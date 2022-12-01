Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester will present the following concerts this weekend:
• Today: 7:30 p.m., the Flute Ensemble will present its fall concert in Goodson Chapel Recital Hall, 1400 L.P. Hill Drive. Admission is free.
• Saturday: 7:30 p.m., the Shenandoah Conservatory Choir, Shenandoah Chorus and Shenandoah Voices will perform seasonal songs in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive. Tickets range from $5 to $14.
• Sunday: 2:30 p.m., the Concert Band will perform in Armstrong Concert Hall. Free admission.
Visitors will also be able to stroll Shenandoah University’s festive holiday light display and enjoy a cup of hot cocoa. Tickets are $14. Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Theatre Shenandoah
Theatre Shenandoah will present “A Christmas Carol,” the beloved Christmas classic by Charles Dickens, at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at 107 Center St., Edinburg.
Future performances will be held Dec. 9-11. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students and $22 for the front row. Information, tickets: 540-984-3972, www.theatreshenandoah.org.
Mistletoe Market
VECCA will host a Mistletoe Market from Wednesdays through Sundays this month at 123 S. Main St., Woodstock.
On Saturday Jeanne Russell will display her mandala drawings; Jennifer Walker, pencil portraits and landscapes in acrylics; Hilary White, water or dry media paintings; SENK pottery, photography and writings.
Hours are 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and noon-3 p.m. Sundays. Information: www.vecca.org.
Christmas in the Valley
The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock will celebrate Christmas in the Valley each Thursday through Sunday through Jan. 1 with festive lights, food and gifts. Patrons can drive through the one and half mile Christmas Lights Trail from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is $25 per car with up to nine people per car.
Every Friday and Saturday the Christmas Crafts Village is open is open 5-9 p.m. Fridays and 2-9 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17. The Village has locally-made gifts, wreaths, decorated Christmas trees and baked goods.
Clarke County Christmas Parade
The Clarke County Christmas Parade is set for noon Saturday beginning at Johnson-Williams Middle School, heading north on Lincoln Avenue, east along Main Street, and ending at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court. After the parade, Santa will meet with children at John H. Enders Fire Co. at 9 S. Buckmarsh St. Rain date is Sunday.
Breakfast with Santa
Please join us for a very special Breakfast with Santa in the Grace Episcopal Church's Parish Hall from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at 110 N. Church St., Berryville. Young and old alike can feast on pancakes, spend the morning with Santa, play games and visit craft stations, and read a story with Mrs. Claus. This is a free community event. The Clarke County Christmas Parade follows.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following programs this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
• Friday: 4-7 p.m., opening reception for the holiday student art show and fundraiser featuring works by D.G. Cooley Elementary School students. Proceeds from art sales will go towards the D.G. Cooley Community Arts Program and the Clarke County Animal Shelter. The exhibit will remain on display until Dec. 31. Reservations are requested at https://tinyurl.com/4shurxnt.
• Friday: 7 p.m., Dixie Rhythm and Clarke County Community Band will present a Christmas concert. Free admission.
• Saturday: 4:30 and 7 p.m., a free showing of the Christmas classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and performance by the Eric Byrd Trio. Reservations for the movie are required and may be obtained online at https://tinyurl.com/2eayamfw or by calling the office.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Off Broadway Players
The Off Broadway Players will present “The Christmas Story,” Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s and 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the Christmas tree at the J. Frank Hillyard Middle School in Broadway.
The play will be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Future performances will be held on Dec. 9-11. Tickets are $15 for students/seniors and $17 for adults.
Winchester holiday concerts
• The Arts Chorale of Winchester will present the holiday concert “Season of Light” at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St. Tickets are $20 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. Online ticket sales only. Tickets, information: www.artschoralewinchester.org.
• The Blue Ridge Singers will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the First Baptist Church, 205 W. Piccadilly St. A $15 donation is requested. Information: www.blueridgesingers.com.
Belle Grove Plantation
The Belle Grove Plantation Manor House south of Middletown will be decorated for the holidays by area garden clubs with the theme “A Few of My Favorite Things.”
The Manor House will be open for tours beginning Friday through Dec. 30. Guided tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Tickets range from $6 to $12.
Christmas by Candlelight self-guided tours and live music will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Ticket pricing is available at https://tinyurl.com/mptnvh2y.
Unsilent Night
Join in the holiday tradition of Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night and parade through the Old Town Winchester Walking Mall. Participants will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the Half Note Lounge located in the George Washington Hotel at 103 E. Piccadilly St.
The program features many individuals simultaneously playing Kline’s tracks on CD, mp3 or mobile devices, creating a roving swarm of music throughout the city streets. Bring a mobile device with portable speakers or boom box. CDs will be provided. Information: visit www.unsilentnight.com to learn more and download the mobile app or tracks in advance. Attendance is free.
Front Royal parade
The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas parade from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on East Main Street. There will be music and performances throughout the day and horse-drawn carriage rides. Information: 540-635-5788 or https://tinyurl.com/4bs7awad.
