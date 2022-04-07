Author’s program
Handley Library in Winchester will host an author’s program at 6 p.m. Friday in Robinson Auditorium.
Attendees will learn about the creative processes of “Almost American Girl” author and Winchester local Robin Ha, along with Hannah Bae, a fellow author, journalist and Peter Bullough Foundation writer-in-residence.
The discussion between these two established authors will include comics, illustration and storytelling and will offer techniques on how attendees can make a comic or start their own creative journeys in writing and illustrating. In addition to discussing their work, Ha and Bae will answer audience questions and sign books. Artwork from both authors will be available for purchase. Information: www.handleyregional.org.
Selah Theatre
Selah Theatre will present “The Fall of Heaven” at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at 811 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. Tickets range from $12 to $15.
A special dinner performance will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday for the Larry Lamar Yates Memorial Scholarship Fund at Skyline Ranch Resort, 751 Mountain Road, Front Royal. Tickets are $50 per person and $300 for a table of six.
Information: 540-662-4564 or www.selahtheatreproject.org.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester has announced the following programs being held this weekend:
• Friday: 7:30 p.m., Shenandoah Conservatory Symphony Orchestra will perform contemporary music by female composers in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive. Tickets are $12.
• Saturday: 2:30 p.m., John Kirby Jazz & Blues Festival at 1460 University Drive. Tickets are $15.
• Sunday: 2:30 p.m., Pianist Inna Faliks performs in Armstrong Concert Hall. Tickets are $25.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Nature & Birding Walk
Join Jim Smith with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Audubon Society for a bird/nature walk through Abrams Creek Wetlands Preserve from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Focus will be on birds, migration and flowers. Meet at the trailhead on Jubal Early Drive near the Handley Avenue/Meadow Branch Drive intersection. Bring water, hat, and binoculars, if possible. There are no restroom facilities available on the walk. For ages 16+. No registration required. Free.
Heritage Day
The Shenandoah County Library and Historical Society will host Heritage Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Edinburg Volunteer Fire Company.
This annual event is a chance for county residents to learn about and share the unique history of Shenandoah County. New this year will be a special focus on local families and their role in our county from its founding in 1772 through 2022. There will also be displays by various community groups, museums, families, and individuals highlighting historic topics.
Information: Shenandoah County Historical Society at 540-459-1795 or email schs.va@gmail.com or Shenandoah County Library’s Archivist Zachary Hottel at 540-984-8200 or zhottel@countylib.org.
Battle of the Bartenders
Enjoy the finest cocktails and appetizers during the Battle of the Bartenders to benefit NW Works from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester.
The evening will feature local bartenders showing off their signature cocktails, local restaurants providing scrumptious appetizers, a DJ, photo booth, plenty of raffle items, and the opportunity to determine the Best Bartender in the Northern Shenandoah Valley for 2022
Tickets, which are $75, includes tastings from all bartenders, appetizers from all participating restaurants, one full-size drink ticket and one ticket to vote for your favorite bartender. Additional tickets are $1. Information: https://tinyurl.com/msfd399s.
Spring Follies
Lord Fairfax Community College will host its Spring Follies at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday featuring music of the '60s in the Corron Conference Center, 173 Skirmisher Lane, Middletown.
Featured will be a live band, funny skits and great local talent, including several Strasburg natives. Tickets, which are $5 and free for ages 6 and under, will be sold at the door.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host a dinner and show featuring jazz singer Heidi Martin from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Tickets to this show are $10 or $5 plus a receipt from a dinner purchased from a Berryville restaurant on the night of the show. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Art, music at Life Tree Gallery
Opening of a new part of the gallery's art collection, with local artists introduced as well as more prints of world masters of fine art, from 5-6 p.m. Saturday. Happy time from 6-6:30 p.m. Classical music concert at 6:30 p.m. featuring Sam White (trumpet) and Juan Andujar (guitar), students of Shenandoah Conservatory. The gallery is located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester.
MSV
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host a guided tour of the exhibition “Danny Lyon: Memories of the Southern Civil Rights Movement” at 2 p.m. Sunday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
Registration is required by Saturday. Tickets are $10 and $5 for MSV members. Information, registration: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
Send weekend events to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.