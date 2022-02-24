• “A Chorus Line” the musical will be on stage today through Sunday in Shenandoah University’s Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester. Shows are 7:30 p.m. today, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $23. For ticket info, visit https://tickets.su.edu/overview/22-02-a-chorus-line.
• Whey Jennings, grandson of legendary country music star Waylon Jennings, and the Chris Darlington Band perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Bright Box Theater, 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $22 in advance (plus tax and fee) and $25 at the door (plus tax and fee). Visit brightboxwinchester.com.
• Furnace Mountain Trio: Dinner and a Show Series is 7 p.m. Friday at Barns of Berryville, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Tickets are $10 or $5 plus a receipt from a dinner purchased at a Berryville restaurant on the night of the show or the day before. Doors open at 6 p.m. Furnace Mountain is a trio that consists of Aimee Curl on bass and vocals, Dave Van Deventer on fiddle and vocals, and Morgan Morrison on guitar, bouzouki and vocals. Tickets may be reserved in advance online or by calling 540-955-2004. For more information, visit https://barnsofrosehill.org.
• At 7 p.m. Saturday, Barns of Rose Hill is partnering with 1455 Literary Arts for a special reading with Sean Murphy, who will read from his new poetry collection, “The Blackened Blues,” accompanied by pianist Quentin Walston. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Children 12 years and younger are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult.
• At 2 p.m. Sunday, Barns of Rose Hill in partnership with the Clarke County Historical Association will present a program on “Virginia’s Role and Brown vs. Board of Education Decision.” Tickets: $15 for CCHA members, $20 for nonmembers.
• The Winchester Bridal Expo is set for 1-4 p.m. Sunday in Shenandoah University’s Wilkins Center. Pre-registration is $15 and includes a bridal bag, two chances to win prizes, and the ability to bring one guest at no additional fee. Registration at the door is $20 and includes a bridal bag while supplies last, one ticket toward winning prizes, and free ticket for one guest. Additional guests may enter at $10 per. For more information, visit www.winchesterbridalexpo.com.
• Area restaurants in Winchester will be participating in Restaurant Week from Monday through Saturday. Participating restaurants will offer three courses for $30 per person. Information: https://tinyurl.com/4chmwzsk.