Christmas in Middleburg
Christmas in Middleburg is Saturday. Starting at 11 a.m. the Middleburg Hunt Review takes to the streets creating a spectacular sight as approximately 150 horses, riders in hunting attire and dozens of hounds come through the town. The Middleburg Christmas Parade begins at 2 p.m. as spectators line the sidewalks along Washington Street (Route 50). In keeping with the animal friendliness of the town, the parade includes horses, ponies, llamas, alpacas and a variety of dog breeds. Santa brings up the rear on a beautiful horse-drawn coach. Parking for Christmas in Middleburg is available for $50 per vehicle. Shuttle service will be provided. Visit https://christmasinmiddleburg.org/purchase-parking/ to purchase parking passes. Advanced purchase of parking passes is required (no day-of sales). Free handicap accessible parking will be available behind Middleburg United Methodist Church (15 W. Washington St.) For more information, contact the Middleburg Town Office at 540-687-5152 or email Organizer@ChristmasinMiddleburg.org. Full schedule at www.ChristmasinMiddleburg.org.
Riley Foundation of Hope
The Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope will hold a tree-lighting ceremony and candlelight vigil at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 645 Berryville Ave., Winchester. The event honors the memory of those lost to violence or any gun-related incident.
The Independent School of Winchester Choir will perform. To submit a name to be included in the ceremony email crystal@kevinrileyfoundation.org.
Christmas on the Farm
The historic Bushong Farm will host its annual "Christmas on the Farm" event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 8895 George Collins Parkway, New Market.
Visit with living historians and discover how a family carries on during the Civil War. There are games to play, stories to hear, treats to eat, songs to sing and a visit from a special Christmas visitor. Lend a hand with chores or join in the holiday celebration.
Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older, $6 for ages 6-12, free for children 5 and under, $5 for New Market residents 6 and older with proof of residency. Bring two non-perishable canned food items to benefit the local food pantry to receive $1 off the ticket price. Information: call 866-515-1864, e-mail nmbshp@vmi.edu or visit https://tinyurl.com/mwrmknxn.
Long Branch gala, wreath-making workshop
Long Branch Historic House and Farm in Boyce will host its Christmas gala from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Information: 540-837-1856 or www.visitlongbranch.org.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, a Natural Art Garden Center wreath-making workshop will be held. Cost to participate is $45. Materials provided (you can also bring your own evergreens, magnolia, berries, etc.) Bring pruners and gloves. Sign up with this link: https://naturalartgardencenter.square.site/.../wreath.../282.
For more information, call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
Tis the Season Strasburg
On Saturday, the Town of Strasburg will kick off the 'Tis the Season Celebration in Strasburg Square with a Mistletoe Market from noon to 4 p.m. hosted by the Strasburg Farmers Market and Hot Cocoa Connections. Sample different cocoas from local organizations while supplies last from 1 to 4 p.m., listen to carolers from Signal Knob Middle School and sneak a peek of Santa.
Following those events, the parade on King Street hosted by the Strasburg Business Alliance will begin at 4:30 pm. Once Santa and Mrs. Claus reach the Square, a tree lighting ceremony will be held.
Walking in Winter Wonderland
Walking in a Winter Wonderland, a lighted walking holiday tour through Clearbrook Park, will run daily through Jan. 1 featuring hundreds of thousands of lights, nightly appearances by Santa and his elves, and a wonderful computer-controlled display coordinated with music.
Admission is $6.50 for ages 3 and older, $8.50 at the gate with a credit card only and free for ages 0-1. Tickets purchased in advanced is recommended. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/3d6tu6a8. Information: 540-665-5600. Parking is available at the Clearbrook Pool by entering the parking lot entrance via Brucetown Road, 130 Poolside Drive.
Follow the Star
Follow the Star Nativity tour will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester.
Those attending will begin at the Marketplace, which sets the stage for the church’s Bible times evening of over 2,000 years ago. You’ll get to interact hands-on with the tradespeople by rolling dough, weaving, beading and more. From there, you’ll experience the sights, sounds and smells of the very first Christmas as you walk through the story, scene by scene. There will be a live drama, animals and vivid scenery to enjoy. Information: 540-662-7743 or www.fbcva.org/followthestar. Free.
MSV
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host a Big Band concert featuring Yesterday Swing Orchestra at 1 p.m. on Saturday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
Tickets are $5 for ages 12 and younger and MSV members and $15 for all others. Information: 540-662-1473, ext. 240 or www.theMSV.org.
Abram’s Delight candlelight tour
Kick off the holiday season with the annual candlelight tour from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Abram’s Delight, the oldest house in Winchester built in 1754. The first floor of the manor house will be open.
The tour features the exhibit “Quaker Families of Winchester and Frederick County” in the Hollingsworth Mill. Hearth cooking will take place in the log cabin. Guests are invited to walk the museum grounds and view the beautiful holiday decorations that have been created by local garden clubs. Admission is free.
Middletown Christmas parade
Middletown will hold a Christmas parade at 2 p.m. on Sunday with horses, floats, bands and more leading the way for Santa and Mrs. Claus to travel down Main Street. Free hot chocolate and cookies will be served at Wayside Inn.
Doll auction
The Henry and William Evans Home for Children will hold its annual doll auction at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
Snacks and beverages will be provided along with an opportunity to take home one or more hand-crafted treasures. Every dollar spent supports Evans Home children. Information: 540-662-8520 or www.evanshome.org/events.
Holiday house tours
Preservation of Historic Winchester will host its annual holiday house tours from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Houses on the tour include 119 E. Clifford St., 202 S. Washington St., 216 S. Cameron St. And 306 E. Piccadilly St.
Stop by for sweet treats and holiday décor before or after the tour at 530 Amherst St. Tickets are on sale at Kimberly’s, Winchester Book Gallery, Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center and the Bough & Dough Shop at the Hexagon House. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. No single site admission this year. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/4zxj3z6r.
Submissions
Send in your events at www.nvdaily.com/site/forms or email cburton@winchesterstar.com.
