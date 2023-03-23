‘Matilda Jr.’
Daniel Morgan Intermediate and Middle schools will present “Matilda The Musical Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the school, 48 S. Purcell Ave., Winchester. Tickets, which are $5, can be ordered online at https://tinyurl.com/5n6chk75.
Selah Theatre Selah Theatre will present “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown. Tickets, which are $15, are available at https://tinyurl.com/4kraurau.
Neil Simon play The Winchester Little Theatre will present Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” at 8 p.m. on Friday at 315 W. Boscawen St. Tickets range from $14 to $21. Information: 540-662-3331 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Barns of Rose Hill Barns of Rose Hill will host the following programs at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
• Friday: 7 p.m., Bluegrass and BBQ featuring the Jacob Jolliff Band. Barbecue will be available to purchase prior to the show from Jordan Springs Market. Tickets for the concert are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and free for children 12 and younger. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/4mj6n9sx.
• Saturday: 1 p.m., the final lecture in the Berryville Celebrates 225 series will be on the history and development of Clarke County Public Schools. Admission is free but seating is limited. Reservations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/bdfk5hww.
The Monument Glo Party-College Night, today, doors open at 9 p.m., DJ starts at 10 p.m. Cover: $10. Free entry with student ID. At 9 p.m. Friday, its The GOGO Chronicles: What? Band and CMB, tickets $25. On Saturday, its Happy Hour Rage Yoga with Wildfire Yoga at 5 p.m. with happy hour from 6-7 p.m. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit themonumentva.com. Phone: 540-546-2700.
Bright Box Theatre
Wes Shipp/Jonathan Mitchem/Jake Kohn, 8 p.m. Friday, upstairs out of the box, tickets $12. On Saturday, it’s Haystack and TONE-2 from Gangstagrass with Heelix at 9 p.m., tickets $25-$75. Bright Box is at 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit brightboxwinchester.com. Phone: 540-665-2878.
Antique toy show
The Shenandoah Valley Steam and Gas Engine Association’s annual antique toy show will be held Friday and Saturday at the Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville. Featured will be new/vintage toys, toy parts, dolls, board games, racing toys and more. Information: 304-839-7011.
Battle of Kernstown
The Kernstown Battlefield Association (KBA) will host a walking and driving tour of the First Battle of Kernstown at 9 a.m. Saturday starting at the Artillery Building at 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester near Creekside Station.
The walk will be led by Gary L. Ecelbarger, author of “We are in for it!: The First Battle of Kernstown, March 23, 1862.”
Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather as there will be walking across field pastures and woods. After a break for lunch, the afternoon portion will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the KBA Visitor Center and travel to Rose Hill Park and Sandy Ridge
Preregistration is requested at www.kernstownbattle.org. Information: 540-450-3785.
History Day The Virginia Museum of the Civil War in New Market will host History Day, formerly called Homeschool Day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 8895 George Collins Parkway.
There will be hands-on activities for all ages, drills, 19th-century games and activities, the Emmy-award winning film “Field of Lost Shoes,” a guided tour through the battlefield, and information about 19th-century foodways, Valley ecology and history as well as a General Store.
Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for ages 4 to 12. Information: 866-515-1864 or visit https://tinyurl.com/mwrmknxn.
Shenandoah Conservatory Shenandoah Conservatory will present “The Apple Tree,” three musical miniatures written by the songwriting team behind “Fiddler on the Roof” and “She Loves Me,” at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Glaize Studio Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester.
Tickets range from $5 to $20. Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Cotton Tail Easter market The Cotton Tail Easter Market, a free community event hosted by the Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope, will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the gymnasium at Jim Barnett Park, 1001 E. Cork St., Winchester.
There will be craft vendors, free Easter Bunny photos 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (bring your phone or camera), special performance by the Armstrong Dance Academy at 11:15 a.m., free Bunny Ears, Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol from noon to 2 p.m., barrel train rides, face painting, balloon animals, Easter crafts, Plant-a-Seed for kids, edible dirt dessert station, Life Size Connect 4 games and Moo Thru Ice Cream Truck. Children should bring a basket to collect candy, stickers, filled eggs or small treats.
Armstrong Irish Dance Academy open house Armstrong Irish Dance Academy will have an open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at its new location at 33 E. Gerrard St., Winchester.
Winchester Musica Viva Winchester Musica Viva will present March Musical Madness from Bach to Jazz at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
Tickets are $15 and free for students with identification. Tickets, information: www.winchestermusicaviva.org.
Long Branch The last program for the speaker series at Long Branch Historic House and Farm in Boyce will be October Greenfield, habitat restoration coordinator for the Piedmont Environmental Council’s Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative, at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $25. Reservations: call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
