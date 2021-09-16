There’s no shortage of stuff to do this weekend. Here’s some of what’s going on:
10th anniversary Cars for a Cause Nostalgic Car Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Shenandoah University campus, 1460 University Drive, Winchester. All proceeds benefit 2021 Relay for Life of Shenandoah University. Rain date: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Registration will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost to enter is $15. Dash plaque for first 125 entries. Judged open class show. All makes and models welcome. Top 30, SU Relay for Life team and Best in Show awards. Door prizes, raffles and Dragster “Kackel Fest” at noon and 2 p.m. For more information, call Ted at 304-261-1303, Fred at 540-335-0446 or email Emily Stewart at estewart18@su.edu.
46th Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Frederick County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairground Road, Clear Brook.
Shenandoah Arts Council’s Great ArtScape Scavenger Hunt in downtown Winchester, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Can you locate all of the ArtScape banners in Old Town? Pick up your scavenger hunt form and banner location map from the ShenArts table in front of the Village Square Restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall. 200 prizes to give away!
Parks & Pets Extravaganza, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Clearbrook Park. Hosted by Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter. Lots of stuff going on, including a car show as well as sheep herding and Frederick County K-9 unit demonstrations. Food available. Proceeds benefit the shelter.
The 8th annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lord Fairfax Community College’s Middletown campus. Registration fee is $25. Members of the Shenandoah Valley Runners receive a $1 discount. Proceeds benefit student scholarships. For more information, visit lfcc.edu/5k.
The 51st Bluemont Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 33846 Snickersville Turnpike in Loudoun County. The fair will feature an outdoor Indian Village with exhibits, demonstrations and hands-on activities. For more about the fair, visit www.bluemontfair.org.
Celebrate the U.S. Constitution’s 234th birthday at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester. The event, which has been held since 2013, is a joint celebration involving various local churches and organizations. Pastor Alan Morrison will preside. The Black Robed Regiment will lay a wreath remembering the clergy who preached liberty during the Revolutionary War period. American Heritage Girls and Trail Life Boys from Shenandoah, West Virginia, and Warren County, Virginia, will be among the participants.There will be the presentation of the colors by the James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution headed by Dale Corey Commander of the SAR Color Guard. Youth also will recite portions of our founding documents with lectures to follow by local experts on the founding of the United States.
Welcome local home WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans at 5 p.m. Saturday at Shenandoah University in front of the Brandt Student Center following their day trip to Washington, D.C., to see the war memorials created in their honor. Trip organized by Top of Virginia Honor Flight. For more information contact Dianne Klopp at 540-692-9197.
Eight contestants will compete for the title of Miss Shenandoah Apple Blossom at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester. For more information, visit thebloom.com.
Shenandoah University will host its first-ever Fall Festival Fireworks Show at 8 p.m. Saturday. In the event of heavy rain, it will be postponed until Sunday.
Alamo Winchester Film Club’s 14th Lost Weekend Film Festival takes place through Sunday at the Alamo, 181 Kernstown Commons Boulevard, Winchester. Thirty-five films from around the world will be featured, including 17 advance screenings and seven guests with Q&As after three films. Weekend passes are available. Passes guarantee you a seat to 24 screenings for only $45. Link for weekend passes can be found at https://drafthouse.com/winchester/show/film-clubs-the-lost-weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.