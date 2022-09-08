Skyline Indie Film Fest
The Skyline Indie Film Fest will screen over 50 films starting today through Monday. Most screenings will take place at the Alamo Drafthouse in Kernstown while others will be virtual.
Some of the films featured this year include “5-22-77" directed by Patrick Reed Johnson about his love of “Star Wars” films; the East Coast premiere of Eric Pennycoff’s newest horror film “The Leech;” a spotlight screening of “Billion Dollar Babies: the True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids,” produced and narrated by Neil Patrick Harris; “Delivering Hope,” a documentary of ultra-runner Kevin Kline; and for music lovers “The History of Metal and Horror,” a documentary featuring interviews with Rob Zombie, Michael Berryman and Alice Cooper. Screenings will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday. For tickets and more information, visit https://skylineindiefilmfest.org/.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host a Patsy Cline tribute concert at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
The concert will feature local legends Aimee Curl (Furnace Mountain Band), Jess Eliot Myhre (The Bumper Jacksons), Melissa Wright (Mink’s Miracle Medicine), David Van Deventer on fiddle, Jesse Shultzaberger on drums and Kelly Dillon on electric guitar.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Winchester Little Theatre
Winchester Little Theatre will present “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at 315 W. Boscawen St.
Future performances will be held Sept. 15-18 and 22-24. Tickets, which range from $14 to $21, can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/3b7z6vck.
Fire Pit Fridays
Dave Miniberg will perform at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club’s Fire Pit Fridays event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at 134 Golf Club Circle, Front Royal. Food will be sold.
County 250th celebration
Shenandoah County will celebrate its 250th anniversary starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Hottel-Keller homestead, an almost 400-acre property once settled in 1750 by the Hottel and Keller families located at 11523 Back Road, Toms Brook.
Visitors will enjoy the early 1800s farmhouse, Loom House Museum, springhouse, historic exhibits and demonstrations, antique tractors, local preservation organizations, cultural exhibits, craft vendors, historic military encampments, music, Dunmore’s Old Style Ale and a variety of food trucks.
Rides will be free on the people carrier wagon. This is a rain or shine event. No admission fee and open to the public. Information: 540-975-0037.
Cline/Williams tribute
Robbie Limon and Tracy Wygal will celebrate the life and legacies of Patsy Cline and Hank Williams from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at The Monument at 186 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. Limited seating. Information: info@TheMonumentVA.com.
Belle Grove
Belle Grove Plantation south of Middletown will host a Spirits Festival from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The festival will feature art, wine, distilled spirits, craft beers, music by Sons of Liberty and Angelica Baylor, impersonators John Monforto (Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash and Rocky Balboa) and Steven Capcevich as Captain Jack, food trucks, specialty vendors and casino games. Information, tickets: https://tinyurl.com/mvbx8x3.
Picnic/pool pawty
A picnic and pool pawty to benefit the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Clearbrook Park. Included will be dock diving at the pool, food and vendors with everything you need for your dogs. The entry fee is $5. Information: 540-665-5678.
Trap shoot/car show
The Winchester Gun Club will host the Hunter T. Crane Memorial Trap Shoot and Car Show starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday at 262 Gun Club Road, Stephenson. Featured will be a Hometown Heroes trap competition, live music by Cross N’ Styles, barbecue, raffles and car show. Information, registration: 540-539-3214, https://tinyurl.com/3f2czzku.
Traveling exhibit
The Shenandoah County Library in Edinburg will host a traveling exhibit sponsored by the Library of Virginia through Nov. 1 exploring the history of the Lantz Mills Deaf Village.
Between 1740 and 1970, Lantz Mills was home to many families with a mix of hearing and deaf parents and at least one or more deaf siblings. When both the hearing and deaf members of a locality use a shared visual language to communicate, that is known as a shared signing community.
This six-panel traveling exhibition features the history of prominent deaf villagers such as the Hollar and Christian families, deaf members’ involvement in local businesses, and even a budding romance within the community. Each panel includes a QR code that links to ASL interpretation of the text featured.
The exhibition is based on a booklet about the topic written by deaf historian and Lantz Mills Deaf Village descendant Kathleen Brockway. The booklet was commissioned as part of Shenandoah County’s 250th anniversary celebration this year. Visit the library’s website at https://tinyurl.com/mpa8jwe8.
