presentation will focus on the medical environment at the beginning of the Civil War and focus on three dramatic changes that occurred during this period.
