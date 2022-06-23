Gazebo Gatherings
The American Legion Community Band will perform at the Blue Ridge Arts Council’s Gazebo Gatherings concert at 7 p.m. today at the Gazebo in Front Royal. Admission is free. Information: www.blueridgearts.org.
Belle Grove
Belle Grove Plantation, south of Middletown, will host two programs today:
• Wayne Sulfridge and Kristen Laise will share what Isaac Hite’s Commonplace Book records reveal about the individuals enslaved at Belle Grove from noon to 1 p.m. Those attending are asked to meet at the Welcome Center.
• Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation will host an after-hours chance to see a new exhibit on the archaeology that was conducted at the Enslaved Quarter site. Park Ranger Shannon Moeck will present “Kneading in Silence: A Glimpse into the Life of Judah the Enslaved Cook.” Those attending will meet in the front lot and enter under the front porch of the manor house. Preregistration is required at https://bit.ly/39hnttM.
MSV at Night
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host MSV at Night with folk and jazz music by Savvy and Reel Talk, an 80s-inspired female-fronted band playing high energy original music, at 5 p.m. Friday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
A demonstration by metal artist and sculptor Sally Myers will be given and there will be special access to the Origami in the Garden exhibit.
A food truck will be on site. Admission is free to MSV members and ages 4 and under and all others are $15, $10 for ages 13-18 and seniors 60 and older and $5 for ages 5–12. Registration not required. Pay at the gate. The event will be held rain or shine. The galleries will not be open.
Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
Front Porch Fridays
Canada’s Choir! Choir! Choir,! in partnership with the Shenandoah Music Festival, will perform at the Front Porch Fridays series from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Town Square. Brews and snacks will be sold by the Strasburg Rotary Club. Lawn chairs/blankets encouraged.
Winchester Little Theatre
Winchester Little Theatre for Kids will present “The Great Race of the Tortoise and the Hare” at 2:30 and 7 p.m. today through Saturday at 315 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. Tickets are $9.99. Information: 540-662-3331 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Literature conference
Shenandoah University’s Children’s Literature Conference will close with the return of its “Rockin’ the Library” event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday on the Braddock Street side of Handley Library in Winchester. The theme for this year’s conference is “The Gift of Story.”
The event is set to include live llamas, in honor of “Llama Destroys the World” by author Jonathan Stutzman and illustrator Heather Fox and art demonstrations by Fox, author/illustrator Greg Pizzoli of the “The Watermelon Seed” and “Baloney” books, and author/illustrator Deborah Freedman (“Tiny Dino,” “Is Was” and more). The celebration also includes book giveaways, cupcakes, a photo booth, face painting, a DJ, dancing, and story characters.
For more information, visit su.edu/clc or email infoclc@su.edu.
Hospital celebration
Warren Memorial Hospital will celebrate the first year in its state-of-the-art hospital from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 351 Valley Health Way, Front Royal.
Activities planned include a bouncy house, photo booth, fire/rescue vehicles, teddy bear clinic, face painting, balloon animals, blood pressure checks, oxygen saturation checks, fitness challenge and hands-only CPR.
A 5K walk will begin at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 or $29 if a member of Shenandoah Valley Runners. Proceeds benefit the Warren Memorial Hospital Foundation. Information, registration: 540-635-0730 or visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/wmh5k.
Wine festival
The Shenandoah Valley Wine Trail will hold its second annual Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
Tickets, which are $30 in advance, $25 for MSV members and $35 at the door, include admission to the Museum and Gardens, a souvenir wine glass, and 20 tastings. Advance tickets may be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/ju4jn26p. Tickets for an additional 10 tastings may be purchased at the event. Non-tasting tickets are $15.
Participating members are Barren Ridge Vineyards, Bluestone Vineyard, Briedé Family Vineyards, Brix & Columns Vineyards, Cave Ridge Vineyard, CrossKeys Vineyards, Honey & Hops Brew Works, Misty Mountain Meadworks, North Mountain Vineyards, Sage Bird Ciderworks, Star in the Valley Estate Winery and Wolf Gap Vineyard. All will be selling glasses for onsite and bottles for on/offsite consumption.
Music will be provided by Randy Black and Friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Spencer Hatcher and the Ol’ Son Gang from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and Don’t Look Up from 5 to 6:30 p.m. There will also be eight artisan craft vendors. Food will be available for purchase.
Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Pets and outside alcohol are not permitted. Identification will be required. The festival will be held rain or shine.
Quilt show
The Shenandoah Valley Quilt Guild will sponsor a quilt show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the WoodmenLife building at 3045 John Wayland Highway, Dayton. There will be local quilts displayed, a quilt raffle, demonstrations and vendors. Admission and parking are free.
Great American Campout
Sky Meadows State Park in Delaplane will host the Great American Campout starting at noon on Saturday through noon on Sunday.
Park rangers will be on hand to help you set up your campsite and tent. First-time and experienced campers will enjoy the programs, including the Fishing is Fun program, s'mores, nature hikes, special presentations and more.
Space is limited. Reservations are $30 per campsite, plus taxes and fees. Campsites can accommodate up to six people. Dinner on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday are included in the fee. Reservations are required and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/57sm2zhj.
7th annual Splash Bash
Noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the outdoor pool at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester. Come enjoy the refurbished slide, diving board and wading pool. A DJ will be playing your favorite music and food will be available for purchase at the concession stand. Door prizes! For all ages. Cost: $3-$5/person (or included with park membership), children under 3 free.
Selah Theatre
Selah Theatre will present “Junie B. Jones is NOT a Crook” at 2 p.m. Saturday at 811 S. Loudoun St., Winchester.
Tickets are $10. Information, tickets: 540-662-4564 or https://tinyurl.com/3ce2stbp.
Stephens City tour
Civil War walking tours of historic Stephens City will be offered from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday starting at the Newtown History Center, 5408 Main St.
Admission is $5 per person ages 6 and older. Reservations are required by calling 540-869-1700.
Heritage Festival
Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church will host a Heritage Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of North Loudoun Street, Winchester.
The festival will include a brick dedication ceremony in remembrance of community members, music, performances, artists, vendors, kid’s activities, history displays, health outreach, photo booth, Hood Love, Brothers Who Care and SDS Soul Food Truck. Information: stpaulamewinc.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host a tribute to John Prine from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Musicians include Fiddlin’ Dave Van Deventer, Morgan Morrison, Melissa Wright, Randy Thompson, Allen Kitselman and Bob Strow. Tickets, which are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, can be purchased by calling 540-955-2004 or at www.barnsofrosehill.com.
PFLAG potluck
PFLAG will hold a PRIDE potluck from 4 p.m. to dusk on Sunday at W.O. Riley Park in Woodstock. Drinks provided.
Concert
The “Souled Out” band will perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Rose Hill Park, 31 E. Main S., Berryville. Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair. No alcohol. Attendance is free. Information: 540-955-5140 or visit ccpr@clarkecounty.gov.
Just Love Community Fair
What's New Worship will host a free, family friendly community fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairground Road, Clear Brook.
