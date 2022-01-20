• The Winchester Little Theatre presents “Fireflies” by Matthew Barber at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 315 W. Boscawen St. Tickets range from $14 to $21. Information, reservations: 540-662-3331 or Valerie O’Keefe at 540-336-2357 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
• Robbie Limon Band performs from 8-11 p.m. Saturday at The Monument, 186 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. Tickets: $15 in advance at eventbrite.com, $20 at the door.
• Bruce Molsky in concert from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
• Born Cross Eyed (Grateful Dead tribute band) performs at 9 p.m. Friday at the Bright Box, 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. The Amish Outlaws with Amanda Wilkins take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday. Cash Unchained: the Ultimate Tribute to Johnny Cash performs at 7 p.m. Sunday (3 p.m. show sold out). Information: 540-665-2878 or brightboxwinchester.com.
• The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley at 901 Amherst St., Winchester, has a new exhibit on display, “Contributions: African Americans in the Shenandoah,” through Jan. 16, 2023. The exhibit features art, objects and documents highlighting 40 significant African Americans who endured enslavement, resisted oppression and achieved success in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, from the 1700s to today. Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
• Long Branch Plantation, 830 Long Branch Lane, Millwood, has the photo exhibit “Nantucket Treweryn Beagles” on display through Jan. 31. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission. Information: 540-837-1856 or www.visitlongbranch.org.
