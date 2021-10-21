• D.C.-based Justin Trawick and The Common Good will bring their high energy, fun-filled show to Winchester Ciderworks, 2504 N. Frederick Pike, on Saturday afternoon to benefit Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The concert is being presented by Cheers! to Charity, a community 501c3 organization that raises money for local charities.
Justin Trawick tours around the Mid-Atlantic and regularly plays venues such as the 930 Club, State Theater and the Birchmere. Acoustic guitar, fiddle, mandolin and upright bass are part of the group's sound. They play original music as well as reimagined pop covers done in an Americana/roots/bluegrass style.
The show is set for 1-4 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information or to buy tickets, visit cheerstocharityva.org. For more about Justin Trawick and The Common Good, check out justintrawick.com.
• A Pumpkin Festival is happening at Marker-Miller Orchards, 3035 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Come find your perfect pumpkin!
• Spooky season continues at Hill High Farm at 933 Barley Lane, Winchester, with the Haunted Nightmares haunted house on Saturdays and Sundays in October. There’s a less scary haunted house from 1-5 p.m. and a scary one starting at 6 p.m. Visit hauntednightmares.net. Hill High also has a pumpkin patch. Visit the pumpkin-patch.net.
• Grammy Award winner and Country Music Hall of Famer Ronnie Milsap performs Saturday evening in Handley High School's Patsy Cline Theatre. Proceeds benefit the Winchester Education Foundation, which supports Winchester Public Schools and the Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center. Milsap's hits include “Smoky Mountain Rain,” “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me,” “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World,” and “Lost in the Fifties Tonight.” COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the concert (guests must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to the show; masks also required). Doors open at 7 p.m. Please arrive early due to COVID protocols. The opening act, Risa Binder, will begin promptly at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com (keyword search Ronnie Milsap Winchester).
• Barns of Rose Hill will host Bluegrass and BBQ with music by Town Mountain from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Information: www.barnsofrosehill.org.
Warren County Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Hazard Mill Farms to host “Haunting at Hazard Mill,” a haunted walk from 6 to 9 p.m. today through Saturday at 1481 Hazard Mill Road, Bentonville. The walk will be held again Oct. 28-30. Each night from 6 to 7 p.m. the scare factor will be toned down for a Kids’ Walk. Tickets are $10 per person for adults and children 10 and over, $5 for children under 10. Food and drinks will be served each night. Volunteer scarers and other support is needed each night. More information and tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/cjnnxnya.
• The Virginia Museum of the Civil War will host lantern tours, “Spirits of New Market,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 8895 George Collins Parkway, New Market. Follow a guide in a lantern-lit seven station tour of the battlefield with living historians portraying soldiers, townsfolk and the Bushong family. The cost is $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger. Information: 866-515-1864.
• Sky Meadows State Park in Delaplane will host Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuvenation Weekend from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There will also be tours of Mount Bleak House, a children’s play area and live music. Try your hand at geocaching and explore camping tips and tricks, learn about fishing in Virginia State Parks and there will be a Fishing is Fun activity.Admission is free, although parking ranges from $3 to $5. Information: 540-592-3556.
• Civil War walking tours of historic Stephens City will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday starting at the Newtown History Center, 5408 Main St. Admission is $5 per person for ages 6 and older. Reservations are required by calling 540-869-1700.
