• National Sheepdog Finals continue through Sunday at Belle Grove Plantation, 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown. Tickets $14 per day for adults and $7 per day for youths 7-16 and seniors 65 and up. Championship is Sunday. Competition starts at 7:30 a.m. today-Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday. Visit www.bellegrove.org for more info.
• Dogtoberfest at Broken Window Brewing Co., 14 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy craft beer, food, music and meet adoptable dogs at this block party-style event. Visit brokenwindowbrewing.com.
• Apple Harvest Festival at Marker-Miller Orchards, 3035 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester. Multiple apple varieties to choose from, with pick your own available. Or gobble down some apple cobbler and wash it down with an apple cider slushee. Hours: 9 am.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Live music 1-3 p.m. both days. Food vendors and a playground for the kids. Check out www.markermillerorchards.com.
• Apples and Hard Cider: A History, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Winchester Ciderworks, 2502 North Frederick Pike, Winchester. Enjoy a history program on apple cultivation and cider production at this special event, which is being held in collaboration with the Winchester-Frederick Historical Society. Free.
• Master Gardener’s Fall Fest at Richard’s Fruit Market, 6410 Middle Road, Middletown. Talks, demos, crafts, more. Sponsored by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association. Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
• West Oaks Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester. Corn maze, pumpkin picking, apple picking, hay rides, live music, more. Visit www.westoaksfarm-market.com for details.
• Patsy Cline Historic House, 608 S. Kent St., Winchester, is open limited hours through October: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit the house’s Facebook page for more info.
• Haunted Nightmares at Hill High Farm, 933 Barley Lane, Winchester. Saturdays and Sundays in October. There’s a less scary haunted house from 1-5 p.m. and a scary one starting at 6 p.m. Visit hauntednightmares.net. Hill High also has a pumpkin patch. Visit the pumpkin-patch.net.
• Fireworks show celebrating Middletown’s 225th anniversary and Blue Ridge Hospice’s 40th anniversary, 7 p.m. Saturday, Middletown Town Park.
